Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 7

Patrick (Tony) Fitzpatrick

Collins Row, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Patrick (Tony) Fitzpatrick who passed away peacefully on 5th November 2021 in the care of the wonderful staff at Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel. Tony will be sadly missed by his loving family, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and his many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Monday evening from 7 o'clock to 8 o'clock with removal on Tuesday morning to St.Mary's Church, Irishtown arriving at 11.50 o'clock for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie followed by interment in St.Patrick's cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to The friends of St.Josephs.

Kathleen Ward (née Irwin)

Woodview, Cahir, Tipperary

Kathleen passed away unexpectedly at her home. Pre-deceased by her husband Patsy, she will be very sadly missed by her loving daughter Lizzie, son in law Graham, grandsons Calum and Harvey, nieces and nephews, (especially Brian and Annmarie Irwin) brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home Cahir on Tuesday evening from 7pm to 8pm. Remains arriving to St. Mary's Church Cahir on Wednesday for mass at 12 noon after which Kathleen will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Olive Wallace (née Wallace)

Ballinakill, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully in the gentle care of the Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea. In her 92nd Year.

Pre-deceased by her husband Robert H. (Bert).

Sadly missed by her loving sons David, Richard, Thomas and Trevor, sister Adeline, sister-in-law Anne-Marie (New Zealand), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Monday evening from 5.00 to 7.00. Funeral Service on Tuesday afternoon at 1.00 followed by burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea.

Funeral can be viewed on Roscrea Group of Parishes Facebook page.

Maeve Doherty (née Nee Grant)

Bohercrowe, Old Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Doherty (Nee Grant) Bohercrowe, Old Road, Tipperary Town and late of Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham, Co. Donegal. November 5th 2021. Maeve. Peacefully at home. Pre-deceased by her son Baby Jim. Deeply regretted by her husband John, daughters Susan and Breege, son Michael, daughter-in-law Aine, son-in-law Felim, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at her residence this Sunday evening from 3pm till 8pm. Mass for Maeve will take place in St. Michael's Church Tipperary on Monday 8th November 2021 at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie

Andy Conran

Shanavine Way, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Andy Conran who passed away peacefully on 6th November 2021 in the care of the staff at Tipperary University Hospital. Andy, husband of the late Ann will be sadly missed by his loving family, Breda, Helen, Marion, Angela, Kay, Bernie, Gertie, Teresa, Cyril and Fran, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 7 o'clock to 8 o'clock with removal to St. Mary's Church on Monday arriving at 11.50 o'clock for requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie followed by interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Maryanne Commins (née Corbett)

16 Moyne Rd., and formerly The Spa, Turraheen, Rossmore, Thurles, Tipperary / Rossmore, Tipperary

Maryanne, peacefully at home after an illness bravely borne surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her parents Paddy and Annie Mary, brothers Ned, Johnny and Bill, sister Josephine. She will be dearly missed by her adoring husband Ned, son Tommy, daughter Anne, her adored grandchildren Oran, Doireann and Diarmuid, son-in-law Sean, daughter-in-law Emer, brothers Mick and Tommy, sisters Nora (Lyons) and Teresa (Droney), uncle Michael O'Dwyer and aunt-in-law Bridie O'Dwyer, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence on Sunday evening, 7th November from 5pm to 7pm. Maryanne's funeral cortege will arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Monday morning, 8th November at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Mass can be viewed live at http://thurlesparish.ie/

Please comply with Covid 19 restrictions regarding face coverings and social distancing. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

House private on Monday morning, please.

RICHARD BOURKE

Kilross, Tipperary

Bourke, Ballywire House, Kilross and formely of Ballymarsough, Rathkea, Tipperary. November 5th 2021.

Peacefully in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his two infant sons, sister Breda and brothers Denis and John.

Sadly missed by his wife Helen, daughter Ann Marie, sons Richard and Eoin, daughters-in-law Barbara and Paula, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Funeral arriving at Christ the King Church, Galbally on Monday 8th for Requiem Mass at 11:30am, followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

Family flowers only. House private please.

Davina O'Brien

Erinagh, Capparoe, Nenagh, Tipperary

Davina O'Brien, Erinagh, Capparoe, Nenagh, November 5th 2021, suddenly, at home, predeceased by her beloved mother Bridie, grandparents Lant and Bridget O'Brien and Liam and Theresa White, uncle Liam White and aunt Mary O'Brien. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her loving father Michael, brothers Darryl and Dean, sisters-in-law Kate and Geraldine, her adored nieces and nephews Ethan, Shay, Darcie, Quinn and Ada, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

House private.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Lucy Cleary (née Brett)

Croon, Coleville Road, Clonmel, Tipperary / Clonmel, Waterford

Lucy Cleary (nee Brett), unexpectedly at Bons Secours Hospital Cork, surrounded by her children. Predeceased by her husband Jim and brothers Noel, Paul & Gary. Deeply missed by her children Marie, Peter, Aisling & James, sister Phylis & brother Paddy, grandchildren, sons and daughter in law, brothers & sisters in law and close family & friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later