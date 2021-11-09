Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 9

Peter O'Sullivan

Galtee View, Bansha, Tipperary

Peter passed away unexpectedly at Tipperary University Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Ann, son Peter, daughter Christina, daughter in law Jacqui, adored grandson James, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Thursday evening from 7pm to 8pm for family and close friends. Peter's funeral will arrive at The Church of the Annunciation, Bansha for 11am mass on Friday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private . Family flowers only please.

May He Rest In Peace.

Please adhere to all current government advice with regards to Covid19. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Michael O'NEILL

Garryandrew South, Rosegreen, Tipperary / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Garryandrew South, Rosegreen, Cashel and formerly of Faugheen, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. November 8th 2021, peacefully at home. Michael, deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, daughters Monica Adcock and Margaret Webster, sons-in-law Raymie and Brian, grandchildren Dylan, Ava, Jamie and Kyle, brothers Teddy and Pat, sisters May Lonergan, Kathleen Ellis and Peggy O’Connell, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Rosegreen at 1.30pm followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 5pm.

Patricia McElroy (née Boyle)

Glencallaghan, Ballyporeen, Tipperary

Peacefully at home on 7th November 2021. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughter Nita, son Michael and daughter in-law Cindy, granddaughters Tara, Eimer and Úna, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at home (PRIVATE). Arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Burncourt for Requiem Mass at 2:30pm Tuesday 9th November followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Church eircode E21W352

Michael Hogan

Pallasmore, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Tipperary

Michael Hogan, Pallasmore, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, November 7th 2021, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Conlon's Community Home, Nenagh, predeceased by his wife Mary, sons Patrick and John and brother Matt. Michael will be sadly missed by his loving family Gerard, Denis, Claire and Michael, brothers John and Jerome, sisters Mary and Josie, daughters-in-law Yvonne and Sarah, son-in-law Kieran, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday 9th at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5.30pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Wednesday to The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra (Newtown), for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery, with adherence to government guidelines, including face covering and no handshaking. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeiRofKwA96iCCDSHYYs2dg

Margaret (Peggy) Hill

Crumlin, Dublin / Maynooth, Kildare / Newport, Tipperary

Hill, Margaret (Peggy), Crumlin, Dublin 12, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Newport, Co. Tipperary, November 6th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth, Co. Kildare at the wonderful age of 98. Predeceased by her loving parents Stephen and Nora and all her brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her loving nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Peggy will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Thursday (Nov. 11th) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Friday at approx. 10:15am to arrive at St. Bernadette's Church, Clogher Road, Crumlin for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday (Nov. 12th) at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://sbcc.ie/webcam/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times

Family flowers only please. Donations can be made in memory of Peggy to a charity of your choice.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

Michael English

Cullenagh, Burncourt, Tipperary / Cashel, Tipperary

Michael English, St. Patrick's Gardens, Cashel and formally of Cullenagh, Burncourt, Cahir. On November 7th. Peacefully in the loving care of nurses and staff at St. Patrick's Garden's. Michael son of the late Madge and Andrew, Brother of the late Angela. Michael sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his Family, Marie, Charlie, John, Tom, Nora, Cathy, Andrew, Rita, Paddy, Bridget and Therese.

Requiem mass on Tuesday morning 9th of November at 11am in St. Mary's Church Burncourt followed by burial in Ballysheehan Cemetery.