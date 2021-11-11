Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 11

Pat Smyth

London/ Lelagh, Rathcabbin, Roscrea, Tipperary

Predeceased by his parents Edward and Mary B Smyth and his brothers-in-law. Deeply regretted by his brother Michael, sisters Noreen, Maura, Margaret and Carmel, brother-in-law Sean, sister-in-law Una, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Family flowers only please.

Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Gráinne Ryan

Cromwellsfort, Walkinstown, Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Gráinne Ryan, Cromwellsfort Road, Walkinstown, Dublin 12 and formerly Lisanner, Temple Etney, Clonmel. Gráinne passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of St James’ Hospital, Dublin on Tuesday morning surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Paul (McCarthy), she will be sadly missed by her loving husband, parents Arthur & Anne (Ryan), brother Seán, sisters Siobhán, Nuala and Fiona, parents-in-law Michael & Marie (McCarthy), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Gráinne’s Funeral Mass will be held in St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown, Clonmel on Thursday at 11.00am. Burial will take place afterwards in the Woodbrook Natural Burial Grounds, Wexford. Donations in lieu of flowers to Breakthrough Cancer Research please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Maura SHANAHAN (née Fitzgerald)

Kingstown, Cashel, Tipperary

Kingstown, Cashel and formerly of Clonora House, Glengoole, Co. Tipperary, November 10th 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Maura (in her 93rd year), sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Roger, family Tom, John, Helen and Alma, son-in-law Ken, daughters-in-law Teresa and Caitriona, grandchildren Ciara, Liam, Dara, Daniel and Gráinne, sister Nan Dunne, brother-in-law Seamus, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel on Saturday at 12 noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial in Rosegreen Cemetery.

Joan O'Mahony (née Acheson)

Mylerstown, Powerstown, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Joan O’Mahony (nee Acheson), Mylerstown, Powerstown and formerly Glenegad, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Joanie passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital on Wednesday morning surrounded by family and friends. Beloved wife of Tony, she will be sadly missed by her loving husband, extended family and her many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon's Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St Helena’s Church, The Nire. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam dílis

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking.

Thomas McCarthy

Markevich Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Dungarvan, Waterford

Thomas McCarthy, late of Markevich Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Cathal Brugha, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford. Died 8th November 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Leeanne and son Trevor, brothers, sister, grandchildren Callie, Michela, Darren and Holly, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at his home from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday evening, 11th November 2021. Arriving at St Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, the 12th November 2021, for Funeral Mass at 10.30am, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Mass can be seen live on this link:

https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/

Gerald (Bubber) HOLMES

St. Francis Row, Cashel, Tipperary

November 9th 2021, unexpectedly at home. Gerald (Bubber), beloved son of the late Eddie (Ned) and brother of the late Eamon (Nedser). Deeply regretted by his loving mother Nancy, sister Genevieve, brothers Michael, Thomas, Diarmuid, Fearghal and Daragh, sisters-in-law Mary C., Teresa and Tracey, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Saturday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 2pm and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery

Michael Bray

Ballinteenoe, Boher, Ballina, Tipperary

Michael Bray, Ballinteenoe, Boher, Ballina, November 8th 2021, unexpectedly, but peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home, Nenagh. Predeceased by his sisters Sr. De Montfort Bray and Nora (Connors). Michael will be sadly missed by his loving sister Bridget Bray (Kilrush), his nieces Mary (Bagnell), Julie (Ryan), Bridget (Darcy) and Deirdre O'Connor and his nephew Robert O'Connor, his niece-in-law and nephews-in-law, his grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Thursday 11th at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Friday to Boher Church for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery, with adherence to government guidelines, including face covering and no handshaking.



