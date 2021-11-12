Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 12

Edward (Ned) TIERNEY

Mayfield, Cashel, Tipperary

November 11th 2021, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Edward (Ned), beloved brother of the late Peg and Kay. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Barbara, sons David, Robert and Edward, daughters-in-law, his adoring grandchildren Ella, Finn, Charlie, Josh, Esmé and Matthew, sisters Nora and Brenda, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12 noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

Angela Ryan (née Ryan)

Tipperary Road, Cappawhite, Tipperary

Ryan (nee Ryan) (Tipperary Road, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary) November 11th 2021, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, Angela (retired Post Mistress). Predeceased by her first husband Bert and second husband Michael. Sadly missed by her loving sons Lee, Danny and Thomas, sisters Sr. Helen, Mary and Kathleen, grandchildren Christopher and Lauren, daughters-in-law Eilish and Deedee, sisters-in-law Margaret, Veronica and Peggy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Monday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

Sr Mary Joseph Power

Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea, Tipperary / Ardmore, Waterford

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

Pre-deceased by her parents Patrick and Margaret Power, brother Patrick Power, sisters Mary Reynolds and Bridget Wakeham. Deeply regretted by her sister Anne Tramans (Scotland), nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her religious community Srs. of St. Marie Madeleine Postel.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm in Mount Carmel Nursing Home Chapel for family and her religious community only. Burial afterwards in St. Cronan's Cemetery, Roscrea.

Eileen O'DWYER

Cathedral Square, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Cahir, Tipperary

Cathedral Square, Kilkenny and Knockahollow, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. November 11th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Teresa’s Nursing Home Cashel. Eileen (in her 97th year), beloved sister of the late Breeda, Mary, Rosie, Josephine, Val & Phil. She will be sadly missed by her sister Elizabeth, brothers Tom & Andy, sister-in-law Eileen, nieces, nephews, relatives and the treasured friends that she made during her life.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Knockgraffon on Saturday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Knockgraffon Cemetery.

Patrick O'Dwyer

Thurlesbeg, Boherlahan, Tipperary

O’Dwyer, Patrick, Thurlesbeg, Boherlahan, Co. Tipperary, November 11th 2021. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Josephine (nee Kennedy, Cronovone, Borrisoleigh) and his parents Willie Joe and Bridie O’Dwyer, Thurlesbeg. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret (nee Gleeson, Tiermoyle, Latteragh), sons Fergus and Kevin, daughter Brenda (Shanahan), daughter-in-law Elaine, sons-in-law James & John, grandchildren Paddy, Ellen and Mira, brothers Dinny, Martin, Johnny, Gerry and Joey, sisters Una, Breda (Lonergan), Mary (O’Shea), Rosemary (Greene), Carmel (Kennedy) and Teresa (Purcell), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle, aunt-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on both Saturday and Sunday from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass takes place on Monday morning in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/boherlahan-dualla-parish/ followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association www.imnda.ie.

Fr Michael Norton

Rosbercon, New Ross, Kilkenny / Thurles, Tipperary

Fr. Michael Norton. Rosbercon, New Ross, Co. Kilkenny and formally of Graigue Wood, Urlingford, Thurles, Co Tipperary.11th November 2021. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family, in the excellent care of the manager Josepha and staff of Archersrath Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his Parents Michael and Margaret, his uncles Monsignor Tom Hughes, Monsignor Nicholas Hughes, Very Rev Martin Hughes and Very Rev James Hughes and first cousin Monsignor Martin Campion. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Pascheal, sisters Mary (Clancy) and Margaret (Walsh), brother in-law Pacelli, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives, parishioners, fellow Priests and religious of the Diocese.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, tomorrow, Friday, the 12th November, for friends and family from 4pm with removal at 7pm to The Church of the Assumption, Rosbercon. Please adhere to H.S.E guidelines (the wearing of face masks & use of hand sanitzer).

Requiem Mass will take place Saturday, 13th November, at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the Church yard. For those unable to attend funeral mass it can be viewed on the following link www.rosberconparish.ie

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines and the use of face masks in The Church and Churchyard.

Anthony (Tony) McGrath

Powerstown Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) McGrath, Powerstown Road and formerly Central Stores, Ard-na-Gréine, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Tony passed away peacefully (in his 90th year) at home on Wednesday evening surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his infant son Peter & son-in-law Jamsie. Beloved husband of Kitty, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons Paul, Tony & John, daughters Patsy, Barbara, Stella and Maria, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm. Removal on Sunday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking.

Aileen HEHIR (née Cahill)

William Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Thurles, Tipperary

Aileen Hehir (née Cahill) (William St., Kilkenny and late of Leugh, Thurles, Co. Tipperary). November 11th 2021 (peacefully) at home. Beloved wife of the late Des and much loved mother of Caran, Helen, Tom and Anthony, adored granny of Lucy and cherished family member Niall. She will be deeply missed by her sister Margaret (Salesian), daughter-in-law Deirdre, Caran's partner Tom, sisters-in-law Mary, Margot, Ann, Mary, Nancy and Bridget, brothers-in-law Liam, Dick and Peter, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May Aileen Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass for Aileen will be celebrated on Sunday (Nov. 14th) at 2p.m. in St. Mary's Cathedral followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery. House private to family and close friends only.

Jane E Ensor (née Hogan)

Drangan, Tipperary

Jane E Ensor from Branchburg USA and formerly from Ireland passed away on October 31st 2021.She is pre deceased by her husband Derek Ensor and her siblings Peter Hogan, Michael Hogan, Norah Sackley, Margaret Hackett and John Hogan. Surviving are her daughters Patricia Kemble and husband Jim, Rowena Redlich and husband Mike, sons Shaun Ensor and wife Rebecca Carey and Kevin Ensor and wife JeanMarie, siblings Mary Zvirblys, Ellen Preston and Jeremiah Hogan, and eight grandchildren Danielle Kemble, Tara Kemble, Nicholas Kemble, Ian Lafferty, Molly Lafferty, Deirdre Lafferty, Kiernan Ensor and Caitlin Ensor.

The Funeral has taken place in Bridgewater, USA. Donations can be made to AMDF, American Macular Degeneration Foundation, www.macular.org/donate.

Mary Dunlea (née Morgan)

Maughera, Ardfinnan, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Mary Dunlea (nee Morgan) Maughera, Ardfinnan, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary (formerly of Ballyhane, Cappoquin, Co. Waterford) on 10th November 2021, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford. Predeceased by her husband Timmy (An Post). Deeply regretted by her daughter Mary, sons Tommy and Richie, daughters-in-law Norah and Carmel, son-in-law John, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Mary, grandchildren Ali, Kate, Tadgh, Donnacha, Marie and Timmy relatives neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Mary's funeral will arrive Saturday, 13th November, at Ballybacon Church for requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Mary's funeral Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan. House strictly private. Please adhere to Covid restrictions.

Michael Corbett

London and formerly The Spa, Turraheen, Rossmore, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

Unexpectedly at his late sister Maryanne's residence in Moyne Road, Thurles. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Annie Mary, brothers Ned, Johnny and Bill, sisters Josephine and Maryanne. Will be sadly missed by his loving family; wife Maura, son Ciaran, daughter Aine, grandchildren, daughter in law Sharon, brother Tommy, sisters Nora (Lyons) and Teresa (Droney), uncle Michael, aunt Bridie, nephews, nieces, sister in law Marian, brothers in law Ned and Tom, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

William (Billy) MEAGHER

Malahide, Dublin / Templederry, Tipperary

MEAGHER, William (Billy) (late of Malahide & formerly of Templederry, Co. Tipperary) - November 11th, 2021 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Kitty and father of the late Tony and Leo. Sadly missed by his loving children Marcella, Pat and Mary, special family friend Teasie, Pat's partner Sirli and Mary's partner Dermot, grandchildren Jessica, Sean, Christian, Ella, Emeli and Harvin, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords on Saturday (Nov. 13th) from 3 p.m to 5 p.m. Removal on Monday (Nov. 15th) morning to Church of the Sacred Heart, Seabury, Malahide arriving for 12 noon Mass followed by funeral to Fingal Cemetery. You can view the funeral Mass live on the church webcam through the following link.

https://www.churchservices.tv/yellowwalls

Margaret Ellard

Dundrum Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Ellard, Dundrum Road, Tipperary Town, 11th November, 2021,

Margaret, peacefully, in South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Very sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, 12th November. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon at St. Michael's Church. Burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Mass can be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie

Timothy (Timmy) Black

Glenview, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Black, Glenview Square Tipperary Town, 12th November 2021.

Timothy(Timmy) after a long illness bravely borne, at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his brothers Anthony and Martin, sisters Jane, Josie and Bernadette, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home Bansha Road Tipperary Town this Saturday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral mass on Sunday November 14th at St. Michael's Church Tipperary Town at 12.30pm. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery Tipperary Town.Family flowers only.Donations if desired to Hospice Association.

Mass can be viewed on this link www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie