Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 13

Bridget Ryan (née O'Dowd)

Moyne Road, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully after a short illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of the staff of the High Dependency Unit of University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her sisters Margaret, Janie, Josie, Mary and Kathleen. Will be sadly missed by her loving family; devoted husband Liam, daughters Gillian (Gleeson), Norma (Fahey) and Cáit, son Richard, grandchildren Jack, Katelyn, Ryan, Liam, Callum, Rachel and Aoife, sons in law Conor and John, daughter in law Caroline, sister Eileen (Bourke), brothers Pakie and Michael, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday, 13th November, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Sunday, 14th November, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Margaret (Peggy) Ryan (née O Dwyer)

Cappanaleigh, Upperchurch, Tipperary



Formerly The Lane,Garnakilka, Upperchurch. Predeceased by her husband John. Peacefully in the excellent care of St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny. Very sadly missed by her children Jim, Una and Donal, daughter-in-law Tara, son-in law Adam. Dearly loved by her 7 grandchildren Liam, Abbey, Leah, John, Daithi, Seána and Aengus, sister Annie, brother Willie, brother in law Morgan, her extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at O'Dwyers Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Saturday evening for family and friends from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning in The Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch at 12.30pm followed by burial in the local cemetery. Messages of condolence can be left in the condolence section below. Peggy's funeral Mass can be viewed on the link https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/.

Jimmy Ronan

Toberbreda, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Ronan, Toberbreda, Tipperary, 12th November 2021. Jimmy, predeceased by his wife Helen. Deeply regretted by his daughter Berni, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, sister in law, extended family and friends and special friend Barbara.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass on Monday, 15th November, at 12 noon at St. Michael's Church, Tipperary Town and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

Mary O'Keeffe (née Dooling)

Flemmingstown, Newcastle, Tipperary / Clonmel, Tipperary

Mary O'Keeffe (nee Dooling) Flemmingstown, Newcastle and The Late Late Shop Irishtown, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 12th November 2021 peacefully at her residence after a Short Illness. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, sons and daughters Michael, Conor, Andrea, Nicola and Partners Stacey and Evan, Parents Tom and Nora, brothers, sisters, Uncles, Aunts, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 2pm to 6pm. Mary’s Funeral Cortège will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown, Clonmel on Monday at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in Molough Cemetery, Newcastle.

Pat O'Brien

Bray, Wicklow / Cashel, Tipperary

Pat O'Brien, Bray, Co. Wicklow and late of Ardmayle, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. November 11th, 2021. Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Kitty and grandfather of the late Luke. Sadly missed and always remembered by his children Jerome, Susan and PJ. daughters-in-law Jane and Lyn, cherished grandchildren Matthew, Isabelle and David, sister Breda, brother Seamus, his wonderful carer Augustine, extended family and a large circle of great fiends. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all the carers of Bray Home Care and Wicklow Palliative Care for the great care they took of Pat.

Reposing at Thomas Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray Eircode A98R673 on Sunday evening, November 14th, from 5pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am in the Church of The Most Holy Redeemer, Main Street, Bray followed by interment in Shanganagh Cemetery.

Brigid Nugent (née Crowe)

Gortmalogue, Clonmel, Tipperary / Hollyford, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Brigid Nugent (nee Crowe), Gortmalogue, Clonmel and formerly Hollyford, Co. Tipperary. Brigid passed away unexpectedly at Tipperary University Hospital on Thursday evening surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, she will be sadly missed by her husband Seamus, sons Brendan, Aidan & Pádraig, daughters Deirdre & Neasa, brothers, sisters, grandchildren Alanna (and partner Eoin), Aaron, Megan, Sarah, Jodi, James, Áine, Pat & Ada, son-in-law Tony, daughters-in-law Anna and Susan, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peac

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 2.00pm in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking.

Mary Kelly (née Hogan)

Casa Olivia, Abbey Road, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by her daughters Olivia and Norma. Deeply regretted by her husband Willie, sons Rory and Billy, daughter in law Emma, cousins Teresa and Rita, relatives, neighbours and friends. Grandmother to her adored grandchildren Cillian and Clodagh-Norma.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday, 14th November, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Bohernanave Church at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, 15th November, at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

John (Don) Clarke

Ard Fatima, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of John (Don) Clarke, Ard Fatima, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Don passed away unexpectedly in the care of the staff of the Waterford University Hospital on Thursday morning surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his sons Alan and Patrick he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Anita, daughters Finola and Catherine (Mackey), sons John and Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Mary (O’Shea), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephew, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Sunday afternoon from 2.00pm to 5.00pm. Removal on Monday morning to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am. Those who cannot attend can watch the livestream service on youtube, available via the parish facebook page https://www.facebook.com/stoliverspc. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to I.C.U. Unit, Waterford University Hospital.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking.

Sean Naughton

Farnamurry, Ballygraigue Road, Nenagh, Tipperary

Sean Naughton, Farnamurry, Ballygraigue Road, Nenagh, November 12th 2021, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his sisters Kitty and Breda and brother Oliver, beloved husband of Frankie and loving father of Bríd, Catherine, Sinead, John, Mary, Yvonne, Patricia and Aoife. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Patrick, sister Mary (Canning), his adored grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, great neighbours, the Irish Athletics Community and a wide circle of friends.

Sean's funeral will take place on Monday 15th, departing his home at 12 noon, to arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Funeral Mass at 1 o'clock, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium, with adherence to government guidelines on Covid 19, including face covering and no handshaking. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Cronan's, Roscrea.

Catherine (Rena) KENNEDY

Arbour Hill, Fethard, Tipperary

November 12th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of Aut Even and St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Catherine (Rena), deeply regretted by her brother Pat, sister-in-law Betty, nieces May Julie, Anne, Patricia and Elizabeth, nephews-in-law, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home, Cashel this Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St. Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass at 11.30am and can be viewed on http://Churchcamlive.ie/Moyglass followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Nancy Bergin

Derrymore, Roscrea, Tipperary

Nancy Bergin, Villa Marie Nursing Home and late of Derrymore, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, 13th of November 2021, peacefully in the loving and tender care of the Nurses and Staff of Villa Marie.

Predeceased by her parents Andy and Annie, brothers Tom and Dan, sisters Mai and Peg (Maher).

Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Sadie Bergin, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, very kind Nurses and Staff of Villa Marie, relatives and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Sunday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in St. Cronin’s Church Roscrea at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com



