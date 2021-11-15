Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 15

John Woodhouse

Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary

John Woodhouse (Junior), 4 Champion Drive, Eden Bridge, Kent, England and late of Gurteen Upper, Coalbrook, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, on the 17th October 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving parents John and Mary, his brothers Mark and Kieran, his partner Amy, his sons Shea and Quinn, their mother Kirsty (New Zealand), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May John Rest In Peace

Reposing in Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry, on Thursday, Nov 18th from 5.30pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Christina Cissie Walsh (née Conlon)

50 Kennedy Park, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Seamus. Deeply regretted by her daughters Geraldine and Margaret, sons John, Seamus, Paul, Philip, Alan and Damien, brother Jimmy, sisters Bridget and Pat, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives good neighbours and many friends.

RIP.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday evening from 5.00 to 7.00. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.15 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

John Griffey

Copper Beech View, Roscrea, Tipperary / Crusheen, Clare

Copper Beech View, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Crusheen, Co. Clare. Retired An Garda Sìochána.



November 9th 2021, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, Limerick



Beloved husband of Bernie and much loved father of Denise. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, siblings, Mary, Tommy, Malachy and Gerard. His brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.



May He Rest in Peace



A private funeral has taken place.



Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Declan Crowe

Springhouse, Kilshane, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Crowe, London and formerly of Springhouse, Kilshane, Tipperary, 12th of November 2021. Declan. Peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, after a long illness bravely borne. Sadly missed by his partner Carol, children Caroline, Mark, Robert, Barry, Simon, Sharon, Tina and Sarah, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his father Jody and sadly missed by his mother Chrissie, brothers and sisters, Michael, Jean, Jody, Colette, Tommy, Mossie, Tina, Richie and Karol, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, in laws, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass and burial to take place at a later date in London.

May he rest in peace.

William Benn

Carrig, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully at Limerick Regional Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his wife Frances, daughter Avril, sons William, John, David and Jason, son-in-law Billy, daughters-in-law Charlie, Lorinda, Sarah and Tracey, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Betty, Susan, Ena, Ida, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, good neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Service on Monday afternoon at 1pm in St. Cronans Church of Ireland, Roscrea followed by burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

House Strictly Private.

Mary O'Callaghan (née Nealon)

Curraghbawn House, Newtown, Nenagh, Tipperary

Mary O'Callaghan, Curraghbawn House, Newtown, Nenagh, November 12th 2021, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the matron and staff of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, predeceased by her beloved husband Michael (Mick), her sisters Laurine and Cepta and brother Sean. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Sarah, grandson Michael, brothers Donie and Pat, sisters Pauline (Kelly), Colette (O'Reilly) and Bernadette (McKenna), Sarah's partner Henry, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Monday 15th, at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Tuesday to The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra (Newtown), for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery, with adherence to government guidelines on Covid 19, including face covering and no handshaking. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the parish live stream service https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeiRofKwA96iCCDSHYYs2dg

Gerry D 'Arcy

The Commonage, Ciamaltha Road, Nenagh, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

Gerry D 'Arcy, The Commonage, Ciamaltha Road, Nenagh and formerly of Iona Avenue, Thurles, November 13th 2021, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sons Garrett and Gavin, daughters Eithne and Maeve, brother Sean, daughter-in-law Becky, Gavin's partner Siobhán, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A Memorial Mass for Gerry will take place on Tuesday 16th, at 2pm, in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, with adherence to government guidelines on Covid 19, including face covering and no handshaking. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

In accordance with Gerry's wishes, his body has been donated to medical research.

Donations if desired to Suaimhneas, Nenagh.

House private.

May he Rest in Peace.

Sheila Butler (née Ryan)

Earlhill, Clonlara, Clare / Cappawhite, Tipperary

Butler (nee Ryan) Sheila (Earlhill, Clonlara, Co. Clare and formerly of Toem, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary) November 13th 2021, peacefully, after a short illness. Ex teacher Laurel Hill Secondary School. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Jo and her brother John. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, sons Thomas and Bryan, brother Jim, daughter-in-law Nessa, Bryan’s partner Sophia, her adored grandson Conor, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunt Bernie (Kinsale), nieces, nephews, dear friend Bridie, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Tuesday evening from 5.30 o’clock with removal at 7 o’clock to Our Lady of Fatima Church Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 o’clock and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to the Stroke Unit, University Hospital Limerick. House private, please.

George Burke

Ballycloven, Callan, Kilkenny / Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary

George Burke, Ballycloven, Callan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Ballintaggart, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin on Saturday 13th November 2021.

Pre-deceased by his parents, Andrew and Ellen, his siblings Jim, Peter, Lily, Mary, Kathleen and Philomena and Mary (who died in infancy). Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, his loving wife Brigid, daughters Aisling and Sinéad, sons Diarmuid and Brendan, his adoring grandchildren Seán, Caoimhe, Billy, Bébhinn, Cormac, Róise and Rían, sister Margaret, brothers Richie and Padge, sons-in-law Adrian and David, daughters-in-law Edel and Joie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May George Rest in Peace

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Tuesday, 16th November from 5pm. Funeral prayers at 7pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link; churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish)

With the support and agreement of George’s Family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in both The Funeral Home and The Church. Thank you for your consideration and co-operation.

House strictly private please.