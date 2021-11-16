Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 16

Gerry D'Arcy

The Commonage, Ciamaltha Road, Nenagh, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

Gerry D'Arcy, The Commonage, Ciamaltha Road, Nenagh and formerly of Iona Avenue, Thurles, November 13th 2021, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sons Garrett and Gavin, daughters Eithne and Maeve, brother Sean, daughter-in-law Becky, Gavin's partner Siobhán, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A Memorial Mass for Gerry will take place on Tuesday 16th, at 2pm, in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, with adherence to government guidelines on Covid 19, including face covering and no handshaking. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

In accordance with Gerry's wishes, his body has been donated to medical research. Donations if desired to Suaimhneas, Nenagh. House private.

May He Rest in Peace

Thomas (Sonny) Wall

Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Thomas (Sonny) Wall who passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday 13th November 2021. Predeceased by his brother Sean, Thomas will be sadly missed by his loving family, brother Walter, nephews Derek and Damien, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 7 o'clock to 8 o'clock with removal to the Nire Church on Wednesday morning arriving at 10.50 o'clock for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Teresa Pollard (née O'Brien)

Emmet Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Golden, Tipperary

POLLARD (née O’Brien), Emmet Street, Tipperary Town & formerly Rathduff, Golden, Co. Tipperary - 15th November 2021, peacefully at home. Teresa, predeceased by her husband Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Kathleen, Teresa, Martin, Denis, Sadie, Maura, Eileen, James, Geraldine & Rita, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass for family & friends will take place at St. Michael's Church, Tipperary Town at 12 noon on Thursday (Nov. 18th), which may be viewed online here followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town. All attendees are asked to wear face coverings and be aware of social distancing obligations and requirements.

Patrick (Paddy) O'Connor

Sean Allen Terrace, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

O'Connor, Séan Allen Terrace, Tipperary Town, 14th November 2021. Patrick (Paddy), unexpectedly, in his 91st year, at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Predeceased by his wife Margaret. Sadly missed by his sons Richard, John and Andre, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, for family and close friends on Tuesday, 16th November, from 6pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday 17th at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary Town and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Mass can be viewed on this link https://stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie/

Rose Moynan (née Hodgins)

Dublin / Waterford / Tipperary

Moynan (née Hodgins) Rose), (Dublin, Waterford and Tipperary) 12th November 2021. Peacefully in the kind care of the staff at Kiltipper Woods Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Canon William John Moynan, much loved and loving mother of Peter, Anne and Wendy, adored grandmother of Patrick and Duncan. Loved and remembered always by her sister Patricia, son-in-law George, daughter-in-law Joanne, nieces, nephews, the extended family, and friends.

Funeral Service on Thursday (November 18th) at 2pm in Christ Church, Church Road, Tramore, Co. Waterford (Covid restrictions apply), burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Personal messages of Condolence for the family may be left in the Condolence section below. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland or the Irish Cancer Society.

William Lynch

Olcote, Irishtown, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his daughter Kathy, son William and sisters Eileen and Bridie. Beloved husband of Mary, and loving father of Finola, Patrick, John, Anna, Muiris and Cynara, sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters and his grandchildren Joanna, Andrew, Maeve, Jonathan, Ben, Rosie, Caitriona, Claire, Fiona, Kathy and Cliodhna, daughters-in-law Aisling, Dewi and sons-in-law & partners Niall, Paul and Niall, sister Anna (Canada), great-grandchildren Sophie, Eamon, Max, Hunter, Felix, Kaisha and Alfie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening (16th November) from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock with removal on Wednesday 17th to St.Mary's Church, Irishtown arriving at 2.15 o'clock for Requiem Mass at 2.30 o'clock which can be viewed on www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie followed by interment in St.Patrick's Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice or Palliative Care.

In Compliance with government advice and to ensure the safety of all, please observe and respect social distancing, face coverings and handshaking.

David (Davy) Kerwick

Newpark, The Commons, Tipperary

Davy passed away in Padre Pio Nursing Home Holycross. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Mary, his sisters Bridget and Mary and his brother Michael. Davy will be sadly missed by his sisters Josephine, Margaret and Kathleen, his brothers John and James, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and friends.

May Davy Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Tuesday 16th November from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Vincent Fitzgerald

Lucan, Dublin / Tipperary

FITZGERALD, Vincent (Retired Comdt.) (Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Bohercrowe, Co. Tipperary, The Curragh Camp, Co. Kildare) November 13th., 2021 peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the tender care of the staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Beloved husband of Rose and dear father of Martin and Robert; sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren Tadhg, Cormac, and Róisín and Vincent’s best pal Fionn, daughters-in-law Embla and Michelle, sister Mary, brothers Pat, Michael and Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his extended family in Melbourne.

May he rest in peace.

Removal on Thursday morning (November 18th) to St Mary’s Church, Lucan, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by cremation in the Newlands Cross Crematorium while strictly observing COVID etiquette. Vincent’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK followed by the cremation service at 12:50 pm approx. by following this LINK.

House private, please.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to Our Lady’s Hospice Harold’s Cross.

Nuala Dowling (née McGann)

Slievenamon Road, Thurles, Tipperary / Athenry, Galway

And formerly Attymon, Co. Galway. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel. Predeceased by her husband Bill, sisters Fidelma and Cora, brothers Cyril and Dermot. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Dearbhla and Orla (Gleeson), grandchildren Cathal and Róisin, son in law Michael, nephews, nieces, sisters in law Brenda, Miriam and Teresa, brothers in law Michael and Larry, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 17th November, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Peter's Church, Moycarkey at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 18th November at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey. Please wear face masks and avoid handshaking.