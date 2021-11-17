Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 17

Mena Russell (née Cody)

Couraguneen, Roscrea, Tipperary

Mena Russell (nee Cody) Gurtderrybeg, Couraguneen, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, 16th of November 2021, predeceased by her husband Michael and Brother Seamus Cody (Ballysorrell). Deeply regretted by her loving sons Jim, Brendan, Andrew and John, daughters Catherine and Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Paddy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Her gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Thursday evening from 5 pm to 7-30 pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in St. Patrick’s Church, Couraguneen at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Millford care Centre C/o Grey's Funeral Home.

Mena's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking here

www.premieravproductions.com

Fr Denis M O'Rourke

St Patrick's Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Wicklow / Thurles, Tipperary / Tralee, Kerry

O’Rourke, Fr Denis M SPS, (St Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Thurles, Co. Tipperary, Diocese of Minna (Nigeria) and Tralee, Co. Kerry), November 15, 2021, peacefully in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Jack and B’Mai (née O’Doherty) and by his brother Fr J C (Australia). Sadly missed by his sisters Claver Hill (UK) and Ita Loughnane (Maynooth, his brothers-in-law Robert Hill and Michael Loughnane, his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, wide circle of friends and by his Society family.

Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Chapel, Kiltegan, on Thursday, November 18, at 12 noon followed by burial in the Society Cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-missionary-society

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal

Philly McManus

Shanakill, Roscrea, Tipperary

Predeceased by her brother Morrie and uncle PJ.

Deeply loved and missed by her parents Maria and Paddy, her brother Pauraic, sisters Catherine, Patricia, Niamh, Gráinne and Roisín, brothers-in-law Fabrizio, Kevin and Chris, nephews Naoise, Donnacha, Amin, Theo and Killian, nieces Siobhan and Katie, aunts, uncles, relatives, good neighbours and close friends.

Rest in Peace

Please respect the family's wishes for privacy at this time-House Private Please.

Private removal from her residence on Friday morning at 11.15am arriving in St.Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

Jimmy Kitson

Finnoe Road, Borrisokane and Old Court, Carney, Nenagh, Tipperary

Unexpectedly. Predeceased by his father Pat and his sister Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Mary Ann, children Leanne, Catherine, Pat and Joe, sister Mary, brother-in-law George, niece, nephew, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane this Thursday morning at 10:45 a.m via Main Street for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Nenagh Road. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cork University Hospital.

Mass can be viewed on http://churchcamlive.com

People are asked to adhere to current government guidelines in regard to wearing of masks and handshaking. Jimmy’s family wish to thank you for for cooperation

Donal Keane

Mealclye, Annacarty, Tipperary

Keane, Donal (Mealclye, Annacarty, Co. Tipperary) November 15th 2021, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family, after a short illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his parents Danny and Josie and his sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Margaret, sons Donal, Paul and Martin, daughters Mairéad, Mary and Siobhán, brother Jim, sister Ann (Queeney), adored grandchildren Conor, Aidan and Emma, daughter-in-law Olwyn, son-in-law Laurence, Siobhán’s partner Neil, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, many cousins, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite Wednesday evening from 5.30 o’c until 7 o’c. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30 o’c in St. Brigid’s Church, Annacarty with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice. Messages of sympathy may be left in the Condolence Section below. Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19.

Suzanne Ennis

Castle St., Cahir, Tipperary

Suzanne passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Martha's Nursing Home, Toureen. She will be sadly missed by her loving brother Joe, nieces and nephew Claire, Stuart and Maria, their spouses Paul (Shanahan), Tara and Paul (Corcoran) and their children Luke, Ollie, Daniel and Emily, sisters in law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Wednesday evening from 7pm to 8pm. Suzanne's funeral cortége will leave on Thursday morning at 11:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace.

Please adhere to current governmental advice with regards to Covid19. Masks must be worn in the Funeral Home at all times. Thank you for your continued understanding at this difficult time.

Liam (Bill) Butler

Parnell Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Liam (Bill) Butler, Parnell Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Bill, a retired teacher, passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon surrounded by his loving family. He is predeceased by his sister Aileen and sister-in-law Jean. Beloved husband and father he will be sadly missed by his wife Jacinta, daughters Elaine and Jeanie, son Liam, sisters Norma and Stina, grandchildren Issac, Kate & Ben, daughter-in-law Clare, partners Pat & Stephen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pn. Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking.