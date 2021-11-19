Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 19

Bridget (Bridie) Walsh

Cahir Abbey Upper, Cahir, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

And formerly Ard Mhuire, Thurles. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by her parents Richard and Madge. Deeply regretted by her loving family; brother Eamonn, sisters Maureen, Margaret, Teresa, Nora and Anne, nephews, nieces, brothers in law Tom and John, cousins, Ardeen community and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, 19th November, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 20th November, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Please wear face masks and avoid handshaking.

Joe O'Keeffe

Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Tipperary / Kiskeam, Cork / Portumna, Galway

Joe passed suddenly from this life on Wednesday, 17th November. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Avril, sister Mary, brothers Billy and Brendan, father in law Michael (O'Connor), sisters in law Joan, Ann, Teresina and Maureen, brothers in law Michael and Meredith, niece Fiona, nephews Stephen and J.B.,relatives, extended family and many friends.

MAY JOE'S GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time.

House strictly private

Joe will repose at Portumna Retirement Village, Saturday, November 20th, from 5pm to 7pm. This is a "WALK THROUGH REPOSE" where those attending are asked to wear a mask, respect social distancing, refrain from hand shaking or hugging. Mass will be celebrated for Joe's soul on Sunday, November 21st, at 1pm in Church of The Immaculate Conception, Terryglass. Some restrictions still apply in attending Mass to allow for social distancing. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

IN MEMORY OF A LIFE WELL LIVED

THAT LEAVES BEHIND SO MANY TREASURED MEMORIES

Michael O'Dowd

Rossestown, Thurles, Tipperary

Michael O'Dowd, Rossestown, Thurles, November 18th, 2021, at Limerick University Hospital. Predeceased by his sisters Mary, Josie, Kathleen, Margaret, Janie and Bridget. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Noreen, daughters Eileen, Lisa and Emma, son Mark, sons-in-law Davy, Michael and Paul, daughter-in-law Ciara, brother Pakie, sister Eileen, grandchildren, great-grandson, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, colleagues in Tipperary County Council and many good friends.

REST IN PEACE

Reposing in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on this Friday eveving from 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. for family and close friends. Arriving to the Church of St. Joseph and St. Brigid, Bohernanave on Saturday morning at 9.30 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie.

Please comply with covid-19 directives regarding social distancing, face coverings and no handshaking.

Nancy (Bridget Anne) HOGAN (née Kenny)

Glenview Knockalton, Nenagh, Tipperary / Athlone, Roscommon

Late of Cloneash, Oldtown, Athlone, Co.Roscommon. Passed away peacefully (After a short illness) on 17th November 2021 surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at Nenagh Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved son Brian, sister Patricia (Fitzgerald) and brother Jarlath. Loving wife of Michael, much loved mother of Marie, Mark, Leo, Trevor, Raymond and Ciaran. Adored grandmother to Cormac, Laura, Emma, Isabelle, Pearse, Eve, Ruby and Tom. Fondly remembered by her son in law Martin, daughters in law Fiona, Breda, Claire and Meadhbh, brother Gerry, Michael O'Shea, brother in law Pat, sisters in law Eileen, Mary and Kathleen O'Shea. She will be sadly missed by all her nephews, nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May Nancy Rest In Peace

Her remains will arrive at St.Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Requiem mass this Saturday at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding social distancing, handshaking & wearing of face coverings. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream of her service on nenaghparish.ie or on radio 106.2 Fm.

"House Private Please".

MICHAEL JAMES HARRIS

MEANUS HEIGHTS, Castlemaine, Kerry / Clonmel, Tipperary

MICHAEL JAMES HARRIS, MEANUS HEIGHTS, CASTLEMAINE & formerly of St. Oliver Plunkett Terrace, CLONMEL.

Much loved and will be deeply missed by his loving wife Hannelore, beloved daughter Miriam Clare, his mother Rose, brothers; Robert, Eddie, Joe, Anthony & John, sisters; Kate, Margaret, Rosie, Rita, Helen, Caroline & Ann Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Rest In Peace

The Funeral Cortége will depart from his residence Saturday (Nov. 20th) at 12.50pm travelling via Castlemaine Village onto Kiltallagh Church for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-carthage-kiltallagh

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Team Hope Ireland Christmas Shoe Box Appeal

Berna Dempsey (née Loughnane)

The Leap, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Joseph.

Deeply regretted by her son Robert, daughters Regina, Marlese and Avril, daughter-in-law Jane, grandchildren Bella, Layla and Ryan, sisters Josie, Pauline, Patty and Maureen, brother Dan, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm (face masks to be worn at all times and there will be no condolence book in use at the funeral home). Private removal from her residence on Saturday morning at 10.30am arriving in St. Ita's Church, Coolderry, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Offaly Hospice Care.

House Private Please.

Margaret Hickey

Toureen, Hollyford, Tipperary

Margaret Hickey, Sydney, Australia and formerly of Toureen, Hollyford, Co. Tipperary, August 30th 2021. Sadly missed by her brothers Frank, Richard and Willie, her sister Catherine, nieces Jessica, Michelle and Ciara, nephews Michael, Robert, Davie and Walter, grandnephew Jack, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours and especially her large circle of great friends.

May she rest in peace

Margaret's Requiem Mass took place in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, the 8th September, at 11 am Australian time, with live stream viewed afterwards on https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1630252935682242

Mass for Margaret will take place at 12 noon on Sunday, 21st November, in St. Joseph’s Church, Hollyford, followed by burial of ashes in Kilcommon graveyard. Family flowers only. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on: https://funeralslive.ie/margaret-hickey/.