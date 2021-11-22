Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 22

Mary Delaney (née Maher)

Ballincollig, Cork / Moyne, Tipperary

Delaney (Ballincollig and formerly of Moyne, Thurles) on November 18th 2021, suddenly at her home Mary (née Maher) beloved wife of the late Joe and loving mother of Jimmy, Anna, Brian, Josephine and Richard and sister of Jim, Ann, Kathleen, Bernie and the late Betty. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, adored grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Lying in repose at Crowley’s Funeral Home, Ballincollig, Tuesday 23rd from 6.00pm to 7.00pm for visitation. Requiem Mass at 11am Wednesday 24th in the Church of St Mary and St John Ballincollig, which will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stmjballincollig followed by burial in St Oliver’s Cemetery.

(Please adhere to current guidelines in relation to social distancing at all funeral services)

Teddy Coppinger

Dehreen, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Anne, sisters Kitty and Joan, brother Jossy. Deeply regretted by his loving family; sisters Nancy (Jordan) and Bridget (Burke), brothers Jimmy and Paddy, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, Ardeen community, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday, 20th November, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, 22nd November, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Cyril Carey

Brooklodge, Glanmire, Cork / Aherlow, Tipperary

CAREY (Brooklodge, Cork and formerly of Aherlow, Co. Tipperary): On November 18th, 2021, suddenly but peacefully, at the Cork University Hospital CYRIL dearly beloved husband of the late Noreen (née Howell), much loved father of Mary (O’Riordan), Paddy, Noreen (Walsh), Noel, Michael, Cyril and the late Denis, dear brother of Noel, Janie, Theresa, Mary, Kitty and the late Mike and Tom.

Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Graham and Paddy, daughters-in-law Carol, Niamh and Marion, grandchildren Bridget, Denis, Tadgh, Patrick, Darragh, Blair, Jack, Isobel, Seán, Cillian, Tom, Chloe, Shauna, Bobby and Olivia, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Barry Bros. Funeral Home, Hazelwood, Glanmire on Tuesday (November 23rd) from 5.00pm to 6.00pm for family and close friends only.

Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Wednesday (November 24th) in St.John The Baptist Church, Lisgoold which can be viewed on

Funeral afterwards to Lisgoold Cemetery.

(All those attending funeral services are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines)

“May he rest in peace”

Thomas (Tom) Hannigan

St Bernadette Terrace, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Hannigan, St Bernadette Terrace, Old Bridge and formerly Powerstown, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Tom passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel on Saturday morning in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband and father, he will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, daughters Geraldine, Annie, Mary, Caroline and Bernie, son John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Sunday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Monday to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Powerstown Parish livestream service www.powerstownchurch.com. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking.

Josephine Gubbins (née Hanley)

Ballough, Bansha, Tipperary

Gubbins nee Hanley, Ballough, Bansha, County Tipperary, 19th November 2021, Josephine (Dolly) peacefully at her daughter Catherine's residence. Wife of the late Willie. Very sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Catherine (O'Dwyer) Margaret (Carroll) Patricia (Littleton), sons John and Liam, sister Cissy, brother Martin, sister in law Margaret, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and good friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town this Saturday 6.30pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass in The Church of the Annunciation Bansha on Sunday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Old Cemetery Oola, Co Limerick.

Neilí Uí Neachtain (née Ryan)

Baile an tSagairt, Spiddal, Galway / Newport, Tipperary

Bhásaigh Neilí Uí Neachtain, (Ryan roimh pósadh di) Baile ’n tSagairt, An Spidéal agus Tulach Sheasta, Contae Thiobraid Árann, céile ionmhuin Phádhraic Uí Neachtain (nach maireann) go suaimhneach sa mbaile, ar an 20 Samhain 2021.

Údar mór bróin a bás dá clann Máire, Eoghan, Ailbhe, agus Emer; dá banchliamhain Catherine; dá cliamhaineacha Mícheál, Ted agus Philip; dá seachtar garmhac Rónán, Ciarán, Éinne, Liam, Darach, Eoghan agus Colm; dá deartháir céile Tommy agus a bhean Mairéad; dá deirfiúracha céile Nuala agus Helen; chomh maith lena cuid neachtanna agus nianna, a cuid gaolta agus comharsain agus cairde go leor.

Beidh sí á tórramh i mBaile ’n tSagairt i dteach a hiníne Máire Dé Luain an 22 Samhain, ón 2.00 i.n go dtí 7.00 i.n. Léifear Aifreann na sochraide i gCill Éinde sa Spidéal ag meánlae ar an Mháirt 23 Samhain. Cuirfear í ar an Tulach Bhuí ar an gCoileach tar éis an Aifrinn.

Beidh an t-aifreann dhá chraoladh beo ag: www.cilleinde.ie

Leanfar go docht le treoirlínte COVID-19 le linn na Sochraide.

Iarrann clann Neilí ar dhaoine a bheith ríchúramach: mascanna a chaitheamh agus scaradh sóisialta a chur i bhfeidhm.

Bláthanna ón teaghlach amháin. Is féidir síntiús a sheoladh chuig Cumann Naomh Uinseann de Pól más mian leat.

Is féidir teachtaireacht a fhágáil ar an líne comhbhrón thíos.

Ní imithe uainn ach imithe romhainn.

Neilí Uí Neachtain (née Ryan) of Baile ’n tSagairt, An Spidéal and Newport, Co Tipperary, wife of the late Pádhraic Ó Neachtain, died peacefully at home on 20th November 2021.

She will be greatly missed by her loving children, Máire, Eoghan, Ailbhe and Emer; her daughter-in-law Catherine, her sons-in-law Micheál, Ted and Philip; her seven grandsons Rónán, Ciarán, Éinne, Liam, Darach, Eoghan and Colm; her brother-in-law Tommy and his wife Mairéad; her sisters-in-law Nuala and Helen; her nieces and nephews; her extended family; her neighbours; and many friends.

Reposing in the home of her daughter Máire in Baile ’n tSagairt on Monday 22nd November from 2.00pm to 7.00pm. Her funeral Mass will be held in Cill Éinde, An Spidéal, on Tuesday 23rd November at mid-day; followed by burial in An Tulach Bhuí, An Coileach.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the church webcam: www.cilleinde.ie

COVID-19 regulations will be strictly adhered to during the funeral. Neilí’s family would ask people to be very diligent, to wear masks and to observe social distancing.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

John Ryan Lar

Gurtussa Cross, Dundrum, Tipperary

John Ryan Lar (Gurtussa Cross, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Carnahalla, Cappawhite) November 20th 2021, peacefully at home. Predeceased by his brothers Timmy and Michael, sisters Kathleen and Cissie, niece Mary B and nephew Pauric. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sadie (nee Kett), sons JJ, Pat, Aidan and Tadhg, daughters-in-law Ciara, Joan and Catherine, grandchildren Sean, Aine, Colm, John, Tadgh, Ronan, Fionn, Saoirse and Cathal, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, niece Lisa, nephew Barry, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (E34 K732) Monday evening from 4 o’clock until 7 o’clock. Arriving in St. Brigid’s Church Annacarty Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’clock, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19.

Mary Hogan (née Molloy)

Cahermakerla, Lisdoonvarna, Clare / Roscrea, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Mary Hogan (née Molloy) of Cahermakerla, Lisdoonvarna, Co.Clare and formerly of Lords Park, Rathcabbin, Roscrea, Co.Tipperary. November 20th 2021 in her 96th year in the wonderful care of the staff of St.Gerard's ward U.H.G. surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John, brothers Paddy and Sean and sister Lynn. Deeply regretted by her daughter Moira, sons John and Joe, grandchildren Katelinn, Jake and Molly, daughter in law Bernie and Deirdre, brother Joe, sister Nellie, brother in law Bernie, sister in law Madeline, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Corpus Christi Church Lisdoonvarna on Monday evening 22nd Nov from 7 until 8 pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 am followed by burial in Kilmoon cemetery.

Please adhere to current Government covid guidelines, no handshaking and social distancing at all times.

Seamus BYRNE

Roscrea, Tipperary

BYRNE, Seamus, late of Cullohill, Knock, Roscrea, County Tipperary passed away, peacefully, on the 19th of November 2021, in the wonderful care of the staff at Portlaoise Hospital. Beloved husband of Rose and loving father to Marie, Martin, Paul and Kevin; Seamus will be very sadly missed by his loving family his brothers Delacy Gerald, Peter, and his sister Maura, predeceased by Ned, his grandchildren Fiach, Dara, Daithi, Paddy, Lydia, Sam, Bee, Rebecca, and Ocean: sisters-in-law Nora, Joan and Celia, predeceased by Ann; brother-in–law Fintan, his daughters-in-law Margaret, Susanne and Tara, his nieces and nephews and all his extended family, neighbours, and friends.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 7.30pm on Friday 26th November, in St Patrick's Church, Couraguneen - Weblink to the services Seamus Byrne | St. Patrick's Church Couraguneen - YouTube Body donated to medical research.

May He Rest in Peace

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society at the following link: Donate | Irish Cancer Society Seamus