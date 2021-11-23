Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 23

Teresa Coughlan (née O'Dwyer)

Ballybeg, Oola, Limerick / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Coughlan nee O'Dwyer, Ballybeg Oola, Co. Limerick, late of Russellstown, Monard, 18th November 2021. Teresa, predeceased by her daughter Josie and baby Daniel. Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband John, sons John, Michael and Patrick, grandchildren, brothers Michael and Patrick, nieces, nephews, sisters in law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tippeary Town on Tuesday 23rd November 2021 from 5.30pm to 7pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday in The Church of The Sacred Heart, Oola at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Anthony's Cemetery, Oola.

IRIS WARREN (née KELLS)

Sandymount, Dublin / Cavan / Tipperary

WARREN – Iris (née Kells) (Sandymount, Dublin and formerly of Cavan and Tipperary) 21st November 2021 (peacefully) after an illness bravely borne in the kind and gentle care of the wonderful staff in Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

Beloved wife of the late Stanley and cherished mum of Clive, Alma and the late Elaine.

Iris will be sadly missed and remembered with laughter and love by her son Clive, daughter Alma, wonderful grandsons Scott, Crosby and Denver, loving daughter-in-law Liz, Alma’s caring partner Ken, sister Ethel, cousins Jim, Herbie and Jean, nieces, nephews, family friend Triona and her many kind and supportive neighbours and friends in Cavan and Sandymount whose help and kindness was always appreciated, especially during these difficult months.

Clive and Alma would like to specially thank the fantastic staff of Blackrock Community Palliative Care for their wonderful support at all times and also to thank Professor Karen Cadoo and Michelle of St. James hospital. Your kindness and care will always be so appreciated.

May her gentle soul now Rest in Peace

A private family Funeral Service will take place on Thursday afternoon (25th November) at 2.15 pm which may be viewed on the following link https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Hospice Foundation.

Rita THORNTON (née Landy)

Dominic Street, Cashel, Tipperary / Golden, Tipperary

Dominic Street, Cashel and formerly of Cloughaleigh, Golden, Co. Tipperary, November 20th 2021, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford. Rita, beloved wife of the late Ned and mother of the late Evelyn. Deeply regretted by her sons Kevin, Brendan, Emmet and Garret, daughters Maura, Valerie, and Deirdre, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Mary, Joan and Ann, brother Timmy, extended family, relatives, neighbours, friends and her beloved cats.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence this Thursday evening from 3pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel, at 12 noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 3pm.

Brigid (Bea) Murphy (née Darmody)

Westcourt, Racecourse Road, Thurles, Tipperary

And formerly of Waterford and Callan, Co Kilkenny. Peacefully in the care of St Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles. Beloved wife of the late Pat. Dearly loved and wonderful mum, granny, gran-gran. Sadly missed by her loving family; sons Vincent and Edmund, daughters Marie Dinan and Eileen O'Brien (Galway), sons-in-law Richard and Denis, daughters-in-law Norma and Mary, granddaughters Sandra, Grace, Kiera, Laura, Donna, Michelle, Pamela and Danielle and her ten great-grandchildren, brother Michael Darmody (Waterford), sister in law Vourneen, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Tuesday, 23rd November from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 24th November at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparsh.ie

William (Liam) Morrissey

The Park Retirement Village, Castletroy, Limerick / Roscrea, Tipperary

Formerly of Assumption Park, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary

Husband of the late Phyllis

Very deeply regretted by his brothers Eamonn, Sean and Michael, sisters Mary and Denise, son Damien, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Wednesday (November 24th) from 3.30pm to 5.00pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass at 1pm on Thursday (November 25th) in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Mass will be streamed live here

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Sonia McCann (née Hoare)

Ballycullen, Mullinahone, Tipperary

McCann, Ballycullen, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, suddenly, on Sunday, 21st November 2021. Predeceased by her loving daughter Christa. Sonia, deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Neil; sons: Niall, Paul and Mark; mother Hilgarth; father Algy; sister Karen; brother Simon, brothers in law Joe and Hugh; sisters in law Margaret, Helen and Ann Marie; grandchildren Charlie, Mia, Pennie, Francesca, Ena and Lara; nieces, nephews relatives neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Covid -19 restrictions, a strictly private burial will take place. Anyone wishing to pay their condolences may do so by forming a guard of honour from St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone, to Killaghy graveyard, following social distancing.

Family flowers only, please. House strictly private, please.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Rosaleen Maguire (née Nolan)

Trasna Way, Lisnaskea, Fermanagh / Thurles, Tipperary

Rosaleen Maguire (nee Nolan), Trasna Way, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh

Died Monday 22nd November 2021 peacefully in the Graan Abbey Nursing Home, Enniskillen, surrounded by her loving family.

Loving mother to Marcella McCormack (Chris), Jacinta Gavan (Kieran), Brenda, Carmel Kelly (Jim) and Noelle Melarkey (Dessie). Beloved sister of Dympna McElroy and predeceased by her sisters Kathleen Kelly (Thurles) and Mary Crudden (Newtownbutler) and her brothers Pat and John (R.I.P.).

Rosaleen will repose at the home of her daughter Noelle and son-in-law Dessie at Tiraffey, Newtownbutler until removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15a.m. to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid 19 regulations the wake house, Requiem Mass and burial will follow recommended guidelines in regards to social distancing. The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time.

Rosaleen will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grand-children, sister, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer’s Society NI, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea. BT92 OLA.

Rosaleen’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea

Darrell Keane

Main Street, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Darrell Keane,

Borrisoleigh,

Templemore,

Co. Tipperary.

21st of November 2021

Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Sarah (Buckley), dad Nick (Keane), grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, godparents, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace sweet ange

Reposing at his parents' residence in Borrisoleigh this evening, Monday, from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, tomorrow, Tuesday, at 12 noon. Interment in Loughmore Cemetery afterwards. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

John Carroll

Loughmore, Tipperary

John Carroll, Clogheraily, Loughmore, Templemore and formerly of Sean Treacy Avenue, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 21st of November 2021, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, with thanks to the Milford Care Nurses. Predeceased by his parents Margaret and Dennis, and his twin sister Mary.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nancy, daughters Jacinta, Michelle and son John David, daughter in law Siobhan, sons in law John and Gary, grandchildren, Jack, TJ, Thomas, Ciara, Amy, Kate and Sam, sisters Joanie, Margie and Anne, brother Dennis, brothers in law, Dickie, Martin and Richard, and the Shelly Family of Lissanure, Templetuohy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, fellow FCA members.

Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore, on Wednesday at 11.30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre c/o Grey’s Funeral Home.

Margaret (Peg) Cahill (née Culhane)

Grawn, Cloughjordan, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Cahill (nee Culhane), Grawn, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary

Peg, (in her 97th. year) passed peacefully from this life on November 21st, at her home in Grawn, in the care of her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Din, infant son Thomas and Michael, sister Maisie and brothers T.P., Jack, Mick and Martin.

Deeply regretted by her daughters, Margaret (Prout) Ardcroney, Anne (Kwiatkowski) Perth, Australia, Mary (Bergin) London, sons Dinny, John, Paddy, Jimmy, Martin and Joe, her adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, Joe’s partner, sister Nancy (Hogan), brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

REST IN PEACE.

Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time.

House Private.

Peg will repose at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh, from 5 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday evening (23rd). Those attending are requested to wear a mask, respect social distancing, refrain from hand shaking or hugging.

Mass will be celebrated for Peg’s soul on Wednesday (24th) at 12 noon in St. Michael and John’s Church, Cloughjordan.

Peg’s Mass will be streamed live on Cloughjordan Parish Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish/

Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu to Friends of Nenagh Hospital.

Michael J (Jim) Barrett

Tuamgraney, Clare / Nenagh, Tipperary

Formerly of Island Bawn, Nenagh and the ESB.

Jim passed away peacefully after a short illness. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Bridie, sons Gerard and Paul, daughter in laws Helen and Marie, grandchildren Brendan, Ciara, Michael and Amy, his Brother Richard (Dick), Brendan’s wife Wendy and great grandchildren Freya and Evie, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Due to the current rising numbers of Covid cases the family would appreciate if people strictly adhere to the current government guidelines.

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Church Tuamgraney on Wednesday the 24th of November from 5-7pm. Funeral Mass at 12noon on the 25th of November followed by burial at Bodyke Church of the Assumption graveyard.

Family Flowers only.