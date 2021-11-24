Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 24

Tipperary deaths and funerals
Michael O'Carroll
Donaghmede, Dublin / Cappawhite, Tipperary
O'Carroll, Michael, Donaghmede, Dublin and formerly of Cappawhite, Co.Tipperary and late of An Post, passed away November 21st 2021 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of staff at Beaumont Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved son Eugene, brother of the late Ann, precious husband of 52 years to Mary, loving father of Alan and Aisling; very sadly missed by his loving family, wife,children, adored grandchildren Ciara and Caoimhe, brothers and sisters Mary, Johanna, Katherine, John, Eddie, nephews, nieces, son-in-law John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.
“May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace”
Reposing in Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock, Thursday, 25th November 2021, from 2pm to 4 pm for family and close friends. Removal Friday, 26th November, to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Donaghmede, for 10 am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.
The Funeral Mass may be viewed Friday, 26th November, at 10am via the following link: https://holytrinityparish.ie/
Please Note: The above link is provided and managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.
Bertram (Bertie) Foy
Ballina, Tipperary / Malahide, Dublin
Foy Bertram (Bertie), Ballina, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Malahide, Co. Dublin. 20th November 2021. Peacefully, in the care of Nenagh General Hospital. Husband of the late Prue. Very sadly missed by his loving daughters Cathy (Morrow), Helen (Turner) and Gabrielle, grampa to Sarah, Andy, Kate, Emma and the late little Laura, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
May He Rest in Peace.
Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seabury, Malahide on Friday, 26th November, for 11am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Dardistown crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Alone.
A live stream of Bertie's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link:
https://www.churchservices.tv/yellowwalls
