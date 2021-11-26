Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 26

Michael Ryan

Church Avenue, Templemore, Tipperary

Michael Ryan, Church Avenue Templemore and formerly of Moyneard, Moyne, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 25th of November 2021, peacefully at home, predeceased by his wife Mary (nee Morrissey, Rossmore), who passed away on the 23rd of May 2021. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Josephine, brothers in law Pat and Dennis, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Monday Evening from 4 pm to 5 pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 12 noon. Interment with his beloved Wife Mary afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Michael's Requiem Mass may be viewed on

www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish

Marie Russell

Curraheen, Hollyford, Tipperary

Marie Russell (Curraheen, Hollyford, Co. Tipperary) November 25th 2021, unexpectedly at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her mother Linda. Sadly missed by her loving father Gerard, brother Seanie, sisters Fiona and Siobhán, nephew Ronan, aunts, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite Saturday evening from 5 o’clock with removal at 7 o’c to St. Joseph’s Church, Hollyford. Requiem Mass Sunday at 12 o’clock and burial afterwards in Hollyford cemetery. Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19.

Thomas (Tom) Price

Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Price, Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary Town, 24th November 2021. Thomas (Tom) peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, daughters Pamela, Michelle, Tara and Lynsey, son George, brother Jerry, sisters Mary and Maggie, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral arrangements later.

John (J.J.) Power

Munnia, Killoscully, Newport, Tipperary

Power, John (J.J.), Munnia, Killoscully, Newport, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Shrough, Rathkea, Tipperary and Mary Immaculate College, Limerick. 25th November 2021, peacefully in the loving care of Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his brother Con. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters and son Anne- Marie, Claire, Seán, and Joanne, sons in law John, Spiros and Ian, daughter in law Lou, grandchildren, Rebecca, Fionn, Tom, Ruairí, Fia, Ollie, Evie, Sam and Lizzy, brother Jim, sister Mary, sisters in law Kitty and Mary, brother in law Jim, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Sunday, 28th November, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for family and close friends. Arriving on Monday, 29th November, at St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinahinch for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to Government guidelines. No flowers please donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. House Private please.

Patrick O'Shea

Western Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

Patrick O’Shea, Western Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 23rd November 2021, unexpectedly in the Loving care of Tipperary University Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mai, sons Mark and Paul, daughters Julie and Colette, grandchildren Sreya, Keisha, Kacie, Kody and Kim, daughters-in-law Nandini and Gillian, sons-in-law Bernd and John, brother Jim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Patrick Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Saturday evening, 27th November, from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Sunday at 11.50am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

John (Turlogh) O'Flynn

Grattan Place, Clonmel, Tipperary / Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of John (Turlogh) O'Flynn, Clonmel, Co.Tipperary and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitirm, 25th November 2021. Peacefully with his family by his side, in the wonderful and dedicated care of Dr.Niall Colwell and the staff at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel. Predeceased by his sister Maura Ellison, John, beloved husband of Rosaleen (née O'Connor), and much loved father of Eileen, Marita, Stephen and David, their partners Richard, Brian, Jackie and Ailbhe, and his adored grandchildren Claire, Suzanne, Kayleigh, Robyn, Lauryn, Chulainn, Eadaoin and Rory. Also deeply regretted by his sister Una Keane and brothers Fr.Ciaran, Harry and Pat, brother-in-law Des, sister-in-law Dolores, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's funeral Home this Friday evening from 7 o'clock to 8 o'clock with removal on Saturday afternoon to St.Mary's Church, Irishtown arriving at 1.20 o'clock for Requiem Mass at 1.30 o'clock which can be viewed on www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie followed by interment in st.Patrick's cemetery.

Paddy O'Donnell

Curraghdobbin, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Piltown, Kilkenny

Late of Curraghdobbin, Carrick on suir, Co. Tipperary and the Bog Road, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny. Died 24th November 2021. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Helen and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Arriving at Ballyneale Church on Sunday the 28th November 2021 for requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Raymond Meagher

Cloone, Templemore, Tipperary

Raymond Meagher, Cloone and formerly Patrick Street, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 25th of November 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of the Sacred Heart nursing Home, Crosspatrick.

Beloved husband of Mary and Father of Thomas, Fergal and fond uncle of Francis.

Sadly missed by his daughters in law Colette, Mona and Yvonne, beloved grandchildren, Molly, Zara, Erin, Erik, Charlie, Freja, Robbie, Emma and Sean, Brothers, Sisters, Sisters in law Brothers in law, Fr. Brendan (Brazil) , nephews, nieces, Relatives and many friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Sunday Evening from 4 pm to 6 pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore at 12 noon. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimer’s association C/o Grey’s Funeral Home.

House strictly private please.

Ray's Mass may be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish

Thomas F. (Tom) Kiely

Lisheen, Clonmel, Tipperary / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Thomas F. (Tom) Kiely, late of Lisheen, Clonmel and formerly of Ballyneale, Carrick on Suir, Co. Tipperary. Died in his 85th year on the 24th November 2021. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, children Liam, Nora and Thomas, son in law Peter Maunsell, daughter in law Emma Kiely, grandchildren Shaun, Simon, Marie, Danny, Ailis, Eoin and Ashling, great-grandchildren Saoirse, Caoimhe, Nyomi, Tommy and Lorcan, along with relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Friday evening the 26th November 2021 from 6pm to 7pm. Tom's Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday the 4th December 2021 in Ballyneale Church at 2.30pm, followed by burial of his ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

Maura Hegney (née English)

10 Collins Park, Thurles, Tipperary / Cahir, Tipperary

Formerly of Garryclogher, Cahir. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by her husband Joe and brother Willie. Will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family; son Shay, daughters Maria (Carroll), Caroline (Loughnane) and Annette (Dowling), grandchildren Hazel, Tima, Jack, Dan, Kayleigh, Emily, Holly and Mila, daughters in law Masha, sons in law Tony, Sheas and Michael, sisters Margaret and Helen, brothers Jimmy and Michael, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence (10 Collins Park) on Friday, 26th November, from 3pm to 7pm. Arriving at Bohernanave Church, Thurles on Saturday, 27th November, at 9.30am for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

Please continue to wear face masks and no handshaking.

Pat Doolan

Mortlestown, Cahir, Tipperary

Pat passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Bridget, he will be very sadly missed by his loving brothers and sisters Bridget (Stedman), Timothy, Catherine (Ryan), Michael, Thomas, Margaret (Presley), Jim, Annita, Helen and Monica (Neumann Doolan), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir, on Friday evening for family and friends, from 6.30pm to 8pm (please be mindful of social distancing, no handshaking and please wear a mask). Pat's funeral cortège will arrive (via Mortlestown) to St. Mary's Church, Cahir, on Saturday morning for Mass at 12 noon after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed on https://www.premvideo.com/funeral-live/

Teresa Donnellan

Feakle, Clare / Tipperary / Dublin

The death has occurred of Teresa Donnellan, 14.10.1960 – 18.11.2021 (Melbourne, Australia and formerly Feakle, Co. Clare & Ordnance Survey Ireland, Phoenix Park Dublin where she worked for 10 years from 1978 to 1988 when she then emigrated to Australia). Teresa died peacefully in her sleep, on Thursday, 18th November 2021, aged 61 years.

She was not in any pain, and passed away peacefully, at home with Marshall Lanyon, her partner of 35 years. You had a caring personality, sparkling eyes, and a beautiful smile. Everyone took an instant liking to you. You welcomed me into your family in Ireland. You ensured our overseas holidays together always had visits to family and friends in Ireland. Your passing leaves an empty space in our lives but is also a celebration of a life well lived. We did so much together over 35 years. We have so many happy memories created together. You were taken too soon, and I will continue to love you.

Rest in Peace

I am very lucky to have been your partner - Marshall Lanyon. Scott, John and Geraldine, Jack, Eliza and Shaun and Marshall’s other relatives and friends are also greatly saddened by Teresa’s passing. Beloved sister of: Mary Power (Kilmallock, Co. Limerick), Jim (Luska Puckane, Co. Tipperary), Tina Garry (Ballynacally, Co. Clare), Padraig (Ballybrit, Co. Galway), Phil (Citywest, Dublin), Martin (Ballynacally, Co. Clare), Val (Feakle, Co. Clare), and Tony (Gothenburg , Sweden) who together with their partners, wives and husbands are all devastated by the loss of Teresa. Much loved Aunt of: John & Caoimhe; Patrick, Philip, Julie & Rosie; David & Mark; Mathew; Eoghan, Eanna, Máire & Sorcha; Aishling, Aoibhinn, Muirne, Oisín & Fiachra; Nathan, Samuel, Áine, Elinor & Síle (11 nieces & 12 nephews). Great aunt of: Clodagh & Eoghan; Aoife, Cillian & Feidhlim; Roisin; Eabha; Isabel & Alex; Laoise & Tadhg; Thea (12 great nieces & great nephews). Widely loved friend of many both in Australia and in Ireland.

Our thanks to the Cabrini Malvern and Prahran Hospitals for the care they gave her. The Malvern Oncology Department including Dr Ben Brady and Dr Victoria Rayson and Dr Karen Taylor - for the Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy treatments they provided. This enabled us to have an extra year of good life together. Also the Prahran Palliative care unit - for setting up her pain relief program, which enabled Teresa to spend her final two weeks at home, pain free.

A Funeral Service for Teresa will be held at Le Pine Chapel, 339 Warrigal Rd., Burwood, Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday, the 30th of November, at 10 am Australian time (Monday, the 29th of November, 11 pm Irish time). Fully vaccinated mourners are welcome to attend, and will be asked to show proof of double vaccination. Following the funeral service, Teresa will be privately cremated.

The funeral service will be live streamed from this link:

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1637493392149608

Anne Costello (née Foster)

32 Ikerrin Rd., Thurles, Tipperary / Bagenalstown, Carlow

Anne, late of Bagenalstown, Carlow, predeceased by her parents John and Margaret and her brother Sean. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, daughters Emir and Aoife, brothers Paddy, Brendan and Niall, sisters Margaret and Sandra, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., Thurles, on Friday evening, 26th November, from 5pm to 7pm. Anne's funeral cortege will arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Saturday morning, 27th November, at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live at www.thurlesparish.ie Please comply with Covid 19 restrictions regarding face coverings and social distancing.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to I.C.U. South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel.