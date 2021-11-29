Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 29

James Scanlon

Neddins, Ardfinnan, Tipperary

James passed away, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Urlingford. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Tom, daughters Yvonne and Bríd, brother Patrick, sisters Kathleen and Mary, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, sons in law, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

James' funeral cortège will leave his home in Neddins on Monday morning at 11.30am to arrive at Church of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan, for 12pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards at St. Finnian's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

May He Rest In Peace

John (Billy) Perkins

St. Michael's ave, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Perkins, St. Michael's Avenue, Tipperary Town, November 26th 2021. John (Billy), predeceased by his daughter Nora and son John. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Breda, son Pat, grandchildren Darren, Michelle, Jemma, Sarah and Amy and great-grandchildren, sister in law Mary, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing Sunday evening November 28th 2021 at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, from 6pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, 29th November 2021, at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on this link www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie

Kenny Hackett

Old Bridge, Clonmel, Tipperary / Fethard, Tipperary

Kenny Hackett, Old Bridge , Clonmel and formerly Strylea, Fethard, Co Tipperary, November 26th 2021. Predeceased by his mother Margaret, his sister Catriona and his brother Mark. Deeply regretted by his father Seamus, his brothers John, Diarmuid, Colm, Luke and Paul, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements to follow

Michael Rooney

20 Lower Limerick Street, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife June, daughters Paschale and Caroline, son-in-law Pat, brother Jim, grand-daughters Laura and Sinead, great-granddaughter Kaydi, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm (face masks to be worn at all times and there will be no condolence book in use at the funeral home). Private removal on Monday morning at 11.20am (travelling down Limerick Street) arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

Mary Robinson (née Hogan)

Murgasty Old Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Robinson (nee Hogan) Murgasty Old Road, Tipperary Town. November 26th 2021. Mary, peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the tender care of Deerpark Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Cliff, father Patrick, mother Alice, sister Sarah and brother Tommy. Deeply regretted and dearly missed by her children Marita and John, sisters Margaret, Anne, Delores, Veronica and Bernadette, brothers Patrick and John, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Mass for Mary will take place in St. Michael's Church Tipperary on Monday November 29th 2021 at 1.30pm and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery Tipperary.

Mass may be viewed on this link www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie

Mary O'Sullivan (née Egan)

''Hill View'', Ballinahinch, Tipperary

O’Sullivan (nee Egan), Mary, “Hill View” Ballinahinch and formerly of Rossfinch, Birdhill, Co. Tipperary. 26th November 2021 peacefully at Riverbrook Nursing Home Castleconnell. Beloved wife of the late Pakie. Sadly missed by her sons Gerard, Daniel and John Paul, daughters Cora and Mary, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Monday 29th November from 6 pm to 8 pm for family and close friends. Arrival on Tuesday 30th at St. Joseph’s Church Ballinahinch for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines.

Mary McConville (née Bowes)

Roseboro Emly Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

McConville (nee Bowes) Roseboro, Emly Rd., Tipperary. November 26th 2021. Mary, wife of the late Tony. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Martin and Christopher, daughters Christine, Nora and Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Martin, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass for Mary will take place on Tuesday, 30th November 2021, at 1.30pm and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on this link www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie.

Nora Hickey (née Bourke)

Cummermore, Kilcommon, Tipperary

Passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family. Deeply regretted by her family and extended family. A private family funeral has taken place. Nora's family would like to thank people for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

May she rest in peace

Kathleen Bulbert (née White)

Davitt Avenue, Clonmel, Tipperary

Kathleen Bulbert (nee White) Davitt Avenue, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Died on the 26th November 2021, peacefully in the presence of her husband Joe, at Waterford Regional Hospital.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, sisters Stephanie (Hennessy), May (Guiry) and Theresa (Fitzpatrick), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends in Clonmel and Boatstrand, and former colleagues of St. Luke’s Hospital, Clonmel.

May Kathleen Rest in Peace

Kathleen’s funeral cortége will arrive at S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church on Monday the 29th for Requiem Mass at 12noon,which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by a private cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

Richard Auler

Tipperary

As many will already know, Richard Auler sadly passed away on Saturday, 13th November. Richard’s untimely death was a direct result of a Covid-19 infection. Given the nature of his passing and the high Covid-19 case numbers at the moment Richard’s family have decided to forego any formal gathering or funeral for the time being.

A remembrance will be held sometime in the new year. Instead, on Saturday, 27th November, at 19:00, we ask people to light a candle and remember Richard.

The family wishes to thank everyone for all their kind messages of support in these strange and difficult times. Richard would be gladdened by the many messages of sympathy and love from near and far.

Richard is survived by his wife Gyöngyi, his daughters, his sons-in-law, Stella’s children, his niece and nephew and a great number of grandchildren.

Thomas (Tom) Sayers

St Patrick's Place, Fethard, Tipperary

Thomas (Tom) Sayers, St Patrick's Place, Fethard, Co Tipperary, November 28th 2021, in his 90th year, in the loving care of the staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his brothers Liam and Jim, his sisters Rita, Chris, Nan, Monica, Peg and Patsy, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Tom's Funeral Mass will be held in the Augustinian Abbey Church, Fethard, on Wednesday, December 1st, at 11.30am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, Fethard. The Mass can be watched online at https://fethard.com/fethardabbey/. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to Friends of St Joseph's Hospital, Clonmel.

Jean O'Sullivan (née Barrett)

Davis Road, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Cork University Hospital. Will be sadly missed by her husband John, daughter Gemma (Cummins), son Edward (Walsh), grandson Lorcan, sisters Moira (Buckley), Noreen (Shanahan) and Susan (Troy), nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, all the O'Sullivan step-family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, former colleagues in Tipperary Star, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Tuesday, 30th November, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 1st December, at 11am, followed by Private Cremation. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Family flowers only.

Please continue to wear face masks and no handshaking.

Frances O'Dwyer (née Phelan)

Oldstone Urlingford, Thurles, Tipperary

Frances died peacefully on November 27th 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, her adoring daughters Emma, Grainne and Kate, sisters Marie, Phylis, Anne and Ursula, brother Patrick, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home Urlingford on Monday evening from 5.30 until 7.30 followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart Gortnahoe arriving at 8 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.30 followed by burial in Fennor Cemetery.

As per Covid 19 directives please comply with government guidelines regarding social distancing and face covering and no hand shaking.

House strictly private please.

Mary Christine (Chris) O'Brien (née Marron)

Cherrymount and formerly Griffith Avenue, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully at her daughter Tina's residence with her family by her side. Chris, wife of the late Billy will be sadly missed by her family. Loving mother of Margaret, Padraig, Alice, Martina and Nuala, daughter-in-law Siobhan, sons-in-law Peter, Franny, Kieran and Malcolm, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Monday evening from 6.30 o'clock to 7.30 o'clock with removal on Tuesday morning to St. Mary's Church Irishtown arriving at 10.50 o'clock for requiem mass at 11 o'clock which can be viewed on www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie followed by interment in St. Patrick's cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.

In compliance with government advice and to ensure the safety of all, please observe and respect social distancing, face coverings and hand shaking.

Seanie Dunne

Mary Street, Templemore, Tipperary

Corporal Seanie Dunne,

Mary Street,

Templemore,

27th of November 2021

Predeceased by his brother Michael.Deeply regretted by his niece Michelle and her husband Paul (O’Toole), grandniece Gemma, great grandniece and great grandnephew, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Monday evening from 7 pm to 9 pm. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore on Tuesday at 2 pm. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Seanie's mass may be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish

Teddy (James) Dillon

Lisnamuck, Cahir, Tipperary

Teddy passed away, peacefully, at Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Mary (ne O' Donnell). He will be very sadly missed by his loving daughter Cindy , son in law Jamie, grandchildren Kieran, Kate and Laura, sisters Kathleen, Helen, Vera (predeceased by his sister Mai and brother Paul) nieces and nephews, extended family, his neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir, on Monday evening from 7pm to 8pm. Teddy's funeral cortège will leave his home at Lisnamuck on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Cahir, for Mass at 12 noon, after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to Government and HSE guidelines at all times.

The Dillon family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.