Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 30

Michael Webb

Cahir, Tipperary

Michael Somerset Webb, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Died peacefully on the 27th November 2021. Sadly missed by his wife Mona, children Rosemary, Mike, and Sara, grandchildren, brother Tim, sister Roisin, nephews nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St. Clonmel on Wednesday, the 1st of December, from 6pm to 7pm.

House strictly private

Michael’s Funeral Cortége will arrive at St. Paul’s Church, Cahir on Thursday, the 2nd of December, at 11.50am for funeral service at 12 noon followed by a private cremation. Government Covid guidelines are to be observed.

Eithne Symes (née Drohan)

Wicklow Town, Wicklow / Clonmel, Tipperary / Glasnevin, Dublin

Eithne Symes (née Drohan) of Wicklow Town and formerly of Clonmel Co. Tipperary and Glasnevin, Dublin who passed away in her 96th year on Monday, 29th November 2021, in the care of the Knockrobin Hill Care Home. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Edmond for 67 years and loving and much-loved mother of Marian and Elizabeth. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband and daughters and by her sister Una Power and adoring grandchildren Pauline, Laura, Noel, Amy, Joanne, Emma and Keith and great-grandchildren Chloe, Emily, Eli and Brodie, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Eithne’s Funeral Mass will take place in St Patrick’s Church, Wicklow Town on Thursday morning at 10am followed by interment in Killoughter Cemetery.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on www.wicklowparish.ie

William Roche

Black Road, Newport, Tipperary

Roche, William, Black Road, Newport, Co. Tipperary. 28th November 2021 peacefully at his home. Beloved son of the late Francis and Helen. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Michael and Martin, sister Margaret, sister in law Margaret, brother in law John, Martin’s partner Ann, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Funeral arrangements later.

Eddie O'Neill

Griffith Avenue, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) O’Neill, Griffith Avenue and Marian Court, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Eddie passed away peacefully (in his 98th year) in the care of the staff of Sonas Melview Nursing Home, Clonmel on Sunday evening in the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Peggy, son Brian and daughter Una (Taylor), he will be sadly missed by his daughters Mary (Graham) and Ann (Burke), brother Billy, sister Annie, grandchildren Deirdre, Eoin, Susan, Claire, Michael, Yvonne, Stephen and Sophie, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 1.00pm in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the National Council for the Blind.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Suzanne Mulcaire

Childers Park, Thurles, Tipperary

Unexpectedly, after a short illness, in the wonderful care of the staff of South Tipperary Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Joe and Christina (Dinah), sister Marian. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons David, Joey and Mark, partner Thomas, David's partner Shannon, sisters Breda and Margaret, brothers Michael, Billy and Jody, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Wednesday, 1st December, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Thursday, 2nd December, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at wwwthurlesparish.ie.

Josie McCarthy (née Morrissey)

Killelton, Stradbally, Kilmacthomas, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary

Josie McCarthy (née Morrissey), Killelton, Stradbally, Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford and formerly of Middlequarter, Newcastle, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary on Sunday 28th November 2021. Deeply regretted by her loving son Patrick, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Wednesday, 1st December, from 6pm - 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday in The Holy Cross Church, Stradbally, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Anna Joy (née Freaney)

Breanormore, Nine Mile House, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Pre deceased by her sons Noel, Billy, Pat and Richie. Deeply regretted by her loving children, Martin, his partner Monica, Sandra, Louise, Michelle, John Paul and Peter, sisters Joan, Breda and Maggie, brother Tony, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's funeral home, Carrick on Suir on Tuesday evening the 30th November 2021 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at St Mary's Church, Grangemockler on Wednesday the 1st December 2021 for requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maureen HOLMES (née Hickey)

St. Partick's Gardens, Deerpark Road and formerly of Ballyfowloo, Cashel, Tipperary

St. Patrick’s Gardens, Deerpark Road and formerly of Ballyfowloo, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. November 29th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at The Cottage Nursing Home, Clonmel. Maureen, beloved wife of the late Christy and grandmother of the late Phillip. Deeply regretted by her daughter Caroline, sons Christopher and Richard, grandchildren, son-in-law Pat, daughters-in-law, sister Margaret Kenny, brother-in-law William, sisters-in-law Mary and Esther, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

Mary Patricia HEFFERNAN (née Kinane)

Rathfarnham, Dublin / Tipperary

(Rathfarnham and formerly Upperchurch and Clonmel, Co. Tipperary). Peacefully at the Hermitage Clinic Lucan, in the company of her family and after a long illness. Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Martin, Mary, Anne, Gerda and Patricia. Very sadly missed by her son and daughters and their partners, grandchildren, sisters Philomena and Teresa, sister in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham on Tuesday with family in attendance from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial at Kilmashogue Cemetery, Edmondstown Road, Rathfarnham.

The Funeral Mass may be viewed following the link

www.churchservices.tv/rathfarnham

Enda Patrick FOLEY

Clontarf, Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary

FOLEY Enda Patrick (of Clontarf, Dublin 3, late of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary), peacefully at Nazareth House Nursing Home on November 27th 2021. Beloved husband of the late Pauline; very sadly missed by his daughter Lorraine, Son Oran, grandchildren Matias, Sofia, Benyamin, Abigail and Lily-Rose, brother Declan, in-laws, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, North Strand on Tuesday, November 30th, from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Gabriel's Church, Dollymount for 10.30am Mass. Afterwards to Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to either the Irish Cancer Society or St Vincent de Paul.

Anne Fahey (née Kearney)

''Golf View'', Lyreanearla, Clonmel, Tipperary / Clonmel, Waterford

The death has occurred of Anne Fahey (nee Kearney), "Golf View", Lyreanearla, Clonmel and formerly The Nire, Co. Waterford. Anne passed away peacefully at home on Monday morning in the presence of her loving family. She is predeceased by her brother Paddy. Beloved wife and mother she will be sadly missed by her husband Sean, daughters Helen, Áine and Maura, son P.J., brothers Michael, Jim, John, Willie, Tom and Walter, her adored grandchildren Katie, Sophie, James, Lucy, Emily and Tadhg, sons-in-law David, Jason and Brendan, daughter-in-law Ruth, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking.

James Anthony Durrant

Springfort Meadows, Nenagh, Tipperary / Harold's Cross, Dublin / Birr, Offaly

James Anthony Durrant - Springfort Meadows, Nenagh and formerly Harold’s Cross, Dublin and Sydney, Australia – November 27th, 2021, (suddenly). Predeceased by his father Garry and father-in-law Mattie. He will be forever loved and missed by his wife Colette ( née de Forge, Birr, Co. Offaly) and his adored children Tom and Claire, his mother Margaret, mother-in-law Lesley, sister Sarah (Maynard), brothers -in-law; Clint and Dave, sisters -in-law; Kathryn and Liz, Liz’s partner Joe, nephews; Jacob, Adam and Daniel, nieces; Elizabeth and Emily, uncles, aunts, extended family, relatives and a wide circle of friends in Australia and Ireland.

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr (R42 YF75) on Wednesday evening from 5pm - 7pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr, on Thursday at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11.00 a.m. followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

The Durrant and de Forge families family kindly request that Covid guidelines be adhered to including no handshaking.

May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on:

https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Facebook page: Brendan Birr

Maeve Bane (née Murray)

Roscrea Road, Templemore, Tipperary / Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Maeve Bane (nee Murray) Borrisoleigh and Roscrea Road, Templemore, Co Tipperary, 29th November 2021, passed away peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of St Theresa’s Nursing Home, Thurles. Beloved wife of Paddy and mother of Brendan, Martha, Deirdre, John and Veronica. Sadly missed by her sisters Helen and Carmel and her brother Sean, sisters in Law Ann and brother in law Bernard, her daughters in law Anne & Bianca and sons in law Thomas, Tom and Alan. Dearly missed by her beloved grandchildren Gavin, Sean, Dylan, Oscar, Theo, Ciara ,Callum, Aaron, Cillian , Aoife and relatives, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 12am. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com. Family flowers only please.

Maeve's funeral mas may be viewed on www.memoriallane.ie/livestream