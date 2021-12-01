Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 1

Michael Webb

Cahir, Tipperary / Clonmel, Tipperary

Michael Somerset Webb, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Died peacefully on the 27th November 2021. Sadly missed by his wife Mona, children Rosemary, Mike, and Sara, grandchildren, brother Tim, sister Roisin, nephews nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St. Clonmel on Wednesday, the 1st of December, from 6pm to 7pm.

House strictly private

Michael’s Funeral Cortége will arrive at St. Paul’s Church, Cahir on Thursday, the 2nd of December, at 11.50am for funeral service at 12 noon followed by a private cremation. Government Covid guidelines are to be observed.

Patrick Tuohy

Upper Irishtown, Clonmel, Tipperary

Pat passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of St Teresa’s Nursing Home, Cashel on Monday. He will be sadly missed by his daughters Sandra and Karen, son David, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Thursday from 4.00pm to 5.00pm. Removal on Friday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking.

Kitty Ryan (née Shanahan)

Barnane, Templemore, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Kitty Ryan (nee Shanahan, formerly Bishopswood), Barnane, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 30th of November 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in Portlaoise Hospital, after a short illness. Kitty, beloved wife of the late James, dear mother of Thomas, John, Kathleen and Ann-Marie. Predeceased by her siblings Martin, Liam, Nora, Agnes, Peggy and Maureen.

Will be dearly missed by her family, brother Mick-Joe, her sons-in-law PJ and James, adored grandchildren Jack, Emma, Lisa, Jamie and Cian, nieces, nephews and extended family, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s funeral home, Templemore, from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, December 2nd, with removal on Friday to St Mary’s Church, Drom, for 1pm Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Pat) Quigley

Orwell Park, Templeogue, Dublin / Rearcross, Tipperary

Patrick (Pat) Quigley, 28th November, 2021, Orwell Park, Templeogue and formerly of Rearcross, Co. Tipperary, retired member of An Garda Síochána. Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family in the kind care of the staff of Tallaght University Hospital; pre deceased by his brother Sean. Deeply regretted by his loving wife and best friend Rose, much loved dad to Deirdre and Kieran and fun-loving grandad to Katie, Danny and Anna. Pat will be forever loved and dearly missed by his wife, daughter and son, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandchildren, brothers Michael and Gerard, sisters Colette and Liz, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and extended family, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h’anam dílis

Reposing this Wednesday evening in Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Templeogue Village, from 4-7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Jude The Apostle Church, Willington, Templeogue, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass (https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-jude-the-apostle-templeogue) with burial thereafter in Mount Venus Cemetery. (Covid -19 protective measures must be adhered to at all times).

Family flowers only, please.

All further enquiries to Massey Bros., Templeogue Village, 01-4907601.

Margaret (Mona) O'Brien

Bunavoi, Pallasgreen, Limerick / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Margaret ( Mona) O' Brien ,Bunavoi, Pallasgreen, Co Limerick, lifelong friend to Canon Liam McNamara & lifelong member of the legion of Mary & the pioneers.29th November 2021,Peacefully in the loving care of St Anthony's Nursing Home Pallasgreen.Pre deceased by her parents & brother Paddy Joe.Sadly missed by Canon Liam,relatives cousins & many friends R.I.P. Reposing at Ryan's funeral home Pallasgreen this Wednesday evening at 6 to 8 o ' clock.Leaving the funeral home at 11 o' clock on Thursday morning for requiem Mass in the church of St John the Baptist Nicker at 11.30 . Mass will be live streamed on the following link. https://churchcamlive.com/nicker-parish/. Burial afterwards in St Columba's Cemetery,Pallasgreen. No flowers please, donations if desired to St Vincent's de Paul.This funeral will be held in accordance with Hse guidelines in the interest of public safety.

Tommy Maher

Parkmore Heights, Roscrea, Tipperary

Formerly of Gortmullen and Corville, Roscrea.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Kenneth David Henderson

30 Grenville, Portlaoise, Laois / Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully at Regional Tullamore Hospital. Pre-deceased by his brother Gordon.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Jo, daughters Tracy and Andrea, sons-in-law Ciarán and Paul, grand-daughter Trieu, brother Ramsay, sister-in-law Miriam, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm (face masks to be worn at all times and there will be no condolence book in use at the funeral home). Private removal on Friday morning at 10.30am arriving in St.Cronan's Church of Ireland for Funeral Service at 11am. Cremation to take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Peace Perfect Peace

Raymond DAVERN

Main Street, Cashel, Tipperary

Davern, Main Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, November 30th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of all the Staff at Tipperary University Hospital. Raymond, sadly missed by his loving wife of 62 years Ellen, family Owen, Paddy, Raymond, Alex, Ellen, Lisa and Stephen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 21 grandchildren, sister Joan Breen, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

John Cummins

Ard Mhuire, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

John Cummins, late of Carrick-on-Suir and formerly of Fiddown, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny. Died 29th November 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, and loving father to Angela, Jenny, Philip, John, Noelle, Gerard and Edward, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday evening, the 2nd of December 2021, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at St Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, the 3rd December 2021, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only please Donations, if desired, to the Irish Fighting Blind Foundation, thank you.

For those wishing to view and participate in the funeral service via online stream please use the following link https://churchmedia.ie/st- nicholas-catholic-church- carrick-on-suir/.

John Cooney

Tower House, New Quay, and formerly Suir Island, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully, in the tender care of the wonderful staff at Rathkeevan Nursing Home. John, will be sadly missed by his sister-in-law, nieces, cousins, relatives and his many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Wednesday evening from 6 o'clock to 7 o'clock with removal on Thursday morning to Ss.Peter & Paul's church arriving at 10.50 o'clock for requiem Mass at 11 o'clock which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

In compliance with government advice and to ensure the safety of all, please observe and respect social distancing, face coverings and hand shaking.

Teresa Brennan (née Burke)

15 Togher Lawns, Urlingford, Kilkenny / Thurles, Tipperary

Teresa Brennan (nee Burke) 15 Togher Lawns, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny and formerly Urard, Urlingford Via Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Teresa died peacefully in the excellent care of doctors, nurses and staff at University Hospital Waterford. Beloved wife of Gerald, sadly missed by her brothers Maurice, Michael, Joseph and Liam, sisters Bridget and Joan, sisters in law Mary (Urard), Peggy (Urlingford), Kathleen (Kilburn), Mary (Luton) and Mary (Kilburn), brother in law Clive (Luton) ,nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Patrick's Graine arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. As per Covid 19 directives please adhere to Government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing at Teresa's residence and the church.

Josephine (Josie) STOKES (née Liston)

Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Moyne, Tipperary

Stokes (nee Liston) ("Iveragh" Spire View Lane, Rathgar, Dublin 6 and formerly of Moyneard, Moyne, Co. Tipperary) 29th November 2021, at Drakelands House Nursing Home, Kilkenny, Josephine (Josie), pre-deceased by her parents Kathleen and Billy, sister Pauline and brothers Dick, Paddy and Robert, sadly missed by her loving partner Tom O'Connor, sisters Marie (Moylan, Australia) and Frances (Walsh, College Road, Kilkenny), brothers Willie and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends.

May Josephine Rest in Peace

____________________________________

Removal on Friday morning (Dec 3rd) from her sister Frances' home to St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. A private cremation service will follow later.

House private please.

The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com/