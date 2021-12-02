Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 2

Tom-Thomas Wall

Knockaun, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Ballymacarbry, Tipperary

Thomas (Tom) Wall, Knockaun, Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford. Died peacefully on 30th November 2021 at Waterford Regional Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, sons Martin, Michael, Peadar, Thomas, PJ. and David, daughter Mecca, daughters in law, Kate and Angelique, partners Martina, Samantha and Valerie, grandchildren Cian, Michaela, Shane and Chloe, sister Mary (Walsh), Aunt Phyllis Hackett, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews Billy and Paddy Walsh, relatives and his many friends.

May Tom Rest in Peace

Tom’s Funeral cortege will leave his residence on Saturday at 1.30pm for St. Helena’s Church The Nire for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Please adhere to Government guidelines on social distancing and Mask wearing.

George O'Dwyer

Sean Treacy Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary

George O'Dwyer, Sean Treacy Avenue, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles, surrounded by his loving family, daughters Rita, Siobhan, Geraldine and Colette, son Michael. Predeceased by his loving wife Josie, cherished daughter Marion and all his brothers and sisters. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, partners, nieces, nephews, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, 3rd December, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday, 4th December, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Family Flowers Only. House Strictly Private Please.

The O'Dwyer family would like to sincerely thank the magnificent staff of the Willow Unit, Community Hospital of the Assumption for their wonderful care. Thank you to the HSE Home Care Team and to Milford Hospice for supporting Dad to live at home.

Patrick (Judge) Moloney

Kennedy Park, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his sister Anna, brothers and sisters. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Peggy, daughters Frances and Jackie, sons Paudie and Andy, grandchildren Niamh, Emer, Pairic, Joseph, Stephen, Patrick, Daniel, Alex, Enya and Roxanne, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Seamus and Pat, daughters-in-law Deirdre, sisters Kathleen and Angela, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-aw Martin and Dicko, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Thursday, 2nd December, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Friday, 3rd December, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Private Cremation. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

House Private Please.

Patrick (Paddy) Keogh

Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary / Callan, Kilkenny

Patrick (Paddy) Keogh, Bianconi Drive, Clonmel and Kilbride, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Died 1st December 2021, peacefully, at Tipperary University Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Brenda, daughters Ann, Helen and Patricia, son Eddie, sons-in-law Johnny, Willie and Niall, daughter-in-law Ann-Marie, grandchildren Melissa, Danielle, Keri, Michael and Leanne, great-grandson Tommy, sisters Chris, Mary and Nellie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence Friday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Patrick’s funeral cortege will arrive at St. Oliver’s Church on Saturday at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines on social distancing and mask wearing.

House private on Saturday morning.

Tom Keane

Knockelly, Fethard, Tipperary

Tom Keane, Ocala, Florida, and late of Knockelly, Fethard, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his son Thomas, his grandson Tom, his brothers Seán, Paddy, Jim and Joe, sisters Teresa and Maureen, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Tom's Funeral takes place in Ocala, Florida, USA.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Eileen Hogan (née Morrisey)

Templenoe, Greenane, Tipperary / Bansha, Tipperary

Hogan: née Morrissey: Templenoe, Grenane and formerly of Rathdermot, Bansha, Co, Tipperary. November 30th 2021.Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Eileen: Predeceased by her husband Conor and brother Michael John. Sadly missed by her Loving family, daughter Noreen, son Colum, wonderful cousins, relatives, neighbours, friends and her Home care team.

May She Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St Michael’s Church, Tipperary followed by burial in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. House private, Family flowers only. Please adhere to Government guidelines on social distancing.

James Fennessy

Lavally, Clerihan, Tipperary

James Fennessy formerly of Lavally, Clerihan, died peacefully in Cricklewood on 11th November. Sadly missed ny his sisters Breeda & Margaret, brothers-in-law Tom and Brendan, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Cremation will take place on 7th December in London. Funeral Mass in St Michael's Church, Clerihan at 10.00am on Wednesday, 8th December. Live Streaming of the Funeral Service can be viewed (details to follow). Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Focus Ireland.

Pat Collins

Knocka , Drom, Templemore, Tipperary, E41 AH74 / Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his father Tom. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, son Padraic, daughter Leanne, grandchild Ellie, Ann Buckley, Leanne's partner Eugene, mother Mai, brothers Martin (Newbridge), Denis (Templemore) and Thomas (Templemore), sisters Joan Carroll (Dunkerrin), Eileen Moore (Littleton) and Marie Carroll (Thurles), nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Una, relatives, great neighbours and many good friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his Residence (E41 AH74) on Friday 3rd December from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at St Mary's Church, Drom on Saturday 4th December at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial in the old cemetery Drom. The Mass can be viewed at www.drominch.com

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice