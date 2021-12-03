Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 3

Pamela Whelan

Bridge Street, Clogheen, Tipperary

Pamela Whelan (No 3, Bridge Street, Clogheen, Cahir, Co. Tipperary) peacefully, on November 30th 2021. Deeply regretted by her daughter Deborah, sister-in-law Ann, niece Dawn, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Cremation will take place at 4pm on Saturday in the Island Crematorium Cork.

Liam Nevin

Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Kilfeacle, Tipperary

NEVIN, Liam - formerly St. Vincent’s Court & O’Connell Road, Tipperary Town - 2nd Dec. 2021 - peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Pre-deceased by his sisters Joan, Kate & Teresa. Beloved brother to and sadly missed by his sisters Eileen & Mary, especially his cousin Margaret. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, extended family & a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fogarty's Funeral Home, Blind Street, Tipperary, for family & close friends this Friday from 6.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Michael's Church, Tipperary Town at 12 noon on Saturday (Dec. 4th), which may be viewed online here followed by burial in Kilfeacle Cemetery.

All attendees are asked to wear face coverings and be aware of social distancing obligations and requirements.

Anna (Hannah) Maher (née Doyle)

Clontarf, Dublin / Thurles, Tipperary

Maher (née Doyle), Anna (Hannah), (Clontarf and late of Castlemeadows, Thurles) – November 26th, 2021 – (suddenly) at her home; beloved wife of the late Bernard, loving mother of Jackie, Maxine and Aidan, cherished nanny to Leanne, Emily, Daniel, Oliver, Rebecca, Aaron and Sienna and great nanny to Luka, daughter of the late Bridget and Gerry and sister of the late Olive, Jimmy and Paddy.

Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Harry, sister Breda, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Anna will be reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Friday (3rd December) from 2pm to 7pm. Removal to St. Vincent de Paul Church, Marino on Saturday (4th, December) arriving at 11.20am for 11.30am Requiem Mass followed by Cremation at Dardistown Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Dublin Fire Brigade.

For Livestreaming of Anna’s Mass please visit:

https://www.marinoparish.ie/live-stream/

Henry Kiely

Cashel Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Kiely, Cashel Road, Tipperary Town, December 2nd, 2021. Henry, peacefully surrounded by his family at Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum. Predeceased by his parents, sisters and brother. Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael, Joe and Neddy. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, nephew Jimmy, grandnieces and grandnephews Mary, Philip, Priscilla, Jonathan, Fionnuala, Timothy and Sammy, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass for Henry will take place on Saturday, December 4th, 2021, at 1.30pm in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie.