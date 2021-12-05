Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 5

Sean Hoctor

Scart, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peggy, daughters Tina and Margaret, son Tony, sons-in-law Michael and Robbie, daughter-in-law Anne-Marie, brother Andrew, sister Annette, grandchildren Darragh, Niamh, Michael, Sean, Conor, Megan, Ava and Cian, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm (There will be no signing of condolence books in the funeral home). Private removal from his residence on Monday morning at 11.30am, arriving to St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://stcronanscluster.ie/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Roscrea Hospice.

Sean's family would ask you to adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in the funeral home and in the church.

House Strictly Private Please.

John MAHER

Tallaght, Dublin / Tipperary

MAHER, John, 3rd December 2021 (Springfield, Tallaght and formerly of Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary) (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff in Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross; John will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his loving family, son Phillip, grandchildren Max and Sophie, daughter-in-law Sabela, Max’s mam Geraldine and her partner Paul, sister Anne, brothers Jim, Philip, Richard, Anthony and Martin, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, especially Liam and Robert and neighbours.

May John Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Patrick (Paddy) Doran

Garranroe and formerly Galbertstown, Thurles, Tipperary, E41 EA25

Peacefully after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his adored wife Mary, brothers John and Jim, sister Mary. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, sons Seamus, David and Laurence, granddaughter Saoirse, daughter in law Catherine, David's partner Julie, sister Josie, brother Tom, nephews, nieces, brothers in law Larry and John, sisters in law Ann (Doran), Alice (Murphy) and Ann (Dunphy), the Flanagan's of St Mary's Galbertstown, cousins, great neighbours and many good friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence (E41 EA 25) on Monday 6th Dec. from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Tuesday 7th Dec. at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Please continue to wear facemasks and no handshaking.

JAMES (JIMMY) DONNELLY

Congar, Borrisokane, Tipperary

Peacefully at Milford Hospice Limerick. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Josie and cherished sons Liam & Seamus. Sister Peggy (Boland), grandchildren Gemm, Jody, Edward and Pryia. Partners Michelle and Olive. Brothers in law, sisters in law, his nieces and nephews, cousin Tony Slevin and his many cousins. Relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

May Jimmy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home Nenagh this Sunday from 4 o'c to 5.30 o'c. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding handshaking and wearing of face coverings. Requiem Mass takes place in St. Flannan's Church Ardcroney this Monday at 11 o’c followed by burial afterwards in Ardcroney Graveyard. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream of his mass on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, https://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/

John BUTLER

Old Monastery Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

BUTLER – Old Monastery Road & formerly 42-43 Main St., Tipperary Town – 3rd Dec. 2021 - peacefully at home – John in his 92nd year. Pre-deceased by his wife Kitty & brothers Edmond, Thomas & Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving family; Pat (Doon), Sean, Catriona (Crowe), Marie (Duggan-Cahir), Dympna (O’Dwyer), Dermot (Bansha) & Niall (Donohill), brother Connie & sister Eileen, daughters-in-law; Mary, Catherine & Mags, sons-in-law Eamonn, Sean & Patrick, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives & a large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fogarty's Funeral Home, Blind Street, Tipperary, for family & close friends, this Monday (Dec 6th) from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Michael's Church, Tipperary Town, at 12 noon on Tuesday, which may be viewed online here followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

All attendees are asked to wear face coverings and be aware of social distancing obligations and requirements.