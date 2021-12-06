Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 6

Jimmy Lawrence

Woodvale Walk, Fethard, Tipperary

Jimmy Lawrence, Woodvale Walk, Fethard, Co Tipperary, December 4th 2021. Predeceased by his wife Geraldine. Deeply regretted by his sons and daughters Evana, Patrick, Robert, James, Michael, Tracey, Jason , Debbie and Alan,his grandchildren, his brothers Patsy and Willie, sisters Mary and Helen, brothers in law, sisters in law, sons in law, daughters in law, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements to follow

Paddy Comerford

99 Kennedy Park, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully at Nenagh General Hospital.

Pre-deceased by his wife Imelda and infant son Declan. Deeply regretted by his daughter Majella, son-in-law John, granddaughters Danica, Liah and Eva, brother Tom, sisters Anna (Templemore) and Berry (Borrisokane), nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home (E53 NY70) on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm (face masks to be worn at all times and there will be no condolence book in use at the funeral home) arriving at St.Cronan's Church, Roscrea for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining old cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://stcronanscluster.ie/.

Mr Patrick F Coghlan

Cnoic Rua, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Mr Patrick F Coghlan, Cnoic Rua, Carrick on Suir, Co. Tipperary, on December 5th 2021 (peacefully) at home. Extremely beloved husband of Bríd and loving father of Matthew, Denis, Patrick, Ruth, Alban, Mark and Paul. Sadly missed by his brothers Johnny, Martin, Alban and Noel and his sisters Anne, Dympna and Marie, his daughters-in law Joelle, Yvonne, Dayana, Aoife Hurley, Aoife Johnston and son-in-law Philip, his 14 grandchildren and many more relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

For those who would like to view paddy's funeral please use the following link, thank you: https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/

Reposing at his family home on Monday from 4 - 8pm (December 6), arriving at St Nicholas' Church, Carrick on Suir, for requiem Mass at 10.30am on Tuesday, the 7th of December, followed by burial afterwards in the Friary Cemetery, Carrick on Suir. Family flowers only. Donations to St Vincent De Paul Carrick on Suir.

