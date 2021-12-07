Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 7

Vincent Walsh

O Hickey Place, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Husband of the late Peggy (nee Finn) and loving father to daughter Marian, son Anthony, Brother's of Charity Cahir Abbey, son in law Larry, sister Kitty, grandchildren, Brian and his wife Rachel, Eoin and his wife Anna, and great grandchildren Evan, Nathan, Olivia and Jasmine, brother in law Joseph Nolan, nieces, nephews, relatives, and his two dear friends Alice and Margaret.

May he rest in peace

For those who wish to view Vincent's Mass can do so by following this link

http://www.churchmedia.ie/st-mollerans-parish-church/

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday, the 8th December 2021, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, the 9th December 2021, at 11am in St Molleran's Church, Carrick beg followed by burial afterwards in the Friary Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Franciscan Lourdes Pilgrimage Trust.

Mary Colette Ryan (Cregaun)

Limerick City, Limerick / Newport, Tipperary

Ryan (Cregaun), Mary Colette, Clanmaurice Ave., Ennis Road, Limerick and formerly of Main Street, Newport, Co. Tipperary. 4th December 2021, peacefully at Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee. Beloved daughter of the late Mick and Nurse Annie Ryan and loving sister of the late Willie. Sadly missed by her loving brother Michael, nephews, niece, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Arrival at Shannon Crematorium on Wednesday, 8th December, for private cremation at 4 p.m.

Bridget MULCAHY (née McGrath)

Drumcondra, Dublin / Thurles, Tipperary

MULCAHY Bridget (Bridie), (nee McGrath), (of Drumcondra, Dublin 9, formerly of Thurles, Co. Tipperary), December 4th 2021 (peacefully) at Beaumont Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Andrew, very sadly missed by her children John, Maura, Jim and Brian, sister Mary, daughters-in-law Mary and Patricia, son-in-law Dermot, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, in-laws, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May she Rest in Peace

Reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, Maypark on Wednesday, December 8th, from 3pm to 5pm. Removal on Thursday morning to Our Lady of Consolation Church, Donnycarney for 11am Mass, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery.

For those who can’t attend the service it can be viewed live at www.donnycarneyparish.ie/webcam.htm

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, to Beaumont Hospital.

Joan Madden (née Keating)

Cherryhill, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully, at Limerick Regional Hospital.

Pre-deceased by her husband Michael M.P.S.I and brother Tom.

Deeply regretted by her sons John, Michael, Paul, Brian and Leo, daughter Anne-Marie, sisters Bridget (Cowhey), Mary (Killeen), Teresa (Sheedy), brothers Michael, Pat, John, Denis and Frank, daughters-in-law Martine, Therese, Amy, Siobhán and Sharon, her 14 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. ( There will be no condolence books in the Funeral Home and face masks to be worn at all times. Please observe government guidelines on social distancing no handshaking). Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning at 11.15 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://stcronanscluster.ie/

Martin Hughes

Rosemount, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family. Under the wonderful care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital Clonmel and the Mater Hospital Dublin. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Patricia, daughters Stephanie and Yvonne, sons Paul and Evan, grand-daughter Sophie, mother Ina, brothers Brian, Finbar and Alan, sisters Emily, Ina, Fiona and Orla, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, work colleagues, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Sr. Monica Daly of St. Marie Madeleine Postel

Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea, Tipperary / Limerick

And formerly of Castletown, Co. Limerick.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Predeceased by her parents John and Annie, brothers Fr. Paddy (Augustinian), and Dan, sisters Sr. Mary, Sr. Alice and Una.

Deeply regretted by her religious community, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government and health guidelines a private funeral mass will take place in Mt. Carmel Nursing Home Chapel at 3.00pm on Wednesday, 8th December 2021. Burial afterwards in the adjoining St. Cronan's Cemetery, Roscrea.

Billy Burke

Castleiney, Templemore, Tipperary

Billy Burke, Gurteen, Castleiney, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 6th of December 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Nenagh General Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Helen, daughters Claire, Sinead and Alice, sons Michael, Liam, Declan and Noel, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and many friends.

May He rest in peace

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Tuesday evening from 5 pm to 8 pm. Requiem Mass in St. John The Baptist Church, Castleiney on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment in the Ragg Cemetery afterwards. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com. House strictly private please.

Billy's requiem mass may be viewed on www.premieravproductions.com/player

Christy Bracken

Collins Park, Thurles, Tipperary / Ballacolla, Laois

Christy Bracken, Collins Park, Thurles and formerly Gurteen, Ballacola, Co. Laois passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, in the excellent care of nurses and staff at Fennor Hill Care Facility. Deeply regretted by his family, his ex colleagues at ESB, neighbours , and a wide circle of friends especially his friends at social dancing and the vintage club.

A private family funeral has taken place. Christy's family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

May he rest in Peace.