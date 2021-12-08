Search

08 Dec 2021

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 8

Rest in Peace

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Tipperary deaths and funeral details

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

DONAL (Donie) RYAN
Comea, Kilfeacle, Tipperary

RYAN – Comea, Kilfeacle, Tipperary. 6th Dec. 2021 - peacefully at home - Donal (Donie). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Christine, son Tim, daughters Helen (Hogan), Patricia (O’Dwyer) & Mary (Ryan), sons-in-law Gerard, Brendan & Michael, grand-children, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fogarty's Funeral Home, Blind Street, Tipperary Town for family & friends, this Thursday (Dec 9th) from 6.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Patrick’s Church, Kilfeacle at 11.30am on Friday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. All attendees are asked to wear face coverings and be aware of social distancing obligations and requirements.

Patrick (Pat) Malone
Portroe, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Malone, Curragh, Portroe, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, who passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, 6th December, 2021. Beloved husband of Breda and loving father of Siobhán (Connolly), Róisín, Pádraig and Cathal. Adored grandad of Patrick, Olivia and Martha Rose. Predeceased by his sister Mary (Myler) and grandson Rían. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Shelia (Coyle), Sarah and Kay (Spring), brothers John, Gerard and Martin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law Robert and Pádraig's fiancé Maeve, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

House private.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

PATRICK MAHER
William Street, Nenagh, Tipperary / Roscrea, Tipperary

Formerly of Clonakenny, Roscrea. Peacefully following a long Illness. Predeceased by his beloved wife Marian, parents Peg and Jerry, sister Christine and brother John. He will be sadly missed by his loving family Gerard, Donal, Theresa and Padraig, brother Gerard, sisters Marie, Margaret, Sadie & Carmel. his adored grandchildren Sarah, Aidan, Olivia, Aoife, Caragh, Liam, Sean, Amy, Leah and Finn, daughters in law Mohinda, Mary & Stephanie, son in law Jerome, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Pat Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5 o'c to 6.30 o'c. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding face coverings and handshaking. His remains will Leave his home in William Street this Friday at 12.30 o'c onwards to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Requiem mass at 1 o'c. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard, Silvermines. The livestream of his mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie. Donations in lieu of flowers to milfordcarecentre.ie. "House private for family only".

Patrick (Paddy) Kelly
Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Kelly, Gratten St., Tipperary Town, December 6th, 2021. Patrick (Paddy). Predeceased by his brothers Denis and Dan. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother John, sisters Mary, Bridget, Joan and Nora, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass for Paddy will take place in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary at 12 noon on Thursday, 9th December 2021, and burial afterwards in St. Michael's cemetery Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie.

Nessa Hudner
Nenagh, Tipperary

Nessa Hudner, 14 A William Street, Nenagh and formerly of "Glenlee", Ballintoher, December 6th 2021, unexpectedly, at home, beloved daughter of Martin and Joan Hudner and loving sister of Róisín, Brian, Owen, Darra and Aidan. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother-in-law Ivor Delaney, sisters-in-law Rosie Doyle, Mary McDaid and Suzy O'Leary, her nieces and nephews Luke, Laura, Evan, Carys, Finn, Isabel, Siún, Sadhbh and Fiadh, aunts Mary and Eileen, cousins, relatives and loyal friends.

Mes chagrins, mes plaisirs

Je n'ai plus besoin d'eux

(my troubles, my pleasures

I don't need them anymore)

(Edith Piaf)

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media