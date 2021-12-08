Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 8

DONAL (Donie) RYAN

Comea, Kilfeacle, Tipperary

RYAN – Comea, Kilfeacle, Tipperary. 6th Dec. 2021 - peacefully at home - Donal (Donie). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Christine, son Tim, daughters Helen (Hogan), Patricia (O’Dwyer) & Mary (Ryan), sons-in-law Gerard, Brendan & Michael, grand-children, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fogarty's Funeral Home, Blind Street, Tipperary Town for family & friends, this Thursday (Dec 9th) from 6.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Patrick’s Church, Kilfeacle at 11.30am on Friday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. All attendees are asked to wear face coverings and be aware of social distancing obligations and requirements.

Patrick (Pat) Malone

Portroe, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Malone, Curragh, Portroe, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, who passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, 6th December, 2021. Beloved husband of Breda and loving father of Siobhán (Connolly), Róisín, Pádraig and Cathal. Adored grandad of Patrick, Olivia and Martha Rose. Predeceased by his sister Mary (Myler) and grandson Rían. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Shelia (Coyle), Sarah and Kay (Spring), brothers John, Gerard and Martin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law Robert and Pádraig's fiancé Maeve, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

House private.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

PATRICK MAHER

William Street, Nenagh, Tipperary / Roscrea, Tipperary

Formerly of Clonakenny, Roscrea. Peacefully following a long Illness. Predeceased by his beloved wife Marian, parents Peg and Jerry, sister Christine and brother John. He will be sadly missed by his loving family Gerard, Donal, Theresa and Padraig, brother Gerard, sisters Marie, Margaret, Sadie & Carmel. his adored grandchildren Sarah, Aidan, Olivia, Aoife, Caragh, Liam, Sean, Amy, Leah and Finn, daughters in law Mohinda, Mary & Stephanie, son in law Jerome, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Pat Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5 o'c to 6.30 o'c. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding face coverings and handshaking. His remains will Leave his home in William Street this Friday at 12.30 o'c onwards to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Requiem mass at 1 o'c. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard, Silvermines. The livestream of his mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie. Donations in lieu of flowers to milfordcarecentre.ie. "House private for family only".

Patrick (Paddy) Kelly

Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Kelly, Gratten St., Tipperary Town, December 6th, 2021. Patrick (Paddy). Predeceased by his brothers Denis and Dan. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother John, sisters Mary, Bridget, Joan and Nora, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass for Paddy will take place in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary at 12 noon on Thursday, 9th December 2021, and burial afterwards in St. Michael's cemetery Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie.

Nessa Hudner

Nenagh, Tipperary

Nessa Hudner, 14 A William Street, Nenagh and formerly of "Glenlee", Ballintoher, December 6th 2021, unexpectedly, at home, beloved daughter of Martin and Joan Hudner and loving sister of Róisín, Brian, Owen, Darra and Aidan. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother-in-law Ivor Delaney, sisters-in-law Rosie Doyle, Mary McDaid and Suzy O'Leary, her nieces and nephews Luke, Laura, Evan, Carys, Finn, Isabel, Siún, Sadhbh and Fiadh, aunts Mary and Eileen, cousins, relatives and loyal friends.

Mes chagrins, mes plaisirs

Je n'ai plus besoin d'eux

(my troubles, my pleasures

I don't need them anymore)

(Edith Piaf)

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later