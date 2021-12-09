Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 9

Edward O'Dwyer

formerly Kincora Terrace, Thurles, Tipperary

Edward O'Dwyer, formerly Kincora Terrace, Thurles, November 26th, 2021, Edward passed away peacefully in the care of Zoe Berkeley and the Palliative Care Team of Wexham Park Hospital, London.

Predeceased by his parents Tom and Mary, his beloved brother and sister Michael and Ann Gleeson and sister-in-law Margaret. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary McNamara (Couraganeen), brother Tommy, also Catherine and Tom, devoted niece Marian, brothers-in-law Ollie and Joe, sister-in-law Joan, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, best friend Jimmy, all at the Riverside Social Club, U.K. and Brennans Pub, Thurles.

REST IN PEACE

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles, on this Saturday evening from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie.

Please use the condolence section below to express your sympathy to Edward's family. Thank you. House private please. Donations, if desired, to MacMillan Cancer Support, U.K.

Please comply with Covid-19 directives regarding social distancing, face coverings and no hand shaking.

P.J O'Connor

Shallee House, Nenagh, Tipperary

O’Connor, P.J., Shallee House, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, 6th December 2021, peacefully at University Hospital Cork. Predeceased by his father Michael, mother Margaret and brother Jim. Sadly missed by his loving wife Carmel, sons Michael, Anthony and James, daughter Katherine, daughter in law Oonagh, son in law James, sister Mary, brothers in law Tim and Denis, nieces Marie and Grainne, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Arriving at The Sacred Heart Church, Killoscully on Friday, 10th December, for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on churchcamlive.ie/ballinahinch-killoscully-parish/, burial afterwards in Kilnerath Cemetery. Please adhere to Government Guidelines.

Margaret (Peggy) Geraghty (née Morrissey)

Corballa, Sligo / Ferbane, Offaly / Mullinahone, Tipperary

Margaret (Peggy) Geraghty (nee Morrissey), Corballa, Co.Sligo and Delvin Park, Ferbane, Co. Offaly and formerly of Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her family. Deeply mourned by her loving husband Don, sons Martin Donnacha & Oisin, daughter Sheona Herdman & son-in-law Chris, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace

Remains Reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Bonniconlon on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Remains will be removed from her residence on Friday morning to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnor for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Killglass.

Kieran (Festie) DELANEY

Grennanstown Norwood, Nenagh, Tipperary / Toomevara, Tipperary

Formerly of Bunacum, Toomevara. Following a tragic accident on 6th December 2021. Predeceased by his beloved father Patrick. Will be sadly missed by his loving partner Liz and their cherished children Cathal & Lily, his mother Mary, brothers Paul & Colm and his sister Jackie, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, dear cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May Festie Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Mary Cleere (née O'Neill)

Lisheen, Moyne, Tipperary / Tullaroan, Kilkenny

Mary Cleere (nee O'Neill) Lisheen, Moyne, Thurles and formerly Lisnalea, Tullaroan, Co. Kilkenny. Mary died peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Patrick, brother John and his wife Kathleen. Deeply regretted by her family Marie, Francis and John, son in law Andrew, daughter in law Rose-Mary, grandchildren Tadgh, Grainne, Padraig, Andrea, Edwina, Helen and Liam, brother Paddy (O'Neill) sister in law kitty, nieces, nephews, her good neighbours, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Thursday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Mary's Church, Moyne arriving at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Templetouhy Cemetery. Messages of condolence can be placed on the page provided below. In keeping with current guidelines no handshaking at the funeral home or Church.

The Cleere family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone from their understanding and support at this difficult time.

Thomas Allen

Whiteford, Holycross, Thurles, Tipperary

Thomas, predeceased by his sister Rose. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Sean, Mick and Martin, daughters Marie and Frances, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers John and Dennis, sisters Chrissie, Mary, Biddy, Tessie and Phyllis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Thomas' funeral cortege will arrive at Holycross Abbey on Friday morning, 10th December, at 11 o'clock for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial after Mass in Holycross Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey. Please comply with Covid 19 restrictions regarding face coverings and social distancing.

BERNADETTE O'GORMAN

Late of William Street & Pound St, Nenagh, Tipperary

On 24-11-2021 in Florida U.S.A. Bernadette left Queenstown in 1947 for New York at the age of 14 years to be an Au Pair for her cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved parents Michael & Mary, brothers John Francis, Michael, Tim and William. Sisters Elizabeth, Kathleen and Agnes. Will be sadly missed by her loving family son's Charles, Robert and daughter Audrey. Grandchildren Charles Jnr, Matthew, Brian, Elizabeth, Rebekah and Rachel. Great Grandchild Aurora. Sister Anne (Murphy). Brothers Denis & James. Brothers in law, sisters in law, brothers in law & sisters in law. Nieces & nephews,. Extended family cousins, relatives and friends. May Bernadette Rest in Peace. Remains will depart from Ryans funeral home Silver Street Nenagh this Saturday at 11.30 o'c arriving at Kenyon street Graveyard for Prayers and burial at 12 Noon. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding hand shaking and wearing of face coverings. The burial ceremony maybe viewed after 3:30 o'c. (Link to follow).