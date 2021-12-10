Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 10

Bernadette O'GORMAN

Late of William Street & Pound St, Nenagh, Tipperary

On 24-11-2021 in Florida, U.S.A. Bernadette left Queenstown in 1947 for New York, at the age of 14 years to be an au pair for her cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved parents Michael & Mary, brothers John Francis, Michael, Tim and William, sisters Elizabeth, Kathleen and Agnes. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Charles, Robert and daughter Audrey, grandchildren Charles Jnr, Matthew, Brian, Elizabeth, Rebekah and Rachel, great-grandchild Aurora, sister Anne (Murphy), brothers Denis & James, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces & nephews, extended family, cousins, relatives and friends.

May Bernadette Rest in Peace

Remains will depart from Ryan's Funeral Home, Silver Street, Nenagh, this Saturday at 11.30am, arriving at Kenyon Street Graveyard for prayers and burial at 12 noon. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding hand shaking and wearing of face coverings. The burial ceremony may be viewed after 3.30pm on https://www.facebook.com/JJ-Ryan-Funeral-Undertakers-101669998946629

Rose Harris (née Pyke)

St. Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel, Tipperary

Rose Harris (nee Pyke), St Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 9th December 2021. Passed away suddenly and peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Wife of the late Michael and mother of recently deceased Michael Jnr. Sadly missed by her loving sons Robert, Eddie, Joe, Anthony and John, daughters Kate, Margaret, Rosie, Rita, Helen, Caroline and Ann-Marie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Rose’s Funeral Cortége will arrive at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church on Saturday at 12.45pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family Flower only Donations if desired to Franciscan Friary Heating Fund

Please adhere to Government guidelines on social distancing and Mask wearing.

House Private Please.

David (Davy) Halley

Croughclooney, Ballymacarbry, Clonmel, Tipperary / Ballymacarbry, Waterford

Davy passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital on Thursday morning. Predeceased by his wife Joan, he will be sadly missed by his daughters Catherine, Breda and Rosita, grandchildren David, Meadbh and Sinead, sons-in-law Michael Gallagher and Francis O'Rourke, sister-in-law Mary Condon, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Saturday to Our Lady & St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater. Funeral Mass on arrival at 10.30am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab “Fourmilewater”. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking.

Kathleen Cleary (née Allis)

82 Cluain Glas, Thurles, Tipperary / Doon, Limerick

Kathleen Cleary (nee Allis) (82 Cluain Glas, Thurles and formerly of Toher, Doon, Co. Limerick) December 7th 2021 unexpectedly. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Leena and her brothers Gerard and George. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Elaine, son Tom, grandson Eoghan, brothers Clement, Sean and Seamus (Jim), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, friends and all who knew her.

Rest in peace

Reposing at her home in Cluain Glas on Saturday from 5 pm to 8 pm for friends and family. Arriving in SS Joseph’s & Brigid’s Church, Bóthar na Naomh, for Requiem Mass on Sunday, 12th December, at 10 am. with burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19.



