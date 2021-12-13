Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 13

Morgan Patrick Ryan

Garnakilka, Upperchurch, Tipperary

Rainham, Kent, UK and formerly Garnakilka, Upperchurch, Thurles before he moved to London in 1962. Passed away peacefully at the Medway Maritime Hospital, Gillingham, Kent surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brothers John and Dennis. Very much missed by his wife Julia, sons Paul and Mark, daughter Louisa, daughter in law Therese, son in law Julian and his beloved grandchildren Lucia, Lola and Leonard, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

His funeral will take place at 2pm on Wednesday 29th December at Medway Crematorium.

The service can be viewed via: https://watch.obitus.comUsername: daci2701Password: 618411

John Grace

Castlepark, Thurles, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary

And formerly Friar St, Nenagh, Co Tipperary. Unexpectedly at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Moll, brother Tony. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Geraldine, sons Robbie, Nigel and David, their partners Sabrina and Laura, brothers Martin and Seamie, nephews, nieces, sisters in law Mona, Joan, Susan and Emily, brother in law Barry, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday 12th December from 4pm to 6pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday 13th December at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Followed by Private Cremation. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Paddy Delaney

Monour, Galbally, Tipperary / Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Ranelagh, Dublin

DELANEY, Ranelagh, Dublin & formerly Monour, Galbally, Co Tipperary - 9th Dec. 2021 - Paddy - peacefully in the exceptional care of St. Martha’s Nursing Home, Cappa, Bansha. Pre-deceased by his brothers Joe, Brendan & Fr. Matthew, his sister Ada (Dunne) & niece Betty (Kearney). Deeply regretted & fondly remembered by his sister Sr. Margaret Delaney (Oxford), sister-in-law Sadie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Blind St., Tipperary, on Saturday (Dec. 11th) from 6.00 pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass will take place at St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, on Sunday at 12.30pm, which can be viewed online here, followed by interment in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

All attendees are asked to wear face coverings and be aware of social distancing obligations and requirements.

Tom BRENNAN

Synone, Boherlahan, Tipperary / Clonmel, Tipperary

Wakefield, Yorkshire, formerly of Synone, Boherlahan, Cashel and Árd Na Gréine, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, November 23rd 2021, peacefully in the loving care of all the Staff at Wakefield Hospice. Tom, beloved husband of the late Nora. Sadly missed by his daughter Jaine, son-in-law Jason, brother Frank, nephews, nieces especially Marian and Christine, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass on Thursday (December 16th) in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan, at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/boherlahan-dualla-parish/ followed by Burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

Adam Swords

Pearse Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Swords, Pearse Park Tipperary Town.

December 8th 2021, Adam.

Deeply regretted by his mother Anita, brothers Jamie + Michael, sisters Destiny + Anita, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives + friends.

Rest in Peace

Mass for Adam will take place in St. Michael's Church Tipperary Town Monday 13th 2021 at 12 noon + burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery Tipperary.

Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie

Tommy Ryan

Beakstown, Holycross, Thurles, Tipperary

Tommy Ryan, Beakstown, Holycross, Thurles, December 9th, predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary, his brothers John and Michael, sister Maura and sister-in-law Eileen. Will be sadly missed by his brothers Billy and Patsy, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

REST IN PEACE

Funeral Mass in Holycross Abbey on this Monday morning at 10 a.m. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass may be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey

Please comply with covid-19 directives regarding social distancing, face coverings and no handshaking.

Marian Murray

Bandon, Cork / Ballinspittle, Cork / Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Murray (Wetherton, Bandon, Ballinspittle and late of Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary) on December 10th 2021 peacefully at Cork University Hospital and surrounded by her loving family. Marian (nee Ryan), beloved wife of Paddy and dear mother of Aidan, Michelle, Fintan, Yvonne and the late baby Michelle and sister of the late Murty. Sadly missed by her loving husband, family, her 5 grandchildren, brothers Stephen and Gerard, sister Brigid, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Lying in repose at Gabriel and O'Donovan's Funeral Home, Bandon on Sunday evening from 5pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 3pm in St. Patrick's Church, Bandon which will be livestreamed on www.bandonparish.ie/live/, followed by private cremation.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association https://imnda.ie/donate/

Please adhere to Government Guidelines on social distancing if attending Marian's funeral.

Daniel (Danny) Lyons

Ard na Gréine, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Lyons, Ard na Gréine and late of St Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Danny passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Friday evening surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Margaret and loving father to daughters Catherine and Deirdre (Gleeson), sons Anthony (Tony) and Donal, he will be sadly missed by his family, daughters-in-law Valerie and Kay, son-in-law Michael (Gleeson), grandchildren Olwyn, Kirsty, Aoife, Roisín, Meadbh, Eoghan, Émer and Aidan and their partners, great-grandson Luke, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Monday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Friends of St Anthony’s Unit.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking.

DECLAN CROSS

Highbury, Waterpark, Carrigaline, Cork / Cahir, Tipperary

Cross (Highbury, Waterpark, Carrigaline and formerly of Cahir, Co. Tipperary) On December 11th 2021, peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Marymount, Declan, beloved husband of Trish (nee Barry), loving father of Jordan, Ben and Kyle, dear son of the late Billy and Peg and brother of Kevin, Brendan, Olive and the late Aidan. Sadly missed by his loving family, parents-in-law, Myles and Brid, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, Old Waterpark Carrigaline on Sunday (12th) from 4.00pm until 5.00pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12.30pm in Church of Our Lady and St. John Carrigaline. Funeral afterwards to St. John’s Cemetery, Ballinrea. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Marymount.

House Private Please.

Josephine (Josie) Keane (née Kennedy)

Ballywilliam, Nenagh, Tipperary

Josephine (Josie) Keane, nee Kennedy, Ballywilliam, Nenagh, December 11th 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh Hospital and the Palliative Care Team, Milford, beloved wife of Michael and loving mother of Michael, Janet and Margaret. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sisters Mary, Nancy and Sally, her adored grandchildren Alan, Amanda, Megan, Aidan, Mark and Kelly, daughter-in-law Anne, son-in-law Ger Hynes , Helen, sisters-in-law Vera and Margaret brothers-in-law Jimmy and Edward, nieces, nephews, relatives, close neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Monday 13th at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5.15pm until 7pm. Funeral departing her home on Tuesday at 10.30am, to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballywilliam for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Burgess Cemetery, with adherence to government guidelines on Covid 19, including face covering and no handshaking. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the parish live stream service https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeiRofKwA96iCCDSHYYs2dg

PJ Fogarty

Galbertstown, Holycross, Tipperary, E41 TD36 / Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Annie, son in law Peter. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Eileen, sons Tom, Edward, Patrick and Daniel, daughters Maureen (O'Connell) and Ann (O'Grady), 15 grandchildren, daughters in law Anna, Elaine and Fiona, son in law Noel, brother Donie, sisters Tessie (Maher) and Bridget (Fogarty), nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, fantastic neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence (E41 TD36) on Tuesday 14th December from 3pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 15th December at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey