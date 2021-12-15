Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 15

Deaths in Tipperary
Seamus Russell
Adamstown, Templemore, Tipperary
Seamus Russell, Adamstown, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 14th of December 2021, peacefully at home. Predeceased by his brothers, Michael, John, Joe and Donnie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eadaoin (nee Lardner), daughters Sinead, Blathnaid and Siubhan, sons, Diarmuid and Donnacha, son in law Leslie, daughters in law Sandra, Karen and Kristy, sisters Mary and Therese, grandchildren, Jordan, Jessica, Rhys, Katelyn, Malachy and Finnian, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nNieces, relatives and many friends.
May he rest in peace
Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Wednesday evening from 4 pm to 7 pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 12 noon. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Templemore afterwards.
Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com
Seamus’ requiem mass may be viewed on www.premieravproductions.com
Bridget (Bridie) O'Meara
Walkinstown, Dublin / Roscrea, Tipperary
O’Meara, Bridget (Bridie) (Walkinstown, Dublin 12 and late of Roscrea, Co. Tipperary), passed away on 12th December 2021 – aged 70 years. Regretted by her sibling’s Betty, Michael, Paddy, Helen and John. Predeceased by Joseph and Mary. Sadly missed by nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends, especially her dear friend Maude.
Rest in Peace
Funeral Arrangements Later
Mary Dillon (née Mackey)
Redmondstown, Clonmel, Tipperary
The death has occurred of Mary Dillon (nee Mackey) Redmondstown, and formerly Powerstown, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Mary passed away unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital on Sunday morning. She is pre-deceased by her daughter Eileen (Anderson) and brothers Tommy and Jimmy. Beloved mother of Patricia, Michael, Janet and Thomas, she will be sadly missed by her loving family, brother Michael (Mackey) sister Bridie (Phelan), grandchildren Thomas, Brian, Nicola, Debbie, Christopher, Roisín, Teresa, Jessica, Robert, Paige and Kenny, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at her home from 3.00pm to 6.00pm on Wednesday. Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 11.30am in St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Powerstown Parish website www.powerstownchurch.com. Private cremation will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only please.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis
Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking.
Nora Costello (née Bourke)
23 The Crescent, Cappawhite, Tipperary
Funeral Arrangements Later
