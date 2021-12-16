Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 16

Joan Scotchbrook (née Twomey)

Ballyduff Upper, Waterford / Thurles, Tipperary

Joan Scotchbrook nee Twomey, Leicester, England, formerly of Ballyduff Upper, Co. Waterford, Joan, December 11th, 2021, peacefully in the presence of her family. Will be sadly missed by her loving family in England, her brother Michael Twomey (Thurles) and sister Mary Keane (Ballyduff Upper).

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Brendan O'Brien

Golf Links Road, Castletroy, Limerick / Tipperary

Brendan O’Brien, (Golflinks Road, Castletroy, Limerick) December 15th 2021, peacefully at Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Predeceased by his father Dan and his brother Thomas. Deeply regretted by his mother Margaret, brothers Denis and Robert, uncle Stephen Cleary (Oola), aunts Kathleen Heffernan (Tipperary) and Helen Crowe (Ballykiveen, Cappawhite), relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Doon Friday evening from 7pm until 8pm. Cremation Service Saturday 18th December in Shannon Crematorium at 3pm.

Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19.

Timmy Ryan

Herne Bay, Kent, U.K. and formerly Mill, Road, Thurles, Tipperary

After a short illness. Predeceased by his parents Bridget (Biddy) and James, brothers Phil and Donal, sister Josie. Deeply missed by his wife Pat, sons Kevin and Dominic, daughter Suzanne, daughter in law, son in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Pat (ryanscleaning), sister Mag, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place in England at a later date.

Michael MAHER

Newcastle, Dublin / Fethard, Tipperary

MAHER, Michael - 13 December 2021 - Newcastle, County Dublin & formerly of Fethard, Co. Tipparary and active member of Newcastle Community. Suddenly. Beloved husband and best friend of Margaret. Much loved dad to Ronan, Fiona and Elaine. Michael will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his heart broken wife, Son, daughters, his adored grandchildren Emma, Niamh, Katie, Ella, James and Lily, daughter-in-law Anita, sons-in-law Kevin and John, sister-in-law Mary, extended family and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Clondalkin Village tomorrow, Thursday, between 3pm and 5pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 11am in St Finian's Church, Newcastle followed by burial in Newcastle Cemetery. Messages of condolences may be left on the following link https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation. All enquiries to Massey Bros., ph 01 4574455.

Philomena(Phil) Kearney (née Quigley)

Clonavee, Ballymore, Westmeath / Borrisokane, Tipperary

Suddenly yet peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Retired principal and teacher in Dysart National School, Co. Westmeath. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael and brother Jimmy. Sadly missed by her son Tom and his partner Barbara, brother Michael(Junior) grandchildren Laura, Adam and Dean, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in Rooney's Funeral Home(N91FW90) on Friday(17th) from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Ballymore on Saturday(18th) at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Face coverings and social distance guidelines must be adhered to please.

For those unable to attend, the funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Ballymore/Boher Parish Facebook page.

Richard (Dick) Howard

Mota House, Coolbawn, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Howard, Mota House, Coolbawn, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. December 14th 2021. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Bushy Park Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sister Jean, nephews and niece and families, Brian and Linda, Helen and Fintan, Ivor and Sandra, grandnieces and grandnephews, Sarah, Tracey, Adrian, Molly, Laura and Andrew, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Borrisokane (Thursday 16th) from 5.30pmwith removal to Borrisokane Church of Ireland arriving for 7pm. Funeral service on Friday, December 17th, at 1.30pm with burial immediately afterwards in the Nenagh Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House strictly private.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Please adhere to current Covid-19 guidelines regarding social distancing, wearing of face coverings and no handshaking.

Michael Gerard Barlow

Lattin East, Lattin, Tipperary

Barlow, Michael Gerald, Lattin East, Tipperary. Died peacefully at his home, on December 14th 2021. Beloved husband to Berna, loving father to baby John R.I.P. Michela, Adrian & Olive, daughter-in-law Susan & son-in-law Vlad. Doting grandfather to Sorcha, Jane & Holly. Deeply mourned by his brother Matt, extended family, relatives & many friends. Proud treasurer of Third Tipperary Brigade Old IRA Committee for 25 years.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on Thursday 16th Dec. & burial in Shronell graveyard following 11.30am Mass in Lattin Church on Friday 17th Dec.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.