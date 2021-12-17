Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 17

William (Billy) O'Donnell

Garryshane Hous, Clonmel and late of Whitechurch, Cahir, Tipperary

Billy passed away peacefully at St. Theresa's Hospital Clogheen. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Eddie and Andrew, sisters Joan, Mary, Ellen, Winnie and Bridget, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Billy's funeral cortége will arrive to St. Kieran's Church, Ballylooby on Saturday morning for Mass at 11am after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral mass will be livestreamed with the link available here shortly. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Theresa's Hospital Clogheen.

Caroline Mary Murphy

Shankill, Dublin / Roscrea, Tipperary

And formerly of Market Square, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of Kylemore House, Bray. Darling daughter of Tony and Kathleen, predeceased by her loving brother Declan and her late friend Martin. Much loved and sadly missed by her brother Daragh, sister Clodagh, sister-in-law Jackie, brother-in-law Andrew, her nieces Daráine, Ceara and Carina, nephews Declan and Cilian, her aunts Mary, June, Marie, Breda and Josephine, uncles Mel, Hughie and John, cousins, relatives, and a very wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. (Please observe health guidelines on social distancing and no handshaking.) Removal on Saturday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea (E53PK82) for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

Funeral can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

"O Sacred Heart of Jesus, I place my trust in thee,May Caroline's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace"

Caroline's family would like to thank Helen Jones and the staff in Kylemore House, the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, St. Vincent's University Hospital and Cluain Mhuire.

Margaret Maher (née O'Dwyer)

Glenview Close, Ballingarrane and late of Rathkeevin, Clonmel, Tipperary

Margaret Maher (nee O’Dwyer), Glenview Close, Ballingarrane, Clonmel and formerly of Rathkeevin, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, suddenly at her Residence on 14th December 2021. (Predeceased by her husband Robert (Bobby), her sisters Mary (May) and Kathleen (Sr. Magdalene), brothers John and Peter). Sadly missed by her brother Michael (Mick), sisters Nora Acheson, Eileen McCarthy and Bridget English, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

May Margaret Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown on Saturday morning at 11.45am for requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.powerstownchurch.com followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Helen (Nellie) Fahey (née Loughnane)

Kilganey, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Helen (Nellie) Fahey, (nee Loughnane), "Gleneskin", Kilganey, Clonmel and formerly Ballynacally, Ennis, Co. Clare. Nellie passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Croí Óir, Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel on Thursday afternoon surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Philip, she will be sadly missed by her sons Philip and Kevin, daughters Helen (Hogan) and Sinead (Greene), grandchildren Declan, Karen, Andrew, Conor, Niamh, Cian and Alex, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Kieran and Martin, daughter-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Saturday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Sunday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.30pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Le Chairde Daycare Centre, Clonmel.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking.

Sr Mary Deady

Convent of Mercy, Greenhill, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Carrigeen, Kilkenny

Deady, Convent of Mercy, Carrick-on-Suir, Co.Tipperary. (Formerly Convent of Mercy Portlaw and Carrigeen, Co. Kilkenny). December 16th, in the loving care of Matron and staff of Greenhill Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her loving nieces and nephews, her Mercy Sisters, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass in St. Kevin's Church, Carrigeen at 11am on Saturday, December 18th. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace.