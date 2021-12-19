Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 19

Nathan Dunne

Elmwood, Thurles, Tipperary / Dundrum, Tipperary / Celbridge, Kildare

Nathan Dunne, Elmwood, Thurles, formerly Bishopswood, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary and Walled Gardens, Celbridge, Co. Kildare. December 16th, 2021, unexpectedly. Will be sadly missed by his loving mother Veronica, brother Sam, sisters Megan and Zoe, friend Luke, grandparents Joe and Dympna (Duff) and grandmother Carmel (Dunne), uncles Robbie and Brian, aunt Claire, cousins Cormac and Lorcan, father David and wife Jane, extended family, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his grandfather Gerry (Dunne).

Reposing at his home in Bishopswood, Dundrum, on this Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral and house are private at all other times.

Martin PATTWELL

The Commons, Cashel, Tipperary / Clonakilty, Cork

The Commons, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Kent Street, Clonakilty, Co. Cork, December 17th 2021, peacefully at the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork. Martin, beloved son of the late Martin & Anna and brother of the late Mairéad McSweeney. Sadly missed by his loving wife Elma, family Darragh, Aoife Tierney, Brian and Colm, son-in-law TJ, daughters-in-law Olga and Denise, grandchildren Thomas, Emily, Conor, Olivia, Anna and Cillian, brothers Michael and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial in Rosegreen Cemetery.

Ellen-Helen Egan (née Acheson)

Powerstown Road, Clonmel, Tipperary / Waterford



Ellen (Helen) Egan (nee Acheson) Powerstown Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Glenegad, Co. Waterford, 17th December 2021, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by her Husband Michael (Mick) Egan, brothers Eamon and Seamus, niece Sadie and nephew Fred. Sadly missed by her loving sons Patrick, James, Peter and Michael, daughters Helena, Mary and Anne, daughter in law Paula, sons in law Barry and Mylo, partners Mary and Orla, grandchildren Rachel, Isobel, Adam, Joe and Michael, brother Liam, sister Nora (Keating), sisters in law Nora Acheson, Eileen Acheson, Barbara Acheson, Mary Deegan, and Nancy Egan, brother in law, Paddy Egan, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Helen Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Helen’s funeral cortège will arrive at S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church on Monday at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only

House Private Please

Please adhere to Government guidelines on social distancing and Mask wearing.

Tony Casey

Clongour, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh General Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Gerard. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, devoted wife Mary, sons Pat, Anthony, James and Brian, grandchildren Ciaran, Caoimhe and Muireann, daughters-in-law Aodhdin, Louise and Geraldine, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, cousins, great neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday 19th December from 4pm to 6pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday 20th December at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Please continue to wear face masks and no handshaking.

Michelle Mitten (née Boland)

Gort na Smol, Clonmel, Tipperary

Gerard Kennedy

Fana, Drombane, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

Formerly, Parnell Street, Thurles.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Nora Hennessy (née McGrath)

Chapel Street, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Nora Hennessy, (Nee McGrath), Chapel Street, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary. Died, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross, on 19th December 2021. Predeceased by her husband Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Margaret Powell, Helen Slattery, Bridget Young and Noreen Barcon, sons in law Bernard, Pat, James and Matthieu, grandchildren, Christine, Rachel, Niall, Anna, Ethan, Tommy, Eoghan, Cian, Shauna and Brianna, cousins, neighbours, friends and all who knew her.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff and management of Padre Pio Nursing Home for their kindness and care to Nora in her final years.

May Nora Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving at The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, on Tuesday morning at 10.40am for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh. The funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/borrisoleighparish/.

Seamus (Shamie) Halpin

Cherrymount, Clonmel, Tipperary / Waterford City, Waterford

The death has occurred of Seamus (Shamie) Halpin, Cherrymount, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, formerly Waterford City and Waterford United Football Club and the Secular Franciscan Order.

Shamie passed away peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir on Sunday morning. He is deeply mourned by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Clare and Ann Marie, sons Paul, Michael and Seamus, son-in-law Daragh, daughters-in-law Marie and Deirdre, grandchildren Katie, Julianne, Aimée, James, Matthew, Orlaith, Eoin, Adam and Daniel, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, Waterford. Funeral Mass on arrival at 10.30am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/waterfordcath. Burial will take place afterwards in Ballygunner Cemetery, Waterford. Family flowers only, please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam dílis



