Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 21

Sean Treacy

Amber Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Tipperary

Sean Treacy, Amber Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Lismacrory, Co. Tipperary. Suddenly at home. Loving husband of Madeline, sadly missed by his daughter Katie, brother Tommy, sisters, Geraldine, Catherine, Bernadette, Breda, Anna and Edel, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Cortege will leave his home at Amber Court on Tuesday, 21st December, at 10.30am and remains will repose at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, from 1.30pm to 2.30pm for family and close friends. Ceremony and Cremation will take place at Illaunmanagh Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare at 4.10 pm.

Tom Stapleton

Clonkelly, Dundrum, Tipperary

Stapleton: Clonkelly, Dundrum, Co, Tipperary, December 19th 2021, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff of Cluain Arann Community Nursing Unit, Tipperary Town. Tom, predeceased by his brothers Willie, Ned, Dan, Pirie and sister Rita. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Bridget (Biddy), cousins, relatives, special neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla, for Requiem Mass on Tuesday (Dec 21st) at 11.30am, followed by burial in St. Senan’s Cemetery, Knockavilla. Please adhere to government guidelines on social distancing.

Ian (Bubba) Ryan

St. Michael's ave, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Ryan St. Michael's Avenue, Tipperary Town. December 18th 2021 Ian (Bubba). Sadly missed by his loving family, father Dee, mother Helen, brothers Justin, Adrian and Cathal, sisters Claire, Hazel, Erika, Ciara and Chloe, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town this Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Mass for Ian will take place in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary Town on Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Mass can be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie

James Norris

Abbey Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at St Anthony's Unit, Glenconnor, Clonmel, and previously in the care of St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen, 19th December 2021. Sadly missed by his brother John, sister Patricia, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 6 o'clock to 7 o'clock with removal on Wednesday morning to The Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork for a private cremation service.

In Compliance with government advice and to ensure the safety of all please observe and respect social distancing, face coverings and avoid hand shaking.

Seán Leahy

Bray, Wicklow / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Seán Leahy, late of Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Tipperary Town, Co. Tipperary, passed away peacefully on 19th December, 2021, surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of Wicklow Hospice. Dearly loved husband of Ellen, much loved Dad of Dáire, Eimear and Maeve, fondly remembered by his grandchildren Ben and Luka and their mother Silvia, siblings Jim, Bill, Michael, Mary, Sheila and Matt, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Bray on Tuesday (21st December) from 3.00pm-5.00pm. Funeral Service at the funeral home on Wednesday (22nd December) at 11.00am followed by cremation in Mount Jerome at 1.00pm. The service may be viewed online at churchservices.tv/colliersbray. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Wicklow Hospice.

Annette Cuddihy (née Dowling)

Formerly Clinstown, Kilkenny and late of, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Annette Cuddihy (née Dowling) former NT, Sisters of Charity, Clonmel, who passed away peacefully in her 96th year, at her daughter's home in Dublin, on December 18th, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Sean and loving mother to daughters Maura and Maeve and devoted grandmother of Finn and Lughaidh. Sadly missed by her daughters, grandchildren, sisters Brid (Woods) Dublin; Betty (Buckland) Surrey; Claire (Maynard) Isle of Wight; Eithne (Bishop) Canada and brother Canice, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Joe and Maisie, brother John and sister Mary. She is mourned by her brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Due to the current Covid situation and to keep all safe, a private family funeral will take place on Tuesday (December 21st) at 11 o'clock in St.John the Baptist church, Powerstown, Clonmel which can be viewed on https://www.powerstownchurch.com/ followed by interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

House Private at ALL times.

We would like to extend our gratitude to Mum's care givers, especially Joyce, Joanna and Denise, Public Health Nurse Bernie, all who provided great care during the past year and to the palliative care team from St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown and Daffodil Nurses for their support in her final week. Thanks to Dr. Colman Walsh, Clonmel, for his exceptional care of Mum over many years and to Dr. John Peters, Little Pace, for care of late.

Marie Brady (née Ranahan)

Main Street, Cloughjordan, Tipperary

Marie, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Frank.

Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters and her much loved grandchildren. Marie will be sadly missed by her sisters, brothers, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and good friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday 22nd December from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at SS Michael's and John's Church on Thursday 23rd December at 11am for Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

No flowers please.

House Strictly Private.

Please adhere to current Governments Guidelines.

THOMAS MURRAY

Cullohill, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary / Youghal, Cork

Formerly of Piltown Monatrea Kinsalebeg, Clashmore Youghal & Cullahill Borrisoleigh Co.Tipperary & Reading England. Peacefully in the care of the staff of Rivervale nursing home Nenagh. 20/12/21. Predeceased by his beloved parents Thomas and Nora and brothers Patrick & John. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Nora, Ina & Marian. His nieces & nephews Suzanna, Joanna, Philip, Maria, Tommy, Liam, Brian, Shane and Cliodhna. Extended family, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Ar Dheis de go raibh a hanam dilis. His remains will arrive at St.Bartholomew's Church Piltown Kinsalebeg Youghal this Wednesday for Requiem mass at 11.30 o'c. Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery.