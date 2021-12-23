Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 23

Bridget Purcell (née Fitzpatrick)

Crossogues, Gortnahoe and formerly Ballycurrane, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the staff of South Tipperary Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her parents James and Bridget, brothers Paddy, Tommy and Willie, sisters Kathleen and Nellie. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, husband Jimmy, sons Jimmy, Tom, Martin, PJ and John, daughter Breda, granddaughter Staceylee, daughter-in-law Ciara, sisters Mary and Joan, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, good neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Thursday, 23rd December, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Sacred Heart Church, Gortnahoe, at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 24th at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery, Gortnahoe.

Joanna Popiela

11 Sarsfield Street, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Joanna Popiela, 11 Sarsfield Street, Nenagh and formerly of Rybnik, Poland, on December 19th, 2021. Deeply regretted by her daughters Zaneta Mikolajczyk and Dominika, sons Szymon and Lukasz, son-in-law Andrzej, Szymons partner Nina, Lukaszs partner Katarzyna, her beloved grandchildren Kacper and Nicola, her sister Malgorzata and brothers Adam and Robert, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing on Friday, Christmas Eve, in Kellers Funeral Home, Nenagh from 10.am to 11.30 am. Funeral arriving to Saint Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 11.45am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by private cremation.

Dnia 19 grudnia 2021 roku przeżywszy lat 56 zmarła śp. JOANNA POPIELA. Wystawienie Ciała w domu pogrzebowym KELLERS FUNERAL HOUSE w Nenagh odbędzie się dnia 24.12.2021 tj. piątek od godz. 10:00 do 11.30. Nabożeństwo żałobne odprawione zostanie o godz. 12:00 w kościele St. Mary's of the Rosary w Nenagh skąd zostanie przewieziona na prywatną kremacje.

O czym zawiadamiają pogrążeni w głębokim żalu córka Żaneta z mężem Andrzejem, córka Dominika,syn Łukasz z partnerką Katarzyną, syn Szymon z partnerką Niną, kochane wnuki Kacper i Nicola, siostra Małgorzata, bracia Adam i Robert oraz siostrzenice, bratanice bratanek ,krewni i przyjaciele.

Nora O'Brien

Monearmore, Cullen, Tipperary

O'Brien, Monearmore, Cullen, Co. Tipperary & Cluain Arran, Tipperary. Nora on the 22nd December 2021. Predeceased by her parents Joseph & Bridget, and brother William. Deeply regretted by her loving son J.P., brothers James, Kevin, Martin, Redmond, Gerard, Noel & Stephen, sisters Breda & Mary, aunt Mary Bourke, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Nora's funeral cortége arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Cullen at 12.45pm on Thursday, 23rd December, for 1pm Mass. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery. Please follow HSE Covid restrictions at all times. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cluain Arran, Tipperary.

John Glasheen

Glasheen, Lattin East, Lattin, Tipperary

Glasheen, Lattin East, Lattin, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Ballyrobin Cullen, Co. Tipperary, December 22nd 2021, John, peacefully, in the loving care of the matron and staff of the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum. Predeceased by his parents Edmond and Catherine, brothers Michael, Edward and Patrick. Sadly missed by his brothers James and Thomas, sisters in law Theresa, Ella and Maureen, his best friend and nephew John, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass for John will take place in The Church of The Assumption, Lattin, on Friday, December 24th, at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Lattin Old Cemetery.