Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 24

Christy Maher

Shanrahan, Clogheen, Tipperary

Christy Maher (Shanrahan, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary) December 23rd 2021 peacefully. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bernie, daughters Martina and Siobhán, brother Paddy, sister-in-laws, brothers-in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital Clogheen on Wednesday 29th from 7pm to 8pm. Family Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday 30th in St Mary's Church, Clogheen followed by burial in Shanrahan Cemetery. Please adhere to COVID 19 restrictions. House private please.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Clogheen livestream service St. Mary's Church, Clogheen, Cahir, Co Tipperary - Clogheen Market, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary, Ireland (churchservices.tv)

Laurence-Larry Griffin

Clonmel, Tipperary / Ballyheigue, Kerry / Glenmore, Kilkenny

Mr Laurence (Larry) Thomas Griffin, Clonmel & formely from Ballyheigue Co. Kerry and Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny (retired Garda Siochana). peacefully passed on December 23rd 2021 in the care of the Pallative Care Unit at Haywood Lodge, Clonmel. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, Son Laurence, daughters Rachel and Dervilla, brother Paddy and wife Breda, beloved grandchildren; Bernard, Chloe and John, sons-in-law Eugene and Donal, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Larry Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Monday evening, 27th Dec., from 6pm to 7pm. Larry Funeral Cortege will arrive at St.Oliver’s Church on Tuesday morning at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Maureen Connolly

Stillorgan, Dublin / Emly, Tipperary

Maureen Connolly, late of Stillorgan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Emly, Co. Tipperary, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on 21st December, 2021, dearly loved by her sons Kareem and Tariq and their father and her good friend Ali Zaki, besotted Nana of Doireann and Conn, cherished sister of Peggy, Aileen and Denis, she will be sadly missed by her extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday (30th December) at 10.00am in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock followed by private cremation. The mass may be viewed online at churchservices.tv/foxrock. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice.

Thomas Coffey

Formerly of Cappawhite and Golden and late of Rathkeevan Nursing Home, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Rathkeevan Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. Thomas in his 97th year, husband of the late Annie and father of the late Michael, will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, daughters Katriona and Carmel, son-in-law Barry, daughter-in-law Serena, brother Jim (UK), sisters Mary (Wales) and Judy (USA), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his daughter Carmel's residence this Friday evening from 4 o'clock to 6 o'clock with removal on Sunday morning to Ss Peter & Paul's Church arriving at 10.50 o'clock for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock which can be viewed on churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by interment in Gambonsfield Cemetery, Kilsheelan.

In compliance with government advice and to ensure the safety of all, please observe and respect social distancing, face coverings and avoid hand shaking.

Margaret (Peig) Butler (née Gorey)

Carrigeen Castle, Cahir, Tipperary / Rathangan, Kildare

Peig (in her 82nd year) passed peacefully at The Bons Secours Hospital, Cork. Much loved and sadly missed by her son, David, brother Christy, brother-in-law, Dan, sister-in-laws, Eileen and Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, and a wide circle of friends.

Peig’s funeral cortège will arrive at St Paul’s Church, Cahir on Monday, 27th December, at 3pm, for Requiem Choral Evensong. On Tuesday, 28th December, her cortège will leave her residence, Carrigeen Castle at 11.30am for Requiem Eucharist at St Mary’s Church, Cahir at 12 Noon, followed by a Service of Committal at Rocky Island Crematorium, Cork at 3pm.Memorial donations please to Cahir Tidy Towns at www.idonate.ie/cahirtidytowns