So sad! So many deaths in Tipperary over the Christmas period, Rest in Peace

John O Dwyer

Dunbane, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

John O Dwyer

Late of Dunbane Carrick on suir Co Tipperary



Died 23rd December 2021



Deeply regretted by his loving wife June, daughters Sharon and Helena, son Jonathan, sister Elma, brother Willie, sons-in-law Davy and Richie, Jonathan's partner Laura, grandchildren Zoe, Ava, Rachel, Keelan, Sean and Michaela, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.



May he rest in peace.



Arriving at St Nicholas Church, Carrick On Suir on Monday the 27th December 2021 for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to South tipp wheelchair Society and the home care team, thank you.

Nancy (Anna) Ryan (née McLoughney)

3 Clobanna Terrace, Mitchel Street, Thurles, Tipperary

Nancy (Anna) Ryan (nee McLoughney), 3 Clobanna Terrace, Mitchel Street, Thurles, December 25th, 2021, in her 91st year at her home in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her husband Tommy, her sisters and brother-in-law Seamus. Her passing is deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Catherine, sons Jim and Laurence (Larry), son-in-law Derry, daughters-in-law Theresa and Nora, grandchildren Shane, James, Simon, Anna, Claire, Stephen, Róisín, Amy and Aidan, great grandchildren Sinead, Fionnuala, Niamh and Mia, sister-in-law Anna, brothers-in-law Larry and Eddy, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and carers.

REST IN PEACE

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles, on Monday eveving, 27th December, from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Tuesday morning at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie.

John Joe Maher

Grawn, Two Mile Borris, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. In the wonderful care of the staff of Fennor Hill Care Facility, Urlingford.

Predeceased by his wife Monica and infant son Matthew. Deeply regretted by his sons Barry and Noel, daughter Marie, daughters-in-law Pauline and Mairéad , grand-daughter Éabha, sisters Bríd, Mona, Bernie and Mairéad, brother Mattie, sisters in law Mary, Sheila and Kathleen, brothers-in-law Johnny (Barnaville) and Mike (Murray), Kathleen (Ryan), nephews, nieces, good neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 27th December from 4pm to 6pm. Arriving at St James Church, Two Mile Borris on Tuesday 28th December at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Two Mile Borris cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at rhealy.ie/funeral .

Joseph (Joe) Tobin

Rossadrehid, Bansha, Tipperary

Tobin, Rossadrehid, Bansha, Co. Tipperary on the 24th December 2021. Joseph (Joe). Passed peacefully at South Tipperary University Hospital, surrounded by his family members. Predeceased by his parents Jackie & Ellen, brothers Jim, Pat, Ned & John-J. Deeply regretted & sadly missed by his brother Michael, sisters-in-law Helen & Betty, nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, extended family, neighbours, relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Joe's funeral cortége will leave his residence at Rossadrehid on Wednesday morning 29th Dec. at 10.30am for 11am Mass in the Church of The Annunciation, Bansha. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Please follow HSE guidelines at all times.

Peggy O'NEILL (née Ryan)

Golden Road, Cashel, Tipperary

December 26th 2021, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Peggy, deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, daughters Laura, Yvonne and Danielle, son Paul and their partners Geoff, Julie and Shane, grandchildren Max and Robyn, sisters Kay, Josephine and Majella, brothers Matt and Christy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 11am and can be viewed on http://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by private Cremation. No flowers please donations if desired to The Irish cancer Society.

Bridie O'Donnell (née Fahey)

St. Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel, Tipperary

Bridie O'Donnell (nee Fahey) St. Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Peacefully on 25th December 2021 at Tipperary University Hospital.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Brian, daughter Sharon, son Jason, grandchildren James, Jake, Jay, Molly and Tadgh, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Bridie Rest in Peace

Bridie's funeral cortege will arrive at S.S.Peter and Paul's Church on Wednesday at 12.50pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery

House Private Please

Family flowers only donation if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Rena O'Connor (née Curran)

Mountain Road, Cahir, Tipperary

Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at The Mercy University Hospital Cork. Rena, wife of the late Terry and loving mother of Majella, Georgina and Lisa. Sadly missed by her loving brother Dan, grandchildren Maeve, Conor, Darragh and Alex, sons-in-law Fergus, Seamus and Mark, sister-in-law Pearl, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

Removal to St. Mary's Church, Cahir, on Tuesday afternoon arriving at 2.20 o'clock for requiem Mass at 2.30 o'clock followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of attendance, messages of comfort and sympathy can be left in the condolence section below.

House private at all times, please.

Donations, if desired, to St. Theresa'a Hospital, Clogheen.

Doreen McGrath (née Hynes)

Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Doreen McGrath (nee Hynes) born in Clonmel, Tipperary, who until recently lived in Bush Hill Park, Enfield in England. Doreen passed away peacefully on Tuesday 21st December 2021 surrounded by her family. She will be very sadly missed by her daughter Fiona and her sons Denis and John, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, all her nieces and nephews and her cousins.



May Doreen Rest In Peace.



Funeral will take place on Monday 17th January at 12 noon Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St George, 45 London Road, EN2 6DS.

Mary Gleeson (née McLoughlin)

Ballyvaughan, Portroe, Tipperary / Kilcommon, Tipperary

Mary Gleeson, (nee McLoughlin), Ballyvaughan, Portroe and formerly of Foilnadrough, Kilcommon, December 25th 2021, peacefully, after a short illness, at University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by her beloved husband Jack and her brother Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Bridget, sister-in-law Peg Boland, nephew-in-law Andrew Boland and his wife Bernie and their family Drew, Jack and Danielle, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday 28th, at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 12 noon until 1.15pm, followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Portroe arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the live stream service www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes

Please continue to wear face covering and no hand shaking.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe and her carers who looked after Mary in Ballyvaughan.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Willie Flynn

Outrath, Cahir, Tipperary / Moyne, Tipperary

Willie (formerly of Moyne, Thurles) passed away unexpectedly in the wonderful care of Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Martina and Alma, sons Tommy and Willie, brothers Tomas, John, and Martin, sisters Anna, Reena, Mary and Brigid, his twelve adored and cherished grandchildren, sons in law Kieran and Colm, daughters in law Mary and Bernie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at home on Tuesday evening from 3pm to 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to friends of Tipperary University Hospital / Cancer Research

May He Rest In Peace

The mass will be livestreamed with the link available here beforehand. Social distancing is advised at all times. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.