Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 30

Liam Thompson

Millstreet, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Hackney owner. Deeply regretted by his loving brother, sisters, sister in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Dwyers Funeral Parlour on Thursday from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in St Nicholas' Church at 10.30am. Mass can be viewed on https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/. Burial after in the Friary Cemetery.

Please observe government guidelines, social distancing, wearing of masks and no hand shaking please.

David Ryan

Rearcross, Tipperary

Ryan (Luke) David, Rearcross, Newport, Co. Tipperary and late of Garravane, (suddenly) at his residence, Dec 28th 2021.

Beloved son of the late Mossie.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Phyllis, sister Fiona and brothers John, Matthew, Tommy and Darragh, uncles, aunts, nephews Tomás and Dáithí, sisters in law Katrina and Ailbhe, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Stalwart Member of Rearcross F.C. and late of The Department of Agriculture.

"May he Rest in Peace"

James (Jimmy) Nugent

Avondale Crescent, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Nugent, Avondale Crescent, Tipperary Town. December 29th 2021, James (Jimmy). Predeceased by his father Jimmy, mother Peggy, brothers Danny and Michael. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Sheila, sons Noel and Alan, grandson Seamus, brothers Pat and John, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town this Thursday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Mass for Jimmy will take place on Friday, 31st December, at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie

Bridget (Breda) Mcgrath (née Donovan)

Briarsfield, Mullinahone, Tipperary

McGrath, Briarsfield, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary formerly Peafield, Cloneen, Co. Tipperary, December 29th 2021. Predeceased by her loving sons Malachy and Andrew her husband William , brothers; John, Pat, and Tom sister; Mary.

Bridget (Breda), deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael and Denis; daughters: Joan and Christine; sisters: Alice, Kathleen, Francis, Margaret and Joan; brothers: Timothy and Nicholas; daughters in law : Sandra and Purran; sons in law: Jerome and Jonathan, nieces, nephews, grandchildren: Conor, Ellie, William, Peter, Enda, Ewan, and Avril, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Desmond (Des) MARTIN

Late of Fr. Tirry Park, Fethard, Tipperary / Cloneen, Tipperary

Late of Fr. Tirry Park, Fethard and formerly of Kilnagranagh, Cloneen, Co. Tipperary, December 29th 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of the Staff at Croí Óir, Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel. Desmond (Des), predeceased by Jimmy & Kitty O’Halloran. Deeply regretted by his closest relatives P.J., C.J. and Damien O’Halloran, P.J.’s wife Catherine, C.J.’s partner Sinéad and their children Charlotte and Daniel, along with a close circle of relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, this Saturday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in Cloneen Church at 12.30pm and can be viewed on https://funeralslive.ie/des-martin/ followed by burial in the adjoining old cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Fethard Day Care Centre.

Kathleen Keyes

Sir John's, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Kathleen Keyes, late of Sir John's, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Died 28th December 2021. Deeply regretted by her loving sons and daughters Margaret, Mary, Theresa, Catherine, Eileen, PJ, David and Noel, sisters Peggy and Mary, brother David, sons-in-law Eddie, Tom and Ian, daughter in law Becky, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Arriving at St Nicholas' Churc, Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday, the 1st January 2022, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

P.J. (Podge) Cooke

Moyne Terrace, Mitchel Street, Thurles, Tipperary

Formerly Sean Treacy Avenue, Thurles and Rathdowney, Co Laois.

Peacefully after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Predeceased by his son Conor, parents Pa-Joe and Breda, sister Olive. He will be sadly missed by his daughter Adrianne, son Derek, their mother Catherine, grandchildren Lee. Faye, Dylan, Sonny and Esmee Lua, sister Teena (Maher), brothers David and Martin, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday 2nd January, from 4pm to 6pm. Private family cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium on Monday 3rd January. Requiem Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at a later date.

Joe Cleary

Rathcabbin, Tipperary, R42 K097

Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, sons Joseph, Damien Kenneth daughter Edel, brothers Tony and Pat sister Mary son in law Peter,daughters in law Eveleen and Karen , grandchildren Jake Chelsea, Rachel, Ross and Wayne.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence this Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin Friday morning for Funeral Mass at 10 am. Burial afterwards in Bohonam Cemetery. House private Friday morning please. Family flowers only.

Mass can be viewed on www.premieravproductions.com.

Dr. Martin CALLANAN

Dublin 4, Dublin / Thurles, Tipperary

CALLANAN, Dr. Martin – 28th December 2021 - (Dublin 4 & Thurles Co. Tipperary). Peacefully after a short illness in the exceptional care of the staff of St. Colmcille’s' Loughlinstown Hospital. Beloved husband of Geraldine. Martin will be sadly missed his sister Anne, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, cousins and friends, especially Kamilla and Paul.

May He Rest in Peace.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Merrion Road, Dublin 4 D04 NX33, for his Funeral Mass at 10am on Friday, 31st December 2021, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium at 3pm. Those who cannot attend Martin’s Funeral Mass can view it online by clicking on the following link https://www.merrionroadchurch.ie/live-webcam/. Family flowers only, donations to a charity of your choice please.