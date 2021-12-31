Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 31

John Ryan (Devane)

Gurtshane, Newport, Tipperary

Ryan (Devane), John, Gurtshane, Newport, Co. Tipperary. December 30th peacefully at his daughter’s residence. Beloved brother of the late Catherine Maher. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughter Cathy, sons Paul and Kieran, son in law Peter, daughter in law Kelly, adored grandchildren Dara, Cian, Jack, and Shane, brothers Matthew and James, sisters Sr. Anna and Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Saturday 1st. January 2022 from 3 P.M to 6 P.M. for family and close friends.. Arrival to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport on Sunday 2nd January for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv search for NewportBirdhillandToor. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery Newport. Please adhere to government guidelines. House Private please. No flowers please.

Sarah Russell

The Glebe, Mill Road, Thurles, Tipperary / Loughmore, Tipperary

And formerly Tinvoher, Loughmore, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the staff of Cork University Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Johnny and Anne, brothers Damien and Oliver. Will be sadly missed by her sons Dillon, James, Patrick and Darren, husband Paul (Hackett), sisters Noeleen, Ann-Marie, Mary, Laura and Emily, brothers Nicolas and John Paul, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

William (Willie) Phelan

Highfield House, Kilonerry, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Piltown, Kilkenny

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Phelan, Highfield House, Killonerry, Carrick-on-Suir and late of Phelan Shoes. Willie passed away peacefully at his home, after a short illness, bravely borne, surrounded by his family, predeceased by his sister Florence and brother Michael. Cherished and loved, he will be sadly missed by his wife Maireade, daughter Sharon, sons Tom, Bill, Michael, Peter, son-in-law Joe, daughters-in-law Mary, Hilary, Natalie, Julianne, his 14 grandchildren, his sisters Anna, Evelyn, Vera, Olive, and his neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Tim KEANE

Foxrock, Dublin / Thurles, Tipperary

KEANE, TIM (Foxrock, Dublin 18 and formerly of Friar Street, Thurles) – December 29, 2021 passed over at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, Elm Park surrounded by his loving family after a long illness borne with great courage. Adored husband of Vivienne and much loved father of Patricia, Gerard and Marie; Loving father in law to Jerome and Audrey; Wonderful Grandad to Conor, Donagh and Maye; Cherished brother of Josephine and Bridget; Uncle to Carmel and Frank; and sadly missed by a large circle of friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Tim’s Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, 04th January 2022, at 10am in Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Kilternan with burial thereafter in Kilternan Cemetery Park. Due to ongoing advice regarding public gatherings and the small capacity of the church, attendance will be limited to immediate family and close friends only.

House Private.

The family welcomes donations to the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.

Those who cannot attend may view the funeral mass live from 10.00am on Tuesday (Jan. 04th) using the following link https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/live-stream

"Pray toward heaven but row toward shore”.

Paddy Hickey

Dundrum Drive, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Galbally, Limerick

Hickey, Dundrum Drive, Tipperary Town and late of Galbally, Co. Limerick. December 30th 2021, Paddy. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Eileen, sons Kieran and Patrick, daughters Pamela and Caroline, grandchildren, brothers , sisters, sons in law, daughters in law, brother in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Mass for Paddy will take place at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary on Saturday, January 1st 2022, and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie. Please adhere to government guidelines on COVID 19 with regard to mask wearing and social distancing, no shaking hands.

William (Brendan) Duckett

Harrison’s Place, Charleville, Cork / Tipperary / Limerick

Peacefully in the care of St. Martha's Nursing Home. Ex Publican. Late of Main Street, Charleville. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ita (nee Riordan), other relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing in O'Malley Funeral Homes, Charleville (P56T184) on Friday from 5 pm until removal at 6 pm to Holy Cross Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday (January 1st) at 12 noon, followed by interment in Muckross Abbey Cemetery, Killarney (arriving 2.45 pm). A livestream is available on the Facebook page of charlevilleparish.ie.

Jim Delahunty

Killalane, Ballinahinch, Tipperary

Delahunty, Jim, Killalane, Ballinahinch, Birdhill, Co. Tipperary. 29th December 2021, peacefully at St. Vincent’s, Lisnagry. Predeceased by his brother Peter Ryan and sister in law Mary Delahunty. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Tom and John, sister in law Caít, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Saturday, 1st January 2022, from 6.30 P.M. to 8 P.M. for family and close friends. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinahinch on Sunday, 2nd January 2022, for Requiem Mass at 1 p.m., burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent’s Lisnagry.