Tipperary deaths and funeral details, January 1, 2022

Doreen SPILLANE (née O'Dwyer)

Kilcolgan, Ferbane, Offaly / Killaloe, Tipperary

Doreen Spillane,

Kilcolgan, Ferbane, Offaly.

Late of Coolbawn, Killaloe, Co. Tipperary.

Doreen died on December 31st 2021, peacefully with her family in the loving care of the Staff of Medical 1 at Tullamore Regional Hospital.

She was a native of Coolbawn, Killaloe and was predeceased by her parents Nora and Edward O'Dwyer and sisters Lena, Teresa, Nancy, Joan and Patricia.

Doreen will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving husband Michael and family Catherine, Michelle and Eamon, grandchildren Finn, Amelia, Marcus, Patrick, Rory, Hugh, Ella, Michael and Laura, sister Margaret, sons-in-law Gary and Michael, daughter-in-law Jean, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Grant Doreen Eternal Rest and Peace

Doreen's family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Removal from her home on Sunday afternoon (Jan.2nd) at 1.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane arriving for Requiem Mass at 2pm which may be viewed on www.ferbaneparish.ie. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery while following Social Distancing Rules.

Gerard (Michael) O'Brien

Gortnaclough, Ballinhassig, Cork / Tipperary

O’BRIEN (Gortnaclough, Ballinhassig, Co. Cork and formerly of Cornhill, Co. Tipperary): On 30th December 2021, unexpectedly, but peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family, GERARD (MICHAEL) (Special Olympics Cork and Men’s Shed, Ballincollig), devoted husband of Alice (née Kissane), adored father of Colin, Kevin, Aidan, Nicholas and Declan.

Deeply mourned by his loving wife and family, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Mary Noone (née Ring)

Sarsfield Street, Thurles, Tipperary / Midleton, Cork

Formerly of Midleton, Co Cork. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Cork University Hospital and in the presence of her loving family. Pre-deceased by her darling daughter Sinéad. She will be greatly missed by her husband Tom, daughters Fiona (O'Keeffe), Libby and Kate, her beloved grandchildren Sinéad, Ronan and Alice, her sisters Anne Cody and Margaret Burke and brother Denis Ring, sons-in-law Graham and Philip, her great neighbours in Sarsfield Street and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing In Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday 2nd January from 7pm to 9pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday 3rd January at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Family flowers only.

Gerry Egan

6 Pairc an chlochair, Borrisokane, Tipperary

Funeral Arrangements Later

Moira Creane (née Daly)

Turraheen Lower, Rossmore, Cashel, Tipperary / Wexford

Creane: née Daly: Turraheen Lower, Rossmore,Cashel, Co.Tipperary and formerly of Oulartard, Monageer Co, Wexford. December 31st 2021.Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Moira: Predeceased by father Lar and mother Lizzie. Sadly missed by her husband Jim, son Tony, daughter Amanda, grandson Jack, brother Liam, sister Edel, aunts, uncles, son in law Byron, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later



