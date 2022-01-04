Search

04 Jan 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, January 4

Deaths in Tipperary

Patrick (Paddy)(Flags) Connolly
Cave road, Skeheenarinky, Burncourt, Tipperary, E21 F656 / Cahir, Tipperary

Unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family at Cork University Hospital, Patrick (Paddy Flags) predeceased by his father Paddy, loving husband of Geraldine ( née English) and dear dad of John, Rebecca, Joey, Robbie and David. Loving son of Josie and step-son of Paddy, and dear brother of Christina, Michael and Owen. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter in-law Nadia, granddaughter Kimmy, Godchildren Tara and Chloe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday 5th from 4pm to 8pm. Reception into The Church of the Assumption Ballyporeen on Thursday 6th for requiem Mass at 1.30pm Mass, followed by burial in Burncourt Cemetery.

Please adhere to government guidelines on current HSE guidelines, on mask wearing, sanitising and social distancing if attending funeral service. The family would like to Thank You for your support and understanding at this difficult and sad time.

Funeral mass will be live streamed on "services tv/ Ballyporeen".

May Paddy Rest In Peace

Ann Moroney (née Magan)
Clashaniska Upper, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Ann Moroney (nee Magan), Clashaniska Upper and formerly Queen Street, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

 

Ann passed away peacefully at Bon Secours Hospital, Cork on Monday morning in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife and mother, she will be sadly missed by her husband Damian, daughters Aoife, Sinéad, Edel and Orla, son Jim, brothers Tom and Eamon, sister Siobhán (Maher), grand-daughter Maisie, son-in-law Eoin, nephews, nieces, extended family and her many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home on Tuesday afternoon from 3.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Wednesday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel . Cremation will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork at 4.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Breakthrough Cancer Research.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking. 

Veronica Ryan (née Clancy)
14 Kennedy Park, Roscrea, Tipperary / Kinnitty, Offaly

Funeral Arrangements Later

