Tipperary deaths and funeral details, January 20

NOELIE TOMLINSON

St.Josephs Park, Nenagh, Tipperary

Suddenly at home on 18th Jan 2022. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Marian & Noel, brother Robbie and sister Tricia, his children Freyah and Noah, nieces Tori & Ava, nephews Darragh & Cian, sister in law Margaret and by Tommy, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

May Noelie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 7 o'c to 8.30 o'c. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding handshaking & wearing of face coverings. Remains will arrive at St.Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 2 o'c. followed by burial in Barracks Street Graveyard. Those who would have liked to have attended the Funeral Mass but cannot, may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie.

John O'Dwyer

Castlebellingham, Louth / Fethard, Tipperary / Walkinstown, Dublin / Carney, Sligo / Ballon, Carlow / Cavan Town, Cavan / Portarlington, Laois

John O’Dwyer, Castlebellingham, Co. Louth and formerly of Ballyvaden, Co. Tipperary, Walkinstown, Co. Dublin, Carney, Co. Sligo, Cavan Golf Club, Portarlington Golf Club, Ballon, Co. Carlow and St. Anne’s Golf Club, Co. Dublin. 19th January 2022. Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness. John, pre-deceased by his parents and sister Margorie. Beloved husband of Kathleen (née McCabe), loving dad to Darragh, Joanne, Shauna and Jamie. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, adored grandchildren Cian, Ciara, Ellen, Darragh, Oz and Shea, daughter-in-law Anne, son-in-law Philip, family partners Will and Mark, sisters Eileen and Paula, brother Jim, his Aunt Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Friday from 2 o’clock until 8 o’clock. Removal on Saturday for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock in St. Mary’s Church, Kilsaran which can be viewed live on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/saint-marys-roman-catholic-church-kilsaran. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Please follow government guidelines and continue to wear masks and observe social distancing, please do not shake hands or hug family in the Church and graveyard.

Dan O'Brien

Marian Road, Templemore, Tipperary

Dan O’Brien, Marian Road, Templemore, and formerly Dublin and TBL Motors and Centenary Co Op, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 19th of January 2022. Predeceased by his wife Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Linda, sons Mark and Donnie, son in law Sean, grandchildren Lauren and Daniele, sisters Eileen and Delores, sisters in law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore, this Friday evening from 6 pm to 8 pm. Requiem Mass in the church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore on Saturday at 3 pm. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Tipperary Hospice C/o Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore.

Dan’s Requiem Mass may be viewed on

www.memoriallane.ie/livestream

Elizabeth Bernadette (Berna) Moran (née Hogan)

Castleknock, Dublin / Roscrea, Tipperary

MORAN (née HOGAN), (Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Roscrea, Co. Tipperary) January 19th 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Elizabeth Bernadette (Berna), beloved wife of the late Sean and much-loved mother of Janet and David. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Veronica, siblings, relatives, friends and all the medical and care staff at Marymount Care Centre, Lucan.

May she rest in peace.

Removal to the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Laurel Lodge on Monday morning (Jan 24th) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. Berna’s funeral Mass may be viewed online by following this LINK on Monday (Jan 24th) at 11.00am. Berna’s committal service in Glasnevin Crematorium may be viewed by following this LINK on Monday (Jan 24th) at 12.50pm (approx.).

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice

Eileen McGrath (née Brazil)

Nire Road, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Ballymacarbry, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Eileen McGrath (nee Brazil), Nire Road, Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford. Eileen passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday morning surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband William, grandson Liam and grand-daughter Annie, she will be sadly missed by her son Patrick, daughters Mary (O’Donnell), Ann (O’Donnell), Kathleen (Donovan) and Nuala (Farrell), brother Tom, grandchildren Caroline, Micéal, Siobhán, Hughie, Barry, Yvonne, Tracy, Ann-Marie, Kellie, Steven, Nicola, Elaine, William and Sophia, cherished great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Friday to St Helena’s Church, The Nire. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via www.irishlivestream.com/21012022em. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam dílis

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking.

Josephine HICKEY (née McCarthy)

Drumcondra, Dublin / Borrisokane, Tipperary

HICKEY (née McCarthy) Josephine (Drumcondra and formerly of Springfield, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary) January 18th 2022. Peacefully in her 90th year, in the loving care of her family and the staff of the Beneavin House Nursing Home, Glasnevin. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Patrick, John, Claire, Denis, Charles, Olive and the late baby Anne and beloved sister of Bridie, John, Margaret, Pat and the late Theresa. Sadly missed by her children, brothers, sisters, grandchildren David, Donovan, Genevaoibh, Aaron, Sinead, Daire, Cathal, Isabel, Hannah, Gavin, Cara and Rua, sons-in-law Harry and Charlie, daughters-in-law Debbie, Adrienne and Roisin, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday evening, Jan 21st, from 5pm to 8pm but you must please in advance ring 087 266 1545 to arrange an appointment to attend, which will be in accordance with current health guidelines. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, January 22nd, at 10.30am at Saint Columba’s Church, Iona Road, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. Please note that the funeral Mass can be viewed online at https://www.ionaroadparish.ie/mass-times/webcam/

Annmarie Fellows

Gort Na Smol, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Annmarie sadly missed by her loving partner Robert, daughters Lesley and Emma, son Richard, brother Gino, grandson Daniel, her mother, niece, extended family and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

Removal on Saturday (January 22nd) to Ss.Peter & Paul's church arriving at 12.50 o'clock for requiem Mass at 1 o'clock which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

In compliance with government advice and to ensure the safety of all, please observe and respect social distancing,face coverings and avoid hand shaking

THOMAS (TOMMY) FEIGHERY

Sue Ryder House, Streame, Nenagh, Tipperary / Toomevara, Tipperary

Sue Ryder House, Nenagh & late of Templedowney, Toomevara. Predeceased by his beloved parents Sally & Jack, brothers Paddy, Joe, Liam, Noel & Jimmy and his sister Roma. Will be sadly missed by his loving Sisters and brothers Pauline, John, Brendan, Margaret & Paul. Aunt Terry and uncle Jack, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours the residents of Sue Ryder Nenagh and friends.

May Tommy Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 7 o'c to 8.30 o'c. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding handshaking & wearing of face coverings. Remains will arrive at St.Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c followed by private Cremation. Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral Mass may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie

Suneel AHLUWALIA

Grallagh, Ballinure, Thurles, Tipperary

Bad Neuheim, Germany. January 16th 2022, peacefully after a short illness. Sadly missed by his beloved wife, Elisha, (nee Bergin, Grallagh, Ballinure, Thurles, Co. Tipperary), children Kavita, Devan and Divya, mother Mirmala, brothers Sam and Bob, sister Neena, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Funeral and cremation will take place in Germany.

Helen ROONEY (née Killigrew)

Rehill, Ballylooby, Tipperary / Cappoquin, Waterford

ROONEY: Rehill, Ballylooby, Co.Tipperary and formerly of London and Cappoquin, Co. Waterford. On 18th January 2022, peacefully, Helen (Nee Killigrew), sister of the late Colm, John and Liam Killigrew. Deeply regretted by her loving son Noel, daughter Una Power, sisters Annie O’Dwyer and Una Mason, grandchildren Katie Power, Harry Rooney, David Power and Dylan Rooney, brother-in-law Noel Mason, sister-in-law Helen Killigrew, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Monday evening, 24th January 2022, from 6.00pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, 25th January 2022, at 11.00am, followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.

Family flowers Only Please.

All those attending Funeral service are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines.

MARIE MITCHELL (née PETTIGREW)

80 Cormack Drive, Nenagh, Tipperary / Whitehall, Dublin

Late of Whitehall Dublin. Peacefully at home on 19th January 2022. Predeceased by her beloved husband Joe. Will be sadly missed by her loving family Breda, Valarie, Marie, Joseph, Sandra, Pearse, Josephine, David & Majella. Grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in law. daughters in law, brothers in law & sisters in law. Nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Marie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home at 80 Cormack Drive Nenagh this Friday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding handshaking & wearing of face coverings. Remains will arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. Followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral Mass but cannot, may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie.