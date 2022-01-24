Tipperary deaths and funeral details, January 24

Deaths in Tipperary
Patrick (PF) Quirke
Kiltinan, Fethard, Tipperary
Quirke, Kiltinan, Fethard, Co Tipperary, January 22nd 2022, in the kind care of the management and staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home, Patrick (PF). Pre deceased by his wife Mary and daughter Jennifer. Deeply regretted by his sons and daughters Pat, Rosemary, Ginny and Joe, his sister Sr Margaret, his brother Liam and sister in law Marie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and his many friends, especially those who journeyed through life with him on the family farm and in his business life with P.F.Quirke and Company.
May He Rest in Peace
Reposing in McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Tuesday January 25th from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Wednesday January 26th at 11am followed by burial in the family grave in Clerihan. The Mass can be watched online at parishchurch.net.
