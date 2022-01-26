Search

26 Jan 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, January 26

Bernadette (Bernie) WALDRON (née English)
Leopardstown, Dublin / Hollyford, Tipperary

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Foxrock Nursing Home. Much loved mother of Clare, Brian, Michele and Helen. Very sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Stephen, daughter-in-law Patsy, her beloved grandsons Daniel and Samuel, sister Phyl, her devoted friend Frank, relatives, neighbours and friends.Predeceased by her husband Philip.

Reposing at her home on Friday evening (28th January) from 6 pm to 8 pm. Removal on Saturday morning (29th January) to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock arriving for Funeral Mass at 10 am followed by burial at Kilternan Cemetery Park.

Mary Murphy
St. Patrick's Avenue, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Murphy, Blackburn, Lancashire, England and late of St. Patrick's Avenue, Tipperary Town, in Blackpool, Victoria Hospital, January 13th 2022. Mary.

Deeply regretted by her children Susan, Andrew and Jordan, grandchildren, great grandchildren,sisters Ailish, Shelagh,Bernadett, and Tracey and brother Sean.

Cremation will take place in Pleasington Crematorium, Blackburn, Lancashire on Friday January 28th 2022 at 10.45am.

May she rest in peace.

