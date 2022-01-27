Tipperary deaths and funeral details, January 27

Ian Williams

Hillside, Parkmore, Roscrea, Tipperary / Palmerstown, Dublin

And formerly of Mill Lane Palmerstown, Co. Dublin.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josephine, sons Stuart and Keith, daughters Anne and Karen, daughter-in-law Andrea, son-in-law Fergus, Karen's partner Paul, his 13 grandchildren, his great-grandson, niece Carol, relatives, good neighbours and many wonderful friends.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Saturday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal from his residence on Sunday morning at 9.30am travelling to Shannon Crematorium for cremation at 11.00am.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice.

John Joseph Treacy

Arrowe Park, Townsfields, Cloughjordan, Tipperary

John Joseph, Died Peacefully on Monday 24th of January in University Hospital Waterford.

Predeceased by his father Johnny.

Sadly missed by his mother Rose, partner Mary and brother Patrick, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in SS Michaels & Johns Church, Cloughjordan on Thursday evening from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass for John Joseph will be celebrated in SS Michaels & Johns Church, Cloughjordan on Friday at 12 noon and burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be live streamed here https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish/

House Private Please.

Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-shaking.

Richie O'Donoghue

47 Kennedy Park, Roscrea, Tipperary, E53 H363 / Birr, Offaly

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his brothers Mickey, Joey and Gerry.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Richard, Paul, Darren and Mark, daughters Sharon, Laura and Marguerite, daughters-in-law Martina, Seline, Amanda and Rachel, sons-in-law Noel, Robert and Emmett, sister Liz, brothers Jimmy and Christy, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends

RIP.

Reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.20am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronancluster.ie

Stephen Micallef

Treacy Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, and loving father to David and Lisa, brother Paul, son in law Jamie, daughter in law Claire, sister-in-law Jane and Annabell, brothers in law John, Francie and Paul, grandchildren Holly, Patrick, Lucy and Oliver, nieces nephews relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home Carrick on Suir on Friday the 28th January from 5pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at St Nicholas Church Carrick on Suir on Saturday the 29th January for requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

WE ENCOURAGE NO HANDSHAKING AND WEARING OF MASKS DURING THE FUNERAL. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CO OPERATION AND CONSIDERATION AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME.

Kathleen Halpin (née Quinn)

''San Antone'' Cashel Road, Cahir, Tipperary

Kathleen passed away peacefully at Bramleigh Lodge. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband John, sons Brendan and Declan, daughter Claire, brother Alec, daughters in law Regina and Fiona, grandchildren Ben, Ian, Niall, Ciaran and Quinn, sisters in law, brothers in law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home Cahir on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Kathleen's funeral cortége will leave her home on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir for Requiem Mass at 11am after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery. Kathleen's funeral mass will be live-streamed on the following link; https://www.premvideo.com/funeral-live/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland

Frances Flynn (née O'Toole)

Ballyglasheen, Kilsheelan, Tipperary / Clonmel, Tipperary

Frances Flynn (nee O’Toole) Ballyglasheen, Kilsheelan, formerly of Heywood Road, Clonmel. Co. Tipperary, 25th January 2022, peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving husband Alex, sons Alex and Eamonn, daughters in law Caitriona and Adrienne, grandchildren, sisters Ann and Mary, brother Caoimhghín, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Frances Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 6pm to 7pm. Frances’ Funeral cortége will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Friday at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery. Family Flowers. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice movement or The Irish Heart Foundation.

Thomas (Tom) Duggan

Pill Road, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Formerly of London, U.K. Tom passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the kind care of the staff and management of Rathkeevan Nursing Home.

Tom is deeply regretted by his sisters Noreen (Kenneally), Margaret (Riad), Mary (Rasmussen), his brothers, Paddy and Seamus, brothers in law Jimmy and Nagi, nieces Catherine, Shirley and Michelle (RIP), nephews Ramy, Edgar and George and his good friend Michael Hickey.

Reposing at O' Dwyers Funeral Parlour, Carrick-on-Suir, Thursday evening from 5:30pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to St Nicholas Church, Carrick-on-Suir, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Alice Delaney (née Drohan)

St.Partick's Well Cross, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully at her residence. Alice, deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughter Cathriona, son Anthony, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Pauline, sister Phyllis, brother Salvie, brother-in-law Frank, sister-in-law Sheila, grandchildren Sean, Mary, Daniel, Luke, Alice and Emma, nieces, nephews, extended family and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Friday evening from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Mary's Church Irishtown arriving at 11.50 o'clock for requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie followed by interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

In compliance with government advice and to ensure the safety of all, please observe and respect social distancing, face coverings and avoid hand shaking.

Bernie Boles

Killeigh Lodge, Clonmel Road, Cahir, Tipperary

Bernie, much loved husband of Maeve, passed away peacefully in the gentle care of St. Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family - his son Robert, his four daughters Gina, Diane, Emma and Rachel, his sisters Finola and Geraldine, his eleven grandchildren, Adam, Aaron, Theo, Sophie, Josh, Keelan, Robert, Scarlett, Leon, Kieron and Sansa, his sons in law Andy, Ron, Peter and Felix, daughter in law Carmen, nieces, nephews, his fond friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Friday evening from 7.30pm to 9pm. Bernie's funeral córtege will leave his home on Saturday afternoon at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir for Requiem Mass at 2pm after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired ,to the Dementia Services Information and Development Centre - dementia.ie