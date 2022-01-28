Tipperary deaths and funeral details, January 28

Josephine (Josie) Wixted (née Rohan)

Carrigeen, Birdhill, Tipperary

Wixted (Nee Rohan), Josephine, (Josie), Carrigeen, Birdhill, Co. Tipperary late of Barnagore, Dolla.. 27th January 2022 peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Sadly missed by her loving son John, daughter Catherine, daughter in law Jane, grandchildren Adam and Ben, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Friday, 28th January, from 6 PM to 7.30 PM followed by removal to Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Birdhill. Requiem Mass on Saturday 29th at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please.

Michael Perkins

Ballyboy, Upperchurch, Tipperary

After a brief illness, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheila (nee Berkery), sister Bridget and brother Oliver. Sadly missed by his sisters in law and brothers in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at O'Dwyers Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11:30am followed by burial in Kilvalure Cemetery Drombane. Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the link https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/.

John Morris

Monroe, Lisronagh, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of John Morris, Monroe, Lisronagh, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

John passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Wednesday afternoon surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and father he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine, daughters Anne (Doyle), Gemma and Claire, son Richard, grandchildren Sam, Lucy, Chloe, Jamie and Nuala, sons-in-law Pa and Guillaume, Anita, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Friday evening from 4.00pm to 8.00pm for close relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.00am in St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Powerstown Parish livestream service www.powerstownchurch.com. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Thomas (Tommy) McCarthy

St. Patrick's Avenue, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

McCarthy, London, England and late of St. Patrick's Avenue, Tipperary Town, Thomas (Tommy) in his 83rd year, January 19th 2022. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Ann, son Damian, daughter Gemma, brother Joseph, sisters Peggy and Betty, aunt Theresa (McCarthy), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral to take place in London at a later date.

Laurence (Larry) Lonergan

Macreary, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by his loving sister Tess O'Conor, brother in law Seamus, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, 28th January, from 7pm to 8pm. Arriving at Ballyneale Church on Saturday, 29th January, for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to the Alzheimers Society.

If you would like to offer your sympathies to the Lonergan family please do so at the bottom of this page thank you. We encourage no handshaking please.

Joan Kennedy (née Gallagher)

Ross Cottage, Friar Street, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully after a short illness. Under the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital and Home Care. Predeceased by her husband Sean (Latteragh, Borrisoleigh) and her sister Rose Roche (Dublin). Deeply regretted by loving family, brother John (Kilmallock, Co Limerick), sister in law Mary, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, former colleagues of Drom N.S. and Scoil Ailbhe, Thurles, good neighbours, many friends especially Kathleen Maher and Lucy McGann.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 28th January, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 29th at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Bridie (Bridget) Gavin (née Griffin)

St. Conlon's Road, Nenagh, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

Bridie (Bridget) Gavin, nee Griffin, St. Conlon's Road, Nenagh and formerly of Parnell Street, Thurles, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, recently predeceased by her beloved husband and best friend Ger, loving mother of Deirdre, Marion, Claire, Gerry and Brendan. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Mai Griffin and her husband Tommy, sons-in-law Peter Moynan, Dermot Dolan and Michael Ryder, daughters-in-law Carmel Deacon and Niamh Droney, her adored grandchildren Sinead, Roisín, Jamie, Niamh, Eva, Mark, Diarmuid, Jill, Liam, Ruth, Rory, Emma and Aoife, sister-in-law Bridie Gavin, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours, carers and many friends.

Reposing on Friday 28th at her home (E45 CY59), from 3.30pm until 7pm. Funeral departing her home on Saturday at 10.15am, via Sarsfield Street and Mitchel Street, to arrive for Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh (E45 YH29) at 11am, followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery, Ballycommon, with adherence to face covering and no handshaking. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Suaimhneas Cancer Support Centre, Nenagh.

Philomena (Phil) Bradshaw (née Ryan (Tony))

Cullen, Tipperary

Bradshaw, (nee Ryan Tony) Cullen Village, Co. Tipperary, January 27th 2022. Philomena (Phil). Predeceased by her husband Tom. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons Bobby, Tony and Thomas, daughters Helen, Kathlyne, Majella, Cora and Carmel, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence in Cullen on Saturday evening, January 29th 2022, from 4pm to 7pm. Mass for Philomena will take place at 12 noon on Sunday, January 30th 2022, in St. Patrick's Church, Cullen and burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines on COVID 19 with regard to mask wearing and social distancing, no shaking hands.

Mary Shelley (née Maher)

Park Avenue West, Templemore, Tipperary

Mary Shelley (nee Maher), Park Avenue West, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 27th of January 2022, predeceased by her husband Tony and brother Pierce.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Kathleen, Bridget and Patricia, son Anthony, grandchildren, Kathryn, Padraic, David, Conor and Sive. Great-grandchildren Rory, Anna and Caoimhe, sons in law, daughter in law, sisters Kathleen McBride and Eileen Breen, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandson-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May her gentle soul Rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Sunday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore at 12 noon. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.ejgrey.com

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to friends of Nenagh Hospital, c/o Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore.

Mary's requiem mass may be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish



