Tipperary deaths and funeral details, January 31

Liam RYAN

Ballymore, Cashel, Tipperary

Ryan, Ballymore, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, January 29th 2022, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Liam, beloved brother of the late Dick, Sean and Paddy. Deeply regretted by his partner Sadie and her family John, Chrissie, Rita, Elaine, Nicola and Edwina, son William, daughter Catherine, daughter-in-law Philomena, his adoring grandchildren, sisters Helen Hannigan, Babs Ryan and Mary Ryan, brother Kevin, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence this Sunday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Burial takes place on Monday in Clonoulty New Cemetery at 12.30pm.

Maureen Rowan (née Scully)

Golden Grove Road, Roscrea, Tipperary

Pre-deceased by her husband Michael (Mickey) and sister Mary.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her sons Cronin and Michael, daughter Tara, grandchildren Laura, Sinead, Grace, James, Liam, Luke, Kellie and Conor, great-granddaughter Kaydi, daughter-in-law Jo-Ann, brother Paddy, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. (Face Masks to be worn at all times Please). Removal on Monday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in lieu of North Tipp. Hospice.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

House Private Please

Jack O'Shea

Lacken, Dundrum, Tipperary

O’ Shea: Lacken, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary. January 29th 2022. Peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital.

Jack: Pre-Deceased by his parents William and Elizabeth. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Tom, sisters Margaret and Nell, nephews, nieces, grand-niece Breffni, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel Clonoulty this Tuesday evening from 5 o’clock with removal at 7o’clock to St Brigid's Church Donaskeigh. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11:30 am, followed by burial in St Michael's Cemetery Tipperary. Please adhere to government guidelines on Covid-19.

JIM O'MAHONY

Carrigaline, Cork / Thurles, Tipperary

O’Mahony (Carrigaline and formerly of Thurles) On January 29th 2022, peacefully at Cork University Hospital, JIM, beloved husband of Mary, loving father of John, brother of the late Deirdre Fitzgibbon (Thurles). Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter-in-law Valerie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, Old Waterpark, Carrigaline on Monday (31st) from 5.00pm until 6.00pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (Feb 1st) at 10.30am in Church of Our Lady and St. John, Carrigaline which may be viewed on (link to follow).

Funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy.

No flowers please, donations in lieu to R.N.L.I.

Mick Murphy

Clonmore, Templemore, Tipperary

Mick Murphy, Ballysorrell, Clonmore, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 29th of January 2022, peacefully, in the exceptional care of Unit B, Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by his wife Anne. Sadly, missed by his daughter Anne Marie, son Tom, son in law Thomas, Tom’s partner Aoife, adored grandchildren Tommy and Sarah, Caithlín, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and wonderful friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Monday evening 6 pm to 8 pm. Requiem Mass in St. Anne’s Church, Clonmore, on Tuesday at 12 noon. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery Templemore afterwards. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.

Hjørdis Hilma Goodbody (née Glass)

Erry, Ballycommon, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Hjørdis Hilma Goodbody (née Glass) of Erry, Ballycommon, Nenagh Co. Tipperary, on January 28th 2022 after a long illness, peacefully in the loving care of Ashlawn Nursing Home. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Reggie, sons Shane & Erik, daughter-in-law Mandy, relatives & friends.

Cremation has taken place privately. The burial of her ashes will take place on Friday, 4th of February, in Dromineer burial ground at 2pm. Those who are unable to attend the ceremony can take part in the live stream service https://funerals-live.ie/hjordis-goodbody/. Please continue to comply with Covid-19 government guidelines regarding social distancing, face coverings and hand shaking.