Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 1

Anne McGANN (née Byron)

Dublin / Tipperary

McGANN (née Byron), Anne, 30th January, 2022, Dublin, formerly of College Bansha, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the care of the wonderful staff of Tallaght University Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Frank. Anne will be forever loved and sadly missed by her daughter Marie (Moloney), son-in-law Oliver, granddaughters Ciara and Sarah, nieces and nephew, grandniece and grandnephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Massey Bros., Funeral Home, Templeogue Village on Tuesday evening for 4pm to 6 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of St. Jude’s the Apostle, Templeogue arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am (https://www.churchmedia.tv/st-jude-the-apostle-templeogue) followed by burial in Mount Venus Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Society of Ireland or charity of your choice.

Covid-19 protective measures must be adhered to at all times.

All further enquiries to Massey Bros., Templeogue Village 01 4907601.

Michael Mick McCarthy

Mountain Road, Clonmel, Tipperary / Cappawhite, Tipperary

Michael (Mick) McCarthy Mountain Road, Clonmel and Formally of Tinnahinchy Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary (retired Nursing Staff St. Luke’s Hospital Clonmel). 31st January 2022 peacefully in the loving care of the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum. Husband of the late Margaret McCarthy (nee Hallahan). Sadly missed by his loving sons Tony and Kevin, daughters in law Paula and Mary, grandchildren Barry, Caoimhe, Colm and Eoin, sisters Sr. Kathleen (Presentation Convent Clonmel) and Bernie Collins, brothers Joe and Denis, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mick Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St. Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 7pm to 8pm. Mick’s Funeral Cortege will arrive at S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church on Wednesday at 12.50pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Please adhere to Government guidelines on social distancing and Mask wearing.

Mamie Hartery (née Lyons)

Figlash, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Died 30th January 2022.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Willie, son Maurice, daughters Colette and Majella, sisters Madge, Breda and Jackie, brothers Ben, Martin, Joe, Tony, Ray, Davy and Jason, grandchildren Aimee, John, Will and Tim, sons-in-law Alan and James, daughters-in-law Margaret, Special friend Mary, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Arriving at Ballyneale Church for Requiem Mass on Wednesday, the 2nd February, at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Martin Carey

Ballingarry (NR), Tipperary

Peacefully in the loving care of the matron and staff of Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane. Predeceased by his wife Bridget. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Mary and Bernie, sons-in-law Terry and Liam, grandsons Kieran and Daniel, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing this Wednesday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving Thursday morning to St. Patrick’s Church,(E53H771) The Pike, Ballingarry at 11:45 a.m for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the Ballingarry Cemetery.

No shaking of hands please.

House strictly private.