Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 2, 2022

BABY BEN HOGAN

17 Ormond Keep, Nenagh, Tipperary, E45 FH76

Peacefully, surrounded by his parents, in the tender care of the staff at Temple Street Hospital, Dublin. Will be deeply regretted and missed by his parents Michael & Patrize, grandparents Billy & Patricia Hogan and John & Sally Moylan, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, friends and all his colleagues in The Little Blue Heros Garda Division.

May Baby Ben Rest In Peace

His remains will arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Toomevara, on Thursday for Mass of the Angels at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the church grounds, Gortagarry. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream of his mass on https://www.facebook.com/ FrJohnMolloy/. Donations, if desired, to Temple Street Children's Hospital.

Lily Darcy

Kyle, Rathcabbin, Tipperary

Peacefully on 1st February 2022. Sadly missed by daughters Ann, Dolores, Lillian, Marguerite and Marie and son Tom and extended family.

Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass Thursday 3rd February at 12pm in St. Ruadhan’s Church, Lorrha and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House is strictly private.

No flowers please, donations if so desired can be made to St. Kieran’s Nursing Home, Rathcabbin.

Eileen Breen (née Maher)

Tinderry, Knock, Roscrea, Tipperary

Formerly of Killea, Co. Tipperary.

Pre-deceased by her sister Mary (Shelley) and brother Pierce.

Deeply regretted by her husband Tom, daughter Mary (MacArthur), sons Declan, Tomas and John., sister Kathleen (McBride), son-in-law Roger, daughters-in-law Caroline, Helen and Lorraine, grandchildren Connor, Ronan, Peter, Ella, Dylan, Dara and Katie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 7pm. (Face masks must be worn at all time please). Private removal from her residence on Thursday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Patrick's Church, Knock, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John (Jackie) TYNAN

Boherlahan, Tipperary / Clonoulty, Tipperary

Tynan, Boherlahan and Clonoulty, Co. Tipperary, February 2nd 2022 at Tipperary University Hospital. John (Jackie), predeceased by his son Patrick, wife Nell and his brother Tom Webster. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter, Josephine, brothers and sisters in the Webster family, son-in-law Oliver, grandchildren Jacqueline, Darren, Leo and Jason, nine great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Thursday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/boherlahan-dualla-parish/ followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

Mary Tobin (née Heffernan)

Park Avenue, Cahir, Tipperary / Nine-Mile-House, Tipperary

Mary (late of Breanormore, Nine Mile House) passed away unexpectedly at Waterford University Hospital. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Harry, her daughter Joan (Hurley) son in law Michael, grandsons Gearóid and Donnacha, extended family and her close circle of friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home Cahir on Thursday evening from 7pm to 8pm. Funeral cortége will arrive to St. Kieran's Church Ballylooby on Friday morning at 11am for Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed on https://www.premvideo.com/funeral-live/

JOHN STAPLETON

Carrigeen Rathnaleen, Nenagh, Tipperary / Templederry, Tipperary

Late of Shanballyard Templederry. Unexpectedly on 1st February surrounded by his heartbroken family at the Galway Clinic. Predeceased by his parents Tom & Annie. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Susan and cherished daughters Stacey, Lisa & Amy. Grandchildren Mya, Skyler, Benny & Luke. Brothers Michael, Eddie & Tommy. Sisters Anne and Mary, sons in law Daniel & Brendan. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephewsy, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May John Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home Nenagh this Thursday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains will arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery. Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral Mass but cannot, may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie

FIONA MCGEE

Silver Mews, Silver Street, Nenagh, Tipperary

At home on 31st January 2022. Predeceased by her beloved father Fintan and brother Thomas. Will be sadly missed by her loving mother Peggy and brothers Michael, Alan, Noel, David, Kevin, Fintan & Anthony. Sisters-in law Joy, Margaret, Nora, Marie, Brigie, Nollag and Jenny, nieces & nephews, aunts & uncles, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Fiona Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home Nenagh this Friday from 5 o'c to 6.30 o'c. Remains arriving at St. Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie

Margaret McCormack

Dublin / Tipperary

McCormack (Dublin & Tipperary) February 2nd, 2022, peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff of Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services, Margaret. Predeceased by her sister Kathleen. Sadly missed by her loving friends Marie, Tom and family, Betty, Catherine and all the staff, volunteers and Sisters of Our Lady’s Hospice.

May Margaret Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o’clock followed by burial to Mount Jerome Cemetery.

All enquires to Massey Bros., The Coombe 01 4533333.

Pat Martin

Ballyvaughan, Powerstown, Clonmel, Tipperary / Waterford City, Waterford

The death has occurred of Pat Martin, Ballyvaughan, Powerstown, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly Morrisson’s Avenue, Waterford.

Pat passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Ina he will be sadly missed by his sons Laurence, Edward and John, daughters Teresa, Bríd and Helen, grandchildren Séamus, Tadhg, Céire, Sinéad, John, Lily, Ben, Hannah, Daniel, Rosie, Faye, Robyn, Jude and Rhys, sons-in-law Michael, David and Nollag, daughter-in-law Lisa, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Powerstown Parish website www.powerstownchurch.com

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding face covering and hand shaking.

SEAN MAHER

Nenagh Manor Nursing home & Late of Tullaheady, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Nenagh Manor Nursing home on 1/2/2022. Predeceased by his beloved brothers Paddy Joe & George and his nephew Paul. Will be sadly missed by his loving nieces Frances & Justine, nephews Anthony, James, Andrew & Edward. Sister in law Breda, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Sean Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 7 o'c to 8'30 o'c. His remains will arrive at St.Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem mass at 1.30 o'c. Burial afterwards in Tyone Graveyard. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream of his Mass on nenaghparish.ie.

Thomas (Tom) DONOVAN

Crumlin, Dublin / Grangemockler, Tipperary

Donovan, Crumlin, Dublin and formerly of Grangemockler, Co. Tipperary, February 1st 2022, peacefully at Harrold’s Cross Hospice. Thomas (Tom), beloved brother of the late Breda and Maurice. Deeply regretted by his brothers Christy and Philip, sisters Ann, Peggy and Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Cremation takes place in Mount Jerome Crematorium on Saturday at 2.30pm.

James Seamus (Shep) Darmody

Newhill , Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles, Tipperary

James ( Seamus "Shep" ) Darmody passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family following a short illness. Predeceased by his parents Hannah and Jerry Darmody. Deeply regretted by his devoted family Jerry, Eamon, John, Timothy, Ailish, Anne-Marie, Catherine, Colum, Cyril and Andrew, nieces, nephews, grandniece, sisters in law, brothers in law, Aunt Phyl, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home Urlingford ( Eircode E41XO38) on Thursday evening from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to Our Lady and St. Kevin's Church Littleton arriving at 11 o'clock with Requiem Mass at 11.30. Cremation afterwards in The Island Crematorium Cork for family only.

No flowers please. Shep's funeral Mass can be viewed by pressing the following link www.churchservices.tv/littleton

The Darmody would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their support and understanding at this difficult time.

Covid guidelines apply at both the funeral home and the church.

Seán Corbett

Abbey Street, Clonmel, Tipperary / Newcastle, Tipperary

Born into Eternal Life, Seán Corbett, late of Abbey Road, Clonmel and formerly of Manchester and Croan, Newcastle, passed away peacefully after a short illness in the tender care of the staff at Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved parents John and Josephine, brother Paddy, sisters Nell (O'Brien) and Mary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Tom, Christy, Joe, Denis and Billy, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Thursday evening, 3rd February, from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, arriving at 12 noon for Requiem Mass on Friday, 4th February 2022, followed by burial in Mollough New Cemetery, Newcastle.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab: Newcastle.