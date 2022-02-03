Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 3, 2022

Tipperary deaths
Tom O'Connell
Cloonfinglas, Bansha, Tipperary / Castleisland, Kerry
Tom passed away peacefully at Cluain Arann Tipperary Town. Predeceased by his wife Anne, he will be very sadly missed by his loving family, sons Carlos and Athol, daughter Arlette, daughters in law Breda and Fiona, son in law Tony grandchildren Ciara, Benjamin and Georgia - Mai, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family and close friends.
In accordance with Tom's wishes a private funeral Mass has taken place and he has been laid to rest in St. Cronan's Cemetery Roscrea. If you would like to leave a message of support and sympathy for Tom and his family. The O’Connell family thank you very much for your understanding at this difficult time.
May He Rest In Peace
