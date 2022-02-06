Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 6

Nora (Notie) Scott (née Shoer)

Annbrook Heights and formerly of St. Joseph's Park, Nenagh, Tipperary

Nora (Notie) Scott, nee Shoer, Annbrook Heights and formerly of St. Joseph's Park, Nenagh, February 3rd 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh General Hospital, predeceased by her beloved husband Doug Scott, daughters Tracey (Farquher) and Majella, her parents Paddy Joe and Mary Shoer and her sister Marie Daly. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Margaret, son Jason, sisters and brothers Pauline, P.J., Michael, Pascal, Majella and Margaret, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving on Monday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie.

Pat KENNEDY

Hilltop, St. Patrick's Road, Limerick City, Limerick / Newport, Tipperary

Formerly of Newport & Rearcross, Co. Tipperary and late of Analog Devices.

Pat, died (peacefully) at the Galway Clinic.

Beloved husband of Marie and dearly loved dad of Lucy and Jamie. Sadly missed by his loving family, parents Paddy and Teresa, brothers Larry and James, sister Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday (February 8th) from 3.00pm to 5.00pm. Arriving at St. Brigid's Church, St. Patrick's Road, on Wednesday (February 9th) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

John Moroney

Boytonrath, New Inn, Tipperary, E25 FX97

John died peacefully in the wonderful care of St Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, daughters Catherine, Patricia and Anita, sons Sean and Brendan, brother William, sons in law Pat, Brendan and Adrian, daughter in law Ailish, sisters in law Joan and Lily, brother in law Paddy, grandchildren Aoife, Conor, Gavin, McKayla, Niamh, Eimear, Ava, Niall, Sienna, Leon, Eoin, Theo, Alice and Shane, extended family neighbours and friends.

John’s funeral cortége will leave his home on Monday morning at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Queen New Inn for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those who cannot attend the Mass can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/newinnparish/

Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice in John's memory.

Bernadette (ETTIE) King (née Hogan)

Drominagh, Ballinderry, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of the Dean Maxwel Center, Roscrea. Predeceased by her late husband Sean, sadly missed by her loving family daughters Helen, Paula and Ann, sons Michael and Noel, grandchildren, sons in law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass, arriving at 10.45 am for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Dean Maxwell Center.

Maria Fogarty (née Nugent)

Roskeen, Drombane, Tipperary

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Maria will be forever loved and sadly missed by her husband Seán, sons Philip, John, Eamon and Gerard, brothers, Phil, Noel and Paul, daughters in law, grandchildren nieces and nephews, friends and neighbours in the local community.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s Funeral Home, Upperchurch, on Sunday evening from 4pm with removal at 7 pm to St Mary's Church, Drombane. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11.30am, followed by burial in Kilvalure Cemetery, Drombane. Maria's funeral Mass can be viewed on the link https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/.

MARIAN CAREY (née McGrath)

Main Street, Silvermines, Tipperary

Late of Doonane & Boher. Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her family at Limerick University Hospital on Feb. 3rd, 2022. Predeceased by her beloved parents Breda & Paddy, sister Bridget and sister in law Kay. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Denis, brothers Tony, Gerard, Patrick & John, Mother in law Anne. brother in law Tom, sisters in law Margaret, Josephine, Rebecca, Bridie, Yvonne, Margaret & Mary, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

May Marian Rest In Peace

Remains arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard.

https://funeralslive.ie/marian-mcgrath/

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to St.Vincent De Paul.

House Private, Please.

Mary Boles (née O'Dwyer)

Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Mary Boles (nee O’Dwyer), Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly St Francis Row, Cashel, Co Tipperary.

Mary passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Friday morning. Pre-deceased by her sisters Rose and Breda she will be sadly missed by her daughters Maria, Sarah and Eileen, sons Thomas and Danny, brother Leo, sister Frances (Moore), grandchildren Alana, Conán, Ronán, Saoirse, Seán, Ellie May and Oisín, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home on Monday evening from 3.00pm to 6.00pm. Removal on Tuesday to St Oliver’s Church, Clonmel. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via youtube (link to follow). Cremation will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork at 3.00pm.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding face covering and hand shaking.

John (Johnny) Ryan

Cormackstown, Holycross, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brother Eddie and sister Chris. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Peggy ( neé O'Keeffe ), sons Pat, Johnny and Michael, daughters Cathryn, Paula and AnnMarie, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Mary and Linda, sons-in-law Michael, Padraig and Derek, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Mary, Pat and Margaret relatives, great neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 7th February, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Tuesday 8th February at 1.30pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey

JOHN PHILLIPS

Avondale Crescent, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Limerick City, Limerick

PHILLIPS, Avondale Crescent, Tipperary Town & formally Bowman St., Limerick - 5th Feb. 2022 - John - Pre-deceased by his sister Anne (Wilkinson). Deeply regretted his loving wife Susan, brother-in-law Bob (Wilkinson) , nephew Dino, niece Louise (O’Grady), grand-nephews David & Robert, grand-nieces Lilly-Anne & Ruby, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Special thanks to all who cared for John over recent months & in his final illness.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home Monday (Feb. 7th) from 6.00 pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass will take place at St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary on Tuesday at 12.00 Noon, which can be viewed online here, followed by interment in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to St. Vincent de Paul.

All attendees are asked to wear face coverings and be aware of social distancing obligations and requirements.

Stephen O'Meara

Clonakenny, Roscrea, Tipperary

Stephen O'Meara, Clonakenny, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, 5th of February 2022, peacefully, in the university hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his brothers Kieran and Johnny and stepsister Sally. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, brothers, Mick, Paddy, Tom, Peter, Tim, Joe and Ambrose, stepsister Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Clonakenny, on Tuesday at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.

TERESA COLLINS (née McGRATH)

Arra Drive & late of St. Joseph’s Park, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Teresa Collins (Nee McGrath), 8 Arra Drive, formerly St. Joseph's Park, Nenagh & Sedgley, Dudley, Birmingham UK. She died peacefully at home on the 5th of February. Predeceased by her husband Ron Collins. She will be deeply missed by her loving sisters & brothers - Breda, Noreen, Angela, Eileen, Paddy & Hughie, nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Monday 7th from 5 o'c to 6.30 o'c. Remains arriving at St.Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Tuesday 8th for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Graveyard. Those who cannot attend may view the livestream on https://nenaghparish.ie/ or on radio 106.2 FM.

Teresa (Teasie) Brennan (née Cleary)

Farran, Emly, Tipperary

Brennan, (née Cleary), Farren , Emly, Co. Tipperary, 5th Feb 2022. Teresa(Teasie). Predeceased by her parents John and Margaret, brothers Patsy and Ronnie. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, daughters Louise and Nollaig, son Patrick, sisters Bridget, Mary, Joanie, Peggy and Bernie, brothers Jimmy, Bobby and Joe, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Francesca, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, Amy, Andy, David, Emmet, Teddy, Rosa, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence at Farran (E34 KW96) Monday evening from 4-6pm. Teresa's funeral cortége will leave her residence Tuesday morning at 11am for 11.30am Mass in St. Ailbe's Church, Emly. Mass will be live streamed here Burial afterwards in Knockaney Cemetery.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines, no hand shaking, with mask wearing & sanitising.

Anne Barry (née O'Neill)

Woodrooffe, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Anne Barry (nee O’Neill), Woodrooffe, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly Killeagh, Co Cork.

Anne passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home, Clonmel on Saturday evening surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife and mother she will be sadly missed by her husband Tim, daughter Isobel (De Barra), son Tom, brothers Michael and James, sisters Eileen, Kay, Bernie and Mary, grandchildren Tom, John and Christopher, daughter-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in Castlelyons Cemetery, Fermoy.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding face covering and hand shaking.