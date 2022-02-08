Search

08 Feb 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 8

08 Feb 2022 7:27 AM

Breda Power (née Lyons)
St John's Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving children Vinny, Jackie and Lisa, sisters Jackie, Madge, and the late Mamie Hartery brothers Joe, Tony, Davy, Ray, Martin, Ben and Jason, sons-in-law James, Stephen and Lenny, grandchildren Abbie, Ben, Charlie, Molly, Ollie, Lilly, Poppy and Bobby, and a special friend Geraldine, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday evening, the 8th February, from 5pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at St Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday the 9th February for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/

Patrick (Paddy) Carey
Moorstown and Garnavilla, Cahir, Tipperary

Paddy (late of Patrickswell, Clonmel) passed away peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his brother Bill, sister Catherine (Lonergan), nephew, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Daniel Dobbyn
Clongour, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, at Aut Even, Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his daughter Catherine, sisters Ita, Bud, Veronica and Pamela, brothers Pascal and Seamus. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Ann, son Jim, son-in-law Paul, sisters Kay and Esther, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 9th February, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 10th February, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killinan Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

