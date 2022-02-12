The late Paddy O' Dwyer was a mainstay of the Boherlahan Dualla Historical Journal Society

The chairman, officers and committee of the Boherlahan-Dualla Historical Journal Society were deeply saddened at the death of Paddy O’Dwyer. Paddy died on 11 November 2021. He had been ill for some time yet his death was a shock not alone to his friends in the journal society but also to the contributors of articles, to the membership and to those who support the journal at home and abroad.



Paddy contributed articles of major historical interest to the journal since its founding in 1998. His knowledge of every aspect of the history of the parish and its people was exceptional.



In 2002, Paddy became a member of the society. Though he was teaching full time, he immersed himself wholeheartedly into the constitution, purpose and aims of the society. In the following year 2003, he joined the editorial committee with Peter Meskell and Marian Ryan. Later, Paddy and Marian would become the co-editors.



Editors well know how difficult it can be to fill 200 pages of a journal for publication each year so procuring writers of articles is always a challenge. However, Paddy had this unique talent and gift to be able to persuade potential contributors to put pen to paper and write an article. For this he was renowned. His guidance and suggestions often brought out the best in writers while others discovered, through Paddy’s encouragement, an interest and skill in researching local history.



Journal ‘launch night’ was the busiest time of the year. It was at the launch that much of the next year’s journal groundwork was carried out. Paddy enjoyed the challenge, canvassing writers old and new, discussing their interests, then offering suggestions about projects and advising on research and sources. When it came to getting old photographs for inclusion in the journal, Paddy was meticulous and would engage with families and everyone in the parish and beyond until a name would match a face.



Probably one of Paddy’s finest contributions to the journal was that of the history of Nodstown, a townland in this parish. This series of articles was far-reaching and featured in eleven journals before completion. The work is a perfect example of how to approach, research and write local history. Paddy’s chronicle of ‘Nodstown’ should be recommended reading for any local history enthusiast.



Among Paddy’s other outstanding contributions to parish history was the supplement to mark the publication of the tenth volume of the Boherlahan-Dualla Historical Journal in 2007. Paddy was instrumental in making this unique archive available to all. This supplement was based on nine water colour and pencil drawings of landscape scenes from the Ardmayle, Boherlahan, Thurlesbeg and Cashel areas by Daniel H Meagher of Thurlesbeg Fort. Daniel drew these pictures from memory while in America in the 1890’s.



In 2001, Paddy was a major contributor to Millennium Memories, an account of the Millennium Pageant in the parish. In 2010, he co-edited Our Lady’s Cemetery, Dualla. This publication contained a complete record of all the headstone inscriptions and included a map, an index and articles of interest relating to Dualla cemetery. In 2013, Peter Alley’s autobiography My Way was published. In the acknowledgements, Peter recognised Paddy’s ‘contribution and patience in pulling the whole script and photographs together in book form’. He also described Paddy as ‘the man of many parts’.



Ní bheidh a leithéid arís ann. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.



We the members of the Boherlahan-Dualla Historical Journal Society will be forever grateful to Paddy for his commitment to the journal, his passion for local history and his pursuit of excellence. To his wife Margaret, daughter Brenda, sons Fergus and Kevin and the extended family, we offer a sincere sympathy on their sad loss.



Rest in peace, dear friend!