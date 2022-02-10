Search

10 Feb 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 10

Rest in Peace

Deaths in Tipperary

Deaths in TipperaryAnn Torpey (née Dunphy) Ballyneale, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Kilkenny

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Feb 2022 8:05 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Ann Torpey (née Dunphy)
Ballyneale, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Kilkenny

And formerly of Tybroughney, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully in the loving care of the Residential Care Centre, Mooncoin. Predeceased by her loving husband Dick, daughters Margaret and Anne, parents, sisters and brothers, Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Michael and Seamus, nieces, nephews, relatives and neighbours.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday, the 10th February, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at Ballyneale Church for Requiem Mass on Friday, the 11th February, at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to South Tipp Hospice thank you.

Seán Nyhan
5 Davis Avenue, Clonmel, Tipperary, E91 NH77

Nyhan: 5 Davis Avenue, Clonmel, Co.Tipperary.(Former Mayor of Clonmel and Principal of St Olivers N.S,) February 9th 2022. (Peacefully in his 90th year) Seán: Predeceased by his wife Betty. Sadly missed and deeply regretted by his Loving Family, children Frank, Clare(Hanrick),Brendan, Emer (Power) and Colin, grandchildren Seán, Lisa, Ronan, Cormac, Cathal, Lorcan, Orla, John, Niamh, Gavin, great-granddaughter Dani, son in law Martin, daughters in law Sandra and Paula, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at residence(E91 NH77) this Thursday evening from 4 o’clock until 8o’clock . Arriving at St Oliver’s Church, Clonmel Friday for Requiem Mass at 12:00 noon, followed by interment in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel. Please adhere to government guidelines on Covid-19.

Marie (Mary) Moylan (née Liston)
Formerly Moyneard, Moyne, Thurles, Tipperary

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Marie (Mary) Frances Moylan (nee Liston) Sydney, Austrailia, formerly of Moyneard, Moyne, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Loved former wife of Tim, Mother of Robert, Fiona, Lance and Siobhan, mother in law to Chantelle, grandmother to Tim, Hannah, Emily, Oscar and Valentina, and dear friend to all who knew Marie. Predeceased by her brothers Dick, Paddy and Robert and sisters Pauline O'Gorman (Clonmel) and Josie Stokes. Sadly missed by her sister Frances Walsh, brothers Willie and John, nieces nephews and extended family.

Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 11th, at 11am for Marie at St Paul's the Apostle Catholic Church, Buckley's Road, Winston Hills, Sydney, Australia which can be viewed live on the following link https://YouTube.be/ns-WB3q-QFU. Private burial will take place at the Castle Hill Cemetery Gilbert Rd. Castle Hill Sydney. 

John Morrissey
Collins Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, the 11th February, from 5pm to 6pm. Arriving at St Nicholas Church on Saturday, the 12th February, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

May he rest in peace.

Johnathan Moriarty
Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Tipperary / Kilsheelan, Tipperary

Johnathan Moriarty, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. (Ex Telecom Eireann) 9th February 2022 peacefully in the loving care of Strathmore Lodge, Nursing Home, Callan. Deeply regretted by his wife Monica, son Muiris, sisters Jane (Coen) and Eileen (O’Gorman), nephew, nieces, extended family and friends.

May Johnathan Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Johnathan's Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, on Friday at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so by clicking on the link below.

Reenie (Catherine) England
Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois / Roscrea, Tipperary

In the care of the Matron and staff of The Dean Maxwell Home Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by her parents Kitty and Joe.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Esther, Noreen and Celine, brothers Joseph, TF and Gerard, sisters-in-law Carole, Margaret and Marianne, brother-in-law Leo, nieces, nephews, relatives good neighbours and many many friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday afternoon from 5pm to 7pm for close friends and family. Private removal from her residence on Friday morning at 10.30 arriving St. Molua's Church, Ballaghmore for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Face Masks to be worn at all times at the residence and church please.

https://www.facebook.com/SRlivestreaming

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media