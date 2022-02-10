Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 10

Ann Torpey (née Dunphy)

Ballyneale, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Kilkenny

And formerly of Tybroughney, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully in the loving care of the Residential Care Centre, Mooncoin. Predeceased by her loving husband Dick, daughters Margaret and Anne, parents, sisters and brothers, Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Michael and Seamus, nieces, nephews, relatives and neighbours.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday, the 10th February, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at Ballyneale Church for Requiem Mass on Friday, the 11th February, at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to South Tipp Hospice thank you.

Seán Nyhan

5 Davis Avenue, Clonmel, Tipperary, E91 NH77

Nyhan: 5 Davis Avenue, Clonmel, Co.Tipperary.(Former Mayor of Clonmel and Principal of St Olivers N.S,) February 9th 2022. (Peacefully in his 90th year) Seán: Predeceased by his wife Betty. Sadly missed and deeply regretted by his Loving Family, children Frank, Clare(Hanrick),Brendan, Emer (Power) and Colin, grandchildren Seán, Lisa, Ronan, Cormac, Cathal, Lorcan, Orla, John, Niamh, Gavin, great-granddaughter Dani, son in law Martin, daughters in law Sandra and Paula, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at residence(E91 NH77) this Thursday evening from 4 o’clock until 8o’clock . Arriving at St Oliver’s Church, Clonmel Friday for Requiem Mass at 12:00 noon, followed by interment in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel. Please adhere to government guidelines on Covid-19.

Marie (Mary) Moylan (née Liston)

Formerly Moyneard, Moyne, Thurles, Tipperary

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Marie (Mary) Frances Moylan (nee Liston) Sydney, Austrailia, formerly of Moyneard, Moyne, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Loved former wife of Tim, Mother of Robert, Fiona, Lance and Siobhan, mother in law to Chantelle, grandmother to Tim, Hannah, Emily, Oscar and Valentina, and dear friend to all who knew Marie. Predeceased by her brothers Dick, Paddy and Robert and sisters Pauline O'Gorman (Clonmel) and Josie Stokes. Sadly missed by her sister Frances Walsh, brothers Willie and John, nieces nephews and extended family.

Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 11th, at 11am for Marie at St Paul's the Apostle Catholic Church, Buckley's Road, Winston Hills, Sydney, Australia which can be viewed live on the following link https://YouTube.be/ns-WB3q-QFU. Private burial will take place at the Castle Hill Cemetery Gilbert Rd. Castle Hill Sydney.

John Morrissey

Collins Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, the 11th February, from 5pm to 6pm. Arriving at St Nicholas Church on Saturday, the 12th February, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

May he rest in peace.

Johnathan Moriarty

Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Tipperary / Kilsheelan, Tipperary

Johnathan Moriarty, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. (Ex Telecom Eireann) 9th February 2022 peacefully in the loving care of Strathmore Lodge, Nursing Home, Callan. Deeply regretted by his wife Monica, son Muiris, sisters Jane (Coen) and Eileen (O’Gorman), nephew, nieces, extended family and friends.

May Johnathan Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Johnathan's Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, on Friday at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so by clicking on the link below.

Reenie (Catherine) England

Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois / Roscrea, Tipperary

In the care of the Matron and staff of The Dean Maxwell Home Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by her parents Kitty and Joe.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Esther, Noreen and Celine, brothers Joseph, TF and Gerard, sisters-in-law Carole, Margaret and Marianne, brother-in-law Leo, nieces, nephews, relatives good neighbours and many many friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday afternoon from 5pm to 7pm for close friends and family. Private removal from her residence on Friday morning at 10.30 arriving St. Molua's Church, Ballaghmore for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Face Masks to be worn at all times at the residence and church please.

